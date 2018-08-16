Global Biogas Plants Market Estimates & Forecasts 2015-2022: Pressing Need to Reduce Fossil Fuel Dependency Spurs Opportunities for Biogas

DUBLIN, Aug 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Biogas Plants - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, India, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Biogas Plants in US$ Million.

Key Topics Covered:





1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS







2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Pressing Need to Reduce Fossil Fuel Dependency Spurs Opportunities for Biogas



Interest in Renewables Benefits the Biogas Market



Current and Future Analysis



Europe Leads Biogas Plants Market, While China Provides Growth Opportunities



Biogas Plants Feed on Diverse Raw Materials Depending on Regional Specifications



Market Outlook



Gaseous Fuels - The Future



Investments Pouring in from Diverse Sectors



Production and Use of Bio-Methane and Fertilizer



Biogas Heat - A Grossly Neglected Sector



Major Contributors and Legal Support Structure



Market Drivers & Trends



Dependence on Crude Oil: A Fundamental Driver



Environmental Concerns Drive Renewable Energy Market



Emissions Regulations Landscape in Major Country/Region



Renewable Technologies Gains Critical Mass



Expanding Applications of Biogas



Surging Energy Consumption & Search for Clean Energy - An Opportunity to Tap for Biogas



Rapid Urbanization Triggers Growth



Transportation Industry Shows Interest in Biogas



Increasing Role of Public Sector



Investment Opportunities in Biogas Sector



Biogas Plant Equipment Market to Prosper



Market Challenges & Issues



Market Barriers



Cost Competition from Traditional Energy Sources



Carbon Capture



Rising Concerns Over Natural Resource Depletion May Eclipse Renewable Projects



Lack of Tax Breaks Hindering Research on Coal-Bed Methane







3. TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS



US Scientists Develop Bio-Gasification Process from Abandoned Coal Mines and Coal Waste



DSM Develops Axiase 100 Enzyme for Enhanced Usage of Cereal-based Fiber Substrates in Biogas Production



DSM Develops MethaPlus L100 Enzyme Additive for Improving Efficiency of Biogas Plants



MT-Energie Formulates Demand Oriented and Flexible Power Production Concept



Biogas Plant in Tongeren Uses a Novel Feedstock Pretreatment Method



HomeBiogas Develops Self-Assembled Biogas System in US Market



The Oberlauterbach Biomethane Plant in Germany Makes Use of Hop Silage



University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Deploys Biodigester I, the Dry Anaerobic Digestion-Biogas Plant



WiseSoil Creates a Revolutionary Technology for Enhancing Efficiency of Biogas Plant



Japan Installs a New Fermenter-Agitator







4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Introduction



Composition of Biogas



Benefits & Uses



Biogas Feedstock



Major Categories of Biogas Sources



Biogas Production from Select Feedstock (in Cubic meters)



Biogas Production from Select Food Waste Feedstock (in Cubic meters)



Agricultural Residues As Feedstock



Types of Agricultural Residues



Forestry Residues/Waste



Forestry Residue



Types of Forestry Residue



Wet Agricultural Wastes



Animal Waste



Poultry Litter



Landfills & Municipal Solid Waste (MSW)



Energy Crops or Bioenergy Crops



Production of Biogas



Anaerobic Digestion



Anaerobic Digestion Processes



Types of Anaerobic Digesters



By-Products of Anaerobic Digestion



Landfill Gas







5. BIOGAS PLANTS



Introduction



Historical Evolution of Biogas Plant



Working of Industrial Biogas Plant



Steps Involved in the Production of Biogas



Biogas Plant Equipment/Components



Advantages of Biogas Energy Generation



Advantages of Biomethane as a Vehicle Fuel



Challenges in Biogas Upgrading & Use as Vehicle Fuel







6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE







6.1 Focus on Select Global Players



2G Energy AG (Germany)



Air Liquide (France)



Bosch KWK Systeme GmbH (Germany)



DGE GmbH (Germany)



DMT Environmental Technology BV (The Netherlands)



DVO, Inc. (USA)



EnviTec Biogas AG (Germany)



Gasum Oy (Finland)



Greenlane Biogas (UK)



Guild Associates, Inc. (USA)



RCM Digesters, Inc. (USA)



Scandinavian Biogas Fuels International AB (Sweden)



Schmack Biogas GmbH (Germany)



UTS Biogastechnik GmbH (Germany)



Xebec Adsorption USA, Inc. (USA)







6.2 Recent Industry Activity



Biogen Acquires Tamar Energy



Biogen Takes Over Millerhill Anaerobic Digestion Facility



Scandinavian Biogas Inks Cooperation Agreement with Mnsters Biogas



HoSt Enters into a Joint Venture with CPCEP Bio-Energy



Gasum Delivers Biogas to Meat Processing Company Lihajaloste Korpela



The Punjab Government Inks MoU with Indian Oil Corporation



Gas Natural Fenosa Renovables Launches Pilot Renewable Gas Project



Gasum Snaps Up Swedish Biogas International



Weltec Biopower Enters into a Contract with Estancias del Lago



Sebigas UAC Bags Contract to Construct a Biogas Plant in Udon



The Government of Belarus Inks a Framework Agreement with EBRD



Xebec Adsorption Supplies Three Pressure Swing Adsorption Units to France



Future Biogas Inks New Management and Operating Services Agreement with Vulcan Renewables



NGF Nature Energy and BioenergySyd Sign Cooperation Agreement



Audi Seals a Pact with Nature Energy



Coltrade and Ahidra Commences Agro-Biogas Plant in Spain



Xergi to Deliver Largest Biogas Plant to Arla Foods



Schmack Biogas Secures Contract to Build Biomethane Plant in France



John Nurminen Foundation to Fund Wastewater Treatment for a Biogas Plant



DuPont Industrial Biosciences Introduces DuPont OPTIMASH AD-300



Greenlane Biogas Unveils Kauri' Biogas Upgrading System



WELTEC BIOPOWER Designs a Quick Test to Identify Inhibitors in Biogas Substrates



Nordmethan Takes Over Falkenhagen Biogas Plant



Blue Sphere to Acquire Biogas Plant from Agrilandia Societa Agricola



StormFisher Environmental Acquires London Energy Garden Anaerobic Digester



Clearfleau to Launch Cheese Production Residues AD Plant



GE Inks MoU with Cenergi



Wrtsil to Deliver Largest Biogas Liquefaction Plant in Norway



GE Power to Construct Biogas Cogeneration Plant in Brazil



Iveco and Consorzio Italiano Biogas Inks Collaborative Agreement



Dong Energy to Construct New Biogas Plant in the UK



Greenlane Biogas Bags Contract from Orgaworld Canada



ZIK Pelagonija JSC Bitola Opens Biogas-Fuelled Power Plant



Trumi Energi Indonesiaku and EnviTec Biogas Sign Cooperation Agreement



Foresight Group Invests to Construct AD Plant in Northern Ireland



SNV Nicaragua Introduces First Medium-Scale Biogas Plant



Fulcrum Forays into the UK Renewables Market







7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE







8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE







8.1 The United States



A. Market Analysis



Market Overview



Biomass for Power Generation



Renewable Energy Holds Promising Future in Transportation Applications



Untapped Potential for RNG in the US



Attractiveness of RNG



Regulatory Support



Agri-Food Sector Holds Tremendous Potential for AD Growth



Key Opportunities and Challenges



Market Outlook



Challenges Faced by the US Biogas Industry



Policy Challenges across Different Sectors



Dairy-Nutrient-Management



Digestate Market



Challenges in the Area of Obtaining Finance for Projects



Technological Challenges Due to Low-NOx Engine Emissions



Challenges Arising from Expiration of Investment Tax Credits and Power-Purchase Agreements



Financing Challenges Slow Down Deployment of Anaerobic Digesters



Opportunities for Biogas Projects in the United States



Outlook for the Biogas Sector in the United States



The Biogas Opportunities Roadmap



Regulatory Overview



California Leads in Offering Grants for Digester Projects



Other Major Projects



Projects in the Midwest



Projects in the Southeast



Projects in the Northeast



Missouri Project to Support Efforts towards Biogas Production



B. Market Analytics







8.2 Canada



A. Market Analysis



Renewable Energy Gains Traction



B. Market Analytics







8.3 Japan



A. Market Analysis



Market Overview



Legislative Support for Biomass Sector



Biogas Plant Being Built to Augment Power Supply in a Japanese City



B. Market Analytics







8.4 Europe



A. Market Analysis



Europe Finding Ways for Cleaner Energy Mix



Biogas Electricity Generation to Post Strong Growth over Next Decade



A Promising European Biogas Sector



Select Biogas Projects in Europe



Systemic



Biogas Action



Biosurf



Support Mechanisms Bolster Renewables Market



Forestry Residue Aids EU Countries to Achieve Kyoto Protocol Targets



Emissions Trading Scheme



Key Statistics



B. Market Analytics







8.4.1 France



A. Market Analysis



Biogas Plants to Witness Substantial Gains in France



France Goes Full Stream on Biogas



B. Market Analytics







8.4.2 Germany



A. Market Analysis



Germany Poised to Remain at the Forefront of Biogas Energy Production



German Regulatory Framework for Biogas Injection



Renewable Energy Sources Act (EEG)



Biomass Ordinance (BiomasseV)



Renewable Energies Heat Act (EEWrmeG)



Gas Network Access Ordinance (GasNZV)



DVGW Worksheets



Biofuel Quota Ordinance (BiokraftQuG)



Biofuel Sustainability Ordinance (Biokraft-NachV)



The German Biogas Register



Key Statistics



B. Market Analytics







8.4.3 Italy



A. Market Analysis



Italy - The Second Largest Biogas Plants Market in Europe



Italian Biogas Sector - An Overview



Anaerobic Digestion Plants in Italy



Globe Artichoke to Play a Vital Role as Feedstock in Italian Biogas Sector



B. Market Analytics







8.4.4 The United Kingdom



A. Market Analysis



B. Market Analytics







8.4.5 Rest of Europe



A. Market Analysis



Austria



Croatia



Czech Republic



Denmark



Finland



Latvia



Norway



Huge Investments to Develop Renewable Energy



Romania



Sweden



Sweden Plans to Have Transport Fleet Run on Biogas



Switzerland



The Netherlands



B. Market Analytics







8.5 China



A. Market Analysis



Chinese Biogas Market at Crossroads



B. Market Analytics







8.6 India



A. Market Analysis



Market Overview



Biogas Touches 5% of Total LPG Consumption



The Road Ahead



B. Market Analytics







8.7 Rest of World



A. Market Analysis



Focus on Select Regional Markets



Australia



Brazil



Cambodia



UNIDO Launches Ambitious Project to Promote Commercial Biogas Plants



Mexico



Mexico Working on Turning Organic Waste of Central de Abasto into Biogas



New Zealand



South Africa



South Korea



B. Market Analytics







9. COMPANY PROFILES







Total Companies Profiled: 87 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 94)

The United States (16)

(16) Canada (5)

(5) Europe (66)

(66) France (2)



Germany (31)

(31)

The United Kingdom (12)

(12)

Italy (2)

(2)

Rest of Europe (19)

(19) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (4)

(Excluding Japan) (4) Latin America (2)

(2) Africa (1)

