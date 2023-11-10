Global Biofuels Markets Report 2023-2028 with Competitive Analysis of ADM, Cargill, Chevron Renewable Energy, Green Plains, Hf Sinclair, Marquis, & Poet

DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biofuels: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global biofuel market is expected to grow in the forecasted period. The global biofuel market will increase from $125.9 billion in 2023 to $143.8 billion in 2028, representing a 2.7% CAGR.

This report provides an overview of biofuel types, manufacturing methods, feedstock options, typical plant costs, and operating margins. It also includes an analysis of major geographical markets.

In 2022, North America accounted for the largest share of the global biofuel market revenue at 45.8%, followed by South America with 29.7% and Europe with 14.4%. Ethanol was the dominant biofuel type, representing 67.1% of the market share in 2022.

The volume of biofuel consumption in 2022 increased by approximately 6% compared to the previous year. U.S. and EU biofuel policies played a significant role in driving market growth. Ethanol consumption increased by 3%, while biodiesel consumption grew by 4% during the same period.

Looking ahead, biodiesel is expected to experience a higher compound annual growth rate (CAGR) compared to the ethanol market. This is due to the increasing demand for renewable diesel, which is produced from waste and residue feedstock, making it a low-carbon intensity fuel compared to conventional biodiesel and ethanol made from food-based feedstock.

The report provides market size estimates for ethanol, biodiesel, and other fuel types, along with sales forecasts for growth until 2028 in each region. It also covers technical and commercial developments in advanced biofuels and emerging technologies within the biofuel sector.

The report concludes with a competitive landscape analysis of the global biofuel market and discusses emerging technologies in the sector. It includes company profiles of key players in the biofuel industry.

Report Includes

An estimate of market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

An evaluation of the market potential for biofuels based on biofuel type and region

Coverage of technical and commercial developments in advanced biofuels, and an assessment of manufacturing methods, feedstock options, typical plant costs, operating margins, and the emerging technologies in the biofuel sector

A look at the regulatory framework regarding the use of biofuels, incentives for fuel production, and the number and capacity of manufacturing plants; and information on the Paris Climate Accords, investments in biofuel technologies, and collaborations between companies

Analysis of significant patent activity in biofuels

A market outlook for the major companies, including a market share analysis and assessment of the competitive landscape

Company profiles of major players

ADM

Cargill

Chevron Renewable Energy Group

Green Plains Inc.

Hf Sinclair Corp.

Marquis

Poet LLC

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Market Outlook

Summary

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Introduction

Biofuel Evolution

First-Generation Biofuels

Second-Generation Biofuels

Third-Generation Biofuels

Fourth-Generation Biofuels

Yield

Net Energy Yield

Conversion Routes for Biofuels Production

Types of Biofuels

Ethanol

Corn Ethanol

Corn Ethanol Manufacturing

Cellulosic Ethanol

Ethanol Blending

Coproducts of Ethanol Production

Ethanol Plant Costs

Biodiesel

Biodiesel Manufacturing

Transesterification

Post-Reaction Processes

Biodiesel Blending

Coproducts of Biodiesel Manufacturing

Biodiesel Plant Costs

Renewable Diesel

Sustainable Aviation Fuel (Saf)

Other Biofuels

Straight Vegetable Oil/Pure Vegetable Oil

Wood Diesel

Biobutanol

Biobutanol Manufacturing

Hydrothermal Upgrading Diesel

Fischer-Tropsch Biofuels

Fischer-Tropsch Manufacturing

Algal Fuel (Oilgae)

Biomethanol

Dimethylfuran

Bio-Dme

Green Gasoline

Designer Hydrocarbons

Share of Biofuels in World Energy Matrix

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Trends

Growing Demand for Low-Carbon Intensive Fuel

Stringent Policies

Food Crops to Remain as a Major Feedstock

Market Drivers

Environmental Policies and Incentives

Growing Demand for Sustainable Aviation Fuels (Saf)

Energy Security

Market Challenges

Feedstock Availability

Chapter 5 Biofuel Market by Fuel Type

Global Biofuel Market by Fuel Type

Global Market by Region

North America

Europe

South America

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 6 Biofuels Market by Region

Global Market for Biofuels by Region

Global Market by Region

North America

Europe

South America

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 7 Sustainability in Biofuels Industry: An ESG Perspective

Introduction

ESG Issues

Environmental Issues

Social Issues

Biofuel Industry ESG Performance Analysis

Consumer Attitudes Towards ESG

ESG Practices by Companies

ESG Risk and Opportunities

Opportunities in Implementing ESG in Biofuel Companies

Risks in Implementing ESG in Biofuel Companies

Case Study

ESG Performance of Neste: Driving Sustainable Innovation in the Biofuel Industry

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 8 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Introduction

Emerging Technology

Technology Innovation

Innovative Technology in Feedstock

Los Alamos National Laboratory (Lanl)

Innovative Technology in Process

Chapter 9 Competitive Intelligence and M&A

Market Share

Strategies

Feedstock Diversification

New Technologies

Partnership and Capacity Expansion

Product Diversification

Vertical Integration

Mergers & Acquisitions

Investments in Biofuels

