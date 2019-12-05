Global Bioinformatics Partnering Directory 2019: Deals and Agreements by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Bioinformatics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014 to 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Bioinformatics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014 to 2019 report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the bioinformatics partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.



The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter bioinformatics partnering deals. The majority of deals are discovery stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors bioinformatics technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.



Bioinformatics is the application of computer science and information technology to the field of biology and medicine. Bioinformatics deals with algorithms, databases, information systems, web technologies, artificial intelligence, information and computation theory, software engineering, data mining, image processing, modeling, simulation, signal processing, discrete mathematics, control systems, and statistics, for generating new knowledge of biology and medicine.



Bioinformatics deals have increased in terms of popularity for partnering in the past decade, as computing power has been embraced in order to speed up the discovery, evaluation and clinical assessment processes.



Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of all bioinformatics partnering deals announced since January 2014, including financial terms where available, including over 1000 links to online deal records of actual bioinformatics partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of bioinformatics technologies and products.

Bioinformatics Partnering Terms and Agreements provides the reader with the following Key benefits:

In-depth understanding of bioinformatics deal trends since 2014

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Analysis of the structure of bioinformatics agreements with numerous real life case studies

Comprehensive access to over 100 bioinformatics deals entered into by the world's biopharma companies

Detailed access to actual bioinformatics contracts enter into by the leading bigpharma companies

Insight into the terms included in a bioinformatics agreement, together with real world clause examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in bioinformatics dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Bioinformatics partnering over the years

2.3. Most active bioinformatics dealmakers

2.4. Bioinformatics partnering by deal type

2.5. Bioinformatics partnering by therapy area

2.6. Deal terms for bioinformatics partnering

2.6.1 Bioinformatics partnering headline values

2.6.2 Bioinformatics deal upfront payments

2.6.3 Bioinformatics deal milestone payments

2.6.4 Bioinformatics royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading bioinformatics deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top bioinformatics deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active bioinformatics dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active bioinformatics dealmakers

4.3. Most active bioinformatics partnering company profiles



Chapter 5 - Bioinformatics contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Bioinformatics contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Bioinformatics dealmaking by technology type



Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center

7.1. Online partnering

7.2. Partnering events

7.3. Further reading on dealmaking



Appendices



Appendix 1 - Bioinformatics deals by company A-Z

Appendix 2 - Bioinformatics deals by stage of development

Appendix 3 - Bioinformatics deals by deal type

Appendix 4 - Bioinformatics deals by therapy area

Appendix 5 - Deal type definitions



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yngiql



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

