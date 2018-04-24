Global Bioenergy Market Report 2018 - Forecasts to 2022

DUBLIN, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The global bioenergy market to grow at a CAGR of 5.89% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Bioenergy Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Bioenergy refers to renewable energy derived from biomass and renewable resources. Some of the commonly used biomass resources are sourced from food and feed crops, energy crops, organic wastes, wood, bagasse, straw, forestry, and forest residues. Bioenergy is an essential part of the renewable energy industry.
One trend in the market is increasing investments in the bioenergy sectors. Globally, the governments and private organizations are increasing their investments to product biofuels, through special grants and loans. For instance, DuPont started its cellulosic ethanol manufacturing facility at Nevada, Iowa, with a high biofuel manufacturing capacity.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing concerns about environment and energy security. As fossil fuels are extremely limited and energy is derived from fossil fuels, several countries are seeking alternatives to conventional energy sources. Several countries depend on huge imports of crude oil that influences the growth of their economy.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is fall in crude oil prices. Cellulosic ethanol is a key substitute for diesel and gasoline. Volatility in global crude oil prices has caused a steep decline in oil trading prices. The west Texas intermediate and Brent crude oil prices dropped by nearly 50% from 2014 to 2015.
Key vendors
- Archer Daniels Midland
- BP
- Cargill
- POET
- Royal Dutch Shell
- Wilmar International
