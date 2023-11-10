Global Biofuels Markets Report 2023-2028 with Competitive Analysis of ADM, Cargill, Chevron Renewable Energy, Green Plains, Hf Sinclair, Marquis, & Poet

10 Nov, 2023, 10:30 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biofuels: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global biofuel market is expected to grow in the forecasted period. The global biofuel market will increase from $125.9 billion in 2023 to $143.8 billion in 2028, representing a 2.7% CAGR.
This report provides an overview of biofuel types, manufacturing methods, feedstock options, typical plant costs, and operating margins. It also includes an analysis of major geographical markets.
In 2022, North America accounted for the largest share of the global biofuel market revenue at 45.8%, followed by South America with 29.7% and Europe with 14.4%. Ethanol was the dominant biofuel type, representing 67.1% of the market share in 2022.
The volume of biofuel consumption in 2022 increased by approximately 6% compared to the previous year. U.S. and EU biofuel policies played a significant role in driving market growth. Ethanol consumption increased by 3%, while biodiesel consumption grew by 4% during the same period.
Looking ahead, biodiesel is expected to experience a higher compound annual growth rate (CAGR) compared to the ethanol market. This is due to the increasing demand for renewable diesel, which is produced from waste and residue feedstock, making it a low-carbon intensity fuel compared to conventional biodiesel and ethanol made from food-based feedstock.
The report provides market size estimates for ethanol, biodiesel, and other fuel types, along with sales forecasts for growth until 2028 in each region. It also covers technical and commercial developments in advanced biofuels and emerging technologies within the biofuel sector.
The report concludes with a competitive landscape analysis of the global biofuel market and discusses emerging technologies in the sector. It includes company profiles of key players in the biofuel industry.
Report Includes
- An estimate of market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028
- An evaluation of the market potential for biofuels based on biofuel type and region
- Coverage of technical and commercial developments in advanced biofuels, and an assessment of manufacturing methods, feedstock options, typical plant costs, operating margins, and the emerging technologies in the biofuel sector
- A look at the regulatory framework regarding the use of biofuels, incentives for fuel production, and the number and capacity of manufacturing plants; and information on the Paris Climate Accords, investments in biofuel technologies, and collaborations between companies
- Analysis of significant patent activity in biofuels
- A market outlook for the major companies, including a market share analysis and assessment of the competitive landscape
Company profiles of major players
- ADM
- Cargill
- Chevron Renewable Energy Group
- Green Plains Inc.
- Hf Sinclair Corp.
- Marquis
- Poet LLC
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Market Outlook
- Summary
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Introduction
- Biofuel Evolution
- First-Generation Biofuels
- Second-Generation Biofuels
- Third-Generation Biofuels
- Fourth-Generation Biofuels
- Yield
- Net Energy Yield
- Conversion Routes for Biofuels Production
- Types of Biofuels
- Ethanol
- Corn Ethanol
- Corn Ethanol Manufacturing
- Cellulosic Ethanol
- Ethanol Blending
- Coproducts of Ethanol Production
- Ethanol Plant Costs
- Biodiesel
- Biodiesel Manufacturing
- Transesterification
- Post-Reaction Processes
- Biodiesel Blending
- Coproducts of Biodiesel Manufacturing
- Biodiesel Plant Costs
- Renewable Diesel
- Sustainable Aviation Fuel (Saf)
- Other Biofuels
- Straight Vegetable Oil/Pure Vegetable Oil
- Wood Diesel
- Biobutanol
- Biobutanol Manufacturing
- Hydrothermal Upgrading Diesel
- Fischer-Tropsch Biofuels
- Fischer-Tropsch Manufacturing
- Algal Fuel (Oilgae)
- Biomethanol
- Dimethylfuran
- Bio-Dme
- Green Gasoline
- Designer Hydrocarbons
- Share of Biofuels in World Energy Matrix
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Market Trends
- Growing Demand for Low-Carbon Intensive Fuel
- Stringent Policies
- Food Crops to Remain as a Major Feedstock
- Market Drivers
- Environmental Policies and Incentives
- Growing Demand for Sustainable Aviation Fuels (Saf)
- Energy Security
- Market Challenges
- Feedstock Availability
Chapter 5 Biofuel Market by Fuel Type
- Global Biofuel Market by Fuel Type
- Global Market by Region
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 6 Biofuels Market by Region
- Global Market for Biofuels by Region
- Global Market by Region
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 7 Sustainability in Biofuels Industry: An ESG Perspective
- Introduction
- ESG Issues
- Environmental Issues
- Social Issues
- Biofuel Industry ESG Performance Analysis
- Consumer Attitudes Towards ESG
- ESG Practices by Companies
- ESG Risk and Opportunities
- Opportunities in Implementing ESG in Biofuel Companies
- Risks in Implementing ESG in Biofuel Companies
- Case Study
- ESG Performance of Neste: Driving Sustainable Innovation in the Biofuel Industry
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 8 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Introduction
- Emerging Technology
- Technology Innovation
- Innovative Technology in Feedstock
- Los Alamos National Laboratory (Lanl)
- Innovative Technology in Process
Chapter 9 Competitive Intelligence and M&A
- Market Share
- Strategies
- Feedstock Diversification
- New Technologies
- Partnership and Capacity Expansion
- Product Diversification
- Vertical Integration
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Investments in Biofuels
