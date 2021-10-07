Global Biogas Patent Database 2021, Featuring Top 10 Most Productive Applicants by Number of Patents

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "BIOGAS: Feedstock, Production, Treatment: Patent Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Production of biogas is an eco-friendly strategy for energy extraction from biomass as even its residue can be used as a soil conditioner. Often special energy crops, biomass and agricultural waste, food and brewery waste as well as sewage water are used as feedstock. The availability of feedstock determines the choice of technology. For example, in South-Asian countries the most important feedstock for biogas production is palm oil, in China and India animal manure is often used, and in Germany biomass and agricultural waste are primarily fermented. More than 70% of net biogas production is concentrated in Europe. Germany is the undisputed leader in biogas fuel production where there are more than 10,000 biogas plants.

Among the most common shortcomings of the current systems of biogas production, low efficiency of the main processes, low efficiency of product treatment as well as negative environmental impact are frequently mentioned. The inventions presented in this database try to overcome some of these problems.

The present database contains patents and patent applications granted or registered by patent offices around the globe in 1995 - 2021 in the field related to biogas production. 10536 patent documents from 69 patent offices around the world are represented in the database. In total, 3568 applicants from 58 countries and 35325 subgroups of the International Patent Classification are mentioned.

Each patent document in this database contains a list of conventional bibliographical indicators, including original title, English version of title, family size, application date, publication date, patenting office, names of inventors and applicants, document kind (patent or application), number of claims, number of citing, IPC indices, and core document number.

Also, all documents are provided with additional markers - unified indicators that include: technology categories (indicate the applicability of technical solutions to one of the energy industry sectors, as stated by the authors of the inventions); technology elements (indicators with a specific level of detailing for the production process in a particular energy industry sector); problems (technical, economical, ecological and other problems declared by the authors in a patent document); type of technical solution (device, method, composition).

The database contains a number of derived indicators, including applicant statuses, residence of applicants, Unified Indicator Group. Indicators such as patent pending period, prominent patents, applicant's share in the aggregate intellectual property register can be calculated based on the available data.

Additional marking of patent documents represented in the database makes it possible to form exclusive lists of patent documents having any remarkable characteristics, such as top prominent documents by rating, top prominent documents by number of IPC sections, top prominent single applications, etc.

The database also includes statistical analysis for major parameters of patent documents published during the 20-year period between 2001-2020. In particular, the statistical analysis includes a breakdown of documents by publication dates, by patent families, by patent offices, by residents and non-residents, and by applicant countries.

Inventions: 10345

Offices: 69

Countries: 58

Applicants: 3522

Individual IPC subgroups: 2450

Total IPC subgroups assigned: 34558

The list of top 10 most productive applicants by the number of patents includes:

DSM IP Assets B.V. (NL)

Evonik Fibres Gmbh (AT)

BASF, SE (DE)

BEKON Energy Technologies GmbH & Co. KG (DE)

Nalco Company (US)

UOP LLC (US)

Jiaxing Vocational Technical College (CN)

Osaka Gas Corporation (JP)

Evonik Degussa GmbH (DE)

Iogen Corporation (CA)

The concluding part of the analysis includes calculated data that allow the resulting patenting trends to be exposed and main conclusions to be drawn. Such diagrams as relationship of number of applicants to number of patents by year, relationship of number of single applications to total number by year, new applicants by year, top new IPC subgroups, and others, are presented here.

