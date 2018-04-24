Global Bioenergy Market Report 2018 - Forecasts to 2022

The global bioenergy market to grow at a CAGR of 5.89% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Bioenergy Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Bioenergy refers to renewable energy derived from biomass and renewable resources. Some of the commonly used biomass resources are sourced from food and feed crops, energy crops, organic wastes, wood, bagasse, straw, forestry, and forest residues. Bioenergy is an essential part of the renewable energy industry.

One trend in the market is increasing investments in the bioenergy sectors. Globally, the governments and private organizations are increasing their investments to product biofuels, through special grants and loans. For instance, DuPont started its cellulosic ethanol manufacturing facility at Nevada, Iowa, with a high biofuel manufacturing capacity.



According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing concerns about environment and energy security. As fossil fuels are extremely limited and energy is derived from fossil fuels, several countries are seeking alternatives to conventional energy sources. Several countries depend on huge imports of crude oil that influences the growth of their economy.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is fall in crude oil prices. Cellulosic ethanol is a key substitute for diesel and gasoline. Volatility in global crude oil prices has caused a steep decline in oil trading prices. The west Texas intermediate and Brent crude oil prices dropped by nearly 50% from 2014 to 2015.



Key vendors

Archer Daniels Midland

BP

Cargill

POET

Royal Dutch Shell

Wilmar International

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 05: MARKET SIZING



Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Transportation - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Off-grid electricity - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Cooking - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing investments in the bioenergy sector

Advances in enzyme technologies

Emergence of alternatives to conventional transportation fuels

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



