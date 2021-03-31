Global Biogas Plants Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Redirects Focus on Green Principles and Presents Unique Prospects for Biogas
Mar 31, 2021, 07:15 ET
DUBLIN, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biogas Plants - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Biogas Plants is projected to reach US$ 6.8 billion by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027.
The severe impact of COVID-19 pandemic in areas with high level of air pollution has prompted the researcher community to explore the direct link between severity of the infection and air quality. Various scientists have indicated a perceived association between spread of the virus along with fatality rates and air pollution. Poor air quality adversely affects human health and leaves people susceptible to various infectious diseases including COVID-19.
In 2020, medical conditions associated with air pollution are estimated to claim around 7 million lives globally. Air pollution is a key contributor to various medical conditions including heart disease, stroke, chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, respiratory infections and lung cancer. The impact of pollution on human health and the immune system makes can be hold responsible for severe COVID-19 symptoms experienced by a large number of people living in polluted areas.
For instance, Wuhan, the epicenter of the pandemic, is one of the most polluted cities globally. In addition, a significant fraction of fatalities related to COVID-19 in Italy have been registered in areas with poor air quality. Moreover, the COVID-19 virus is carried by polluted air as it can stick to PM10 or PM25 particles to remain airborne for a long time. The fact indicates that areas with high concentration of particulate matter hold high risk of virus transmission.
These perceptions point towards effective measures to implement green options, including biogas, for reducing carbon emissions and air pollution levels. The production and utility of biogas, mainly bio-methane, improves air quality. Biogas presents an eco-friendly substitute to fossil fuels for generating heat and electricity, and supporting transportation.
Bio-methane presents an effective option to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate climate change, which holds positive implications for human health. Cities and countries that have embraced clean air policies such as the use of biogas as transportation fuel are expected to witness less mortality, paving way for effective strategies to promote these sustainable options.
The wake of COVID-19 pandemic has provided countries with the unique opportunity for rebuilding on low-carbon, sustainability agendas for dealing with rising concerns over climate change. The scenario has prompted regions to shift away from fossil fuels towards green technologies, with Europe leading the pack in these endeavors.
The drive is likely to benefit sustainable options including wind, solar and hydrogen along with biogas that offers more than energy and holds potential to cut greenhouse gas emissions by around 12% by the year 2030. The anaerobic digestion process intended to produce biogas involves treatment of organic waste that otherwise emits hazardous emissions in landfills. The approach converts the waste into green gas that can be exploited for transport, heat and power.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- COVID-19 Pandemic Derails Biogas Projects and Dampens Investor Interest
- COVID-19 Redirects Focus on Green Principles and Presents Unique Prospects for Biogas
- Perceived Correlation between COVID-19 Virus Impact & Air Pollution Shifts Focus toward Biogas Production
- Pressing Need to Reduce Fossil Fuel Dependency Spurs Opportunities for Biogas
- Growing Focus on Renewables Benefits the Biogas Market
- Biogas: A Prelude
- Benefits & Uses
- Biogas Feedstock
- Biogas Plants: A Brief Review
- Steps Involved in the Production of Biogas
- Biogas Plant Equipment/Components
- Market Outlook
- Major Regional Markets
- Biogas to Amass Staggering Gains with Favorable Drivers
- Strong Focus on Renewable Energy to Favor Biogas Projects in China
- Policy Support Favor Growth
- Biogas Plants Feed Stocks Vary Depending on Regional Specifications
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 119 Featured):
- 2G Energy AG
- AEV Energy GmbH
- Agrinz Technologies GmbH
- Air Liquide S.A
- Ameresco, Inc
- Beijing Sanyi Green Energy Development Co., Ltd
- Bio-En Power Inc
- Biofrigas Sweden AB
- CH4 Biogas, LLC
- DMT Environmental Technology
- EnviTec Biogas AG
- Gasum AB
- IES BIOGAS srl
- PlanET Biogas Global GmbH
- Quadrogen Power Systems, Inc
- Scandinavian Biogas Fuels AB
- Schmach Biogas GmbH
- Wartsila Oyj Abp
- Weltec Biopower GmbH
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Technology Innovations & Advancements Benefit Biogas Adoption
- Dependence on Crude Oil: A Fundamental Driver
- Environmental Concerns Drive Market Growth
- Investments Drive Momentum
- Sustained Rise in Electric Power Consumption Drives the Need for Alternative Energy Sources
- Rapid Urbanization Triggers Growth
- Transportation Industry and Growing Interest in Biogas
- Rise in use of Agricultural Residues as Feedstock
- Rise in Feedstock Availability and Escalating Volumes of MSW Augurs Well for Market Growth
- CHP: An Expanding Market
- Efforts to Exploit Different Aspects of Biogas Production
- Facilities Turn to Upgrade to Bio-Methane
- Industry Centers Efforts to Make Biogas Production More Profitable
- Emerging Fuel Production Technologies to Streamline Biogas Production Process
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
- GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 141
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/upcd4p
