Global Biofertilizers Market Report 2022: Improvements to Soil Texture and Quality Boost Adoption

In place of chemical fertilizers, biofertilizers are sustainable sources of fertilizers. It is often utilized for treating seeds and applying soil. This industry is expanding rapidly due to the increased global demand for organic food products. For extending the shelf life of food goods and enhancing dependability and stability, biofertilizers have a high market value.



According to this analysis, the Global Biofertilizers Market is expected to record a positive CAGR of ~14% during the forecast period (2022-2028) and is expected to reach approximately US$ 5 billion by 2028.



The market is anticipated to be driven by factors like rising demand for chemical-free food and increasing prices of chemical fertilizers.



The demand for chemical-free food products is likely to increase, while the cost of synthetic fertilizers is predicted to rise over the forecasted years. Additionally, worries about the deteriorating soil quality brought on by excessive fertilizer use and their negative impacts on human health are anticipated to raise the market in the upcoming years.



Additionally, growing consumer expenditure on organic foods and an improvement in soil texture and quality brought on by biofertilizers are expected to drive the market over the upcoming years. Market restrictions may be caused by issues like the high cost of fertilizer manufacturing and a lack of appropriate training for organic farming.



High cost of production, as well as lower shelf life, become the market limitation



In comparison to conventional fertilizers, the cost of producing biological and organic fertilizers is significantly higher. Their manufacture requires machinery and equipment. Live, finite-shelf-life microorganisms are a component of biofertilizers. Low versatility and shelf life are hence additional factors that are anticipated to impede market expansion during the projection period.

Scope of the Report



The biofertilizers market is segmented by type, microorganisms, and application. In addition, the report also covers market size and forecasts for the four major regions' biofertilizers market. The revenue used to size and forecast the market for each segment is US$ billion.



By Type

Phosphate Solubilizers

Nitrogen Fixing

Others

By Microorganisms

Azotobacter

Rhizobium

Cyanobacteria

VAM

Azospirillum

Others

By Application

Soil Treatment

Seed Treatment

Others

By Geography

North America ( USA , Canada , and Mexico )

( , , and ) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Spain , and Italy )

( , UK, , , and ) Asia Pacific ( China , Japan , South Korea , India , Indonesia , and Australia )

( , , , , , and ) LAMEA ( Latin America , Middle East , and Africa )

Key Players

Novozymes A/S

Madras Fertilizers Limited

Rizobacter Argentina S.A

Camson Bio Technologies Limited

Lallemand, Inc

National Fertilizers Limited

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd

T.Stanes& Company Limited

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd

Nutramax Laboratories, Inc

Key Trends by Market Segment

By Type: The nitrogen-fixing segment held the largest market share in the global biofertilizers market in 2021

High-demand crops including wheat, rice, oilseeds, and others have been produced using biological fertilizers that solubilize phosphate and fix nitrogen. Nitrogen-containing biological fertilizers can balance out the soil's nitrogen content, which helps the crop thrive. The three main types of nitrogen bio-fertilizers are free-living, symbiotic, and associative symbiotic

By Microorganisms: The rhizobium microorganisms segment held the largest share of the global biofertilizers market in 2021.



Rhizobium is the most common type of microbe utilized in agriculture due to its critical role in serving as the primary source of nitrogen in the soil. In addition to being a superior nitrogen-fixing organism, rhizobium fosters plant growth and aids in the solubilization of inorganic phosphate. Its use is also expanding, mostly as a result of its capacity to boost agricultural output while reducing the need for expensive, environmentally damaging synthetic fertilizers.



By Application: The seed treatment application segment held the largest share of the global biofertilizers market in 2021.



Due to the widespread use of seed treatment applications for providing biofertilizers, it maintained the largest market share. To prevent viral or bacterial infections, crop and plant seeds are treated with biofertilizers, considerably lowering agricultural production.



Additionally, the biological fertilizers used on the seeds encourage atmospheric nitrogen fixation and make it easy for the crop to access the nutrients. Additionally, seed treatment increases the availability of phosphorus by solubilizing it in the soil. Along with this, many suppliers have developed cutting-edge methods for more effectively applying these biological fertilizers, including slow-releasing fertilizer spreaders, increased spreading widths, and intelligent speed monitoring systems that improve spreading accuracy.

By Geography: North America accounted for the largest market share in 2021 within the total global biofertilizers market

North America held the greatest share of the global biofertilizer market due to both the rise in biofertilizer use and farmers' growing demand for organic products during the anticipated period. The market for biofertilizers in the region is expanding as a result of farmers in several North American nations increasingly using modern irrigation techniques, like drip and sprinkler irrigation, for fertigation

The industry has grown quickly as a result of a combination of strict regulations and rising demand for biofertilizer products. Additionally, during the course of the forecast period, the market for biofertilizers in the North American area is expected to be significantly influenced by growing concerns about the excessive use of chemical fertilizers and nitrate emissions.

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Snapshot of the Global Biofertilizers Market

Industry Value Chain and Ecosystem Analysis

Market size and Segmentation of the Global Biofertilizers Market

Historic Growth of the Overall Global Biofertilizers Market and Segments

Competition Scenario of the Market and Key Developments of Competitors

Porter's 5 Forces Analysis of the Global Biofertilizers Market

Overview, Product Offerings, and SWOT Analysis of Key Competitors

COVID-19 Impact on the Overall Global Biofertilizers Market

Future Market Forecast and Growth Rates of the Total Global Biofertilizers Market and by Segments

Market Size of Type/Microorganisms Segments with Historical CAGR and Future Forecasts

Analysis of the Biofertilizers Market in Major Regions

Major Production/Consumption Hubs in the Major Regions

Major Country-wise Historic and Future Market Growth Rates of the Total Market and Segments

Overview of Notable Emerging Competitor Companies within Each Major Country

