Global Bioinformatics Services Market to 2023: Shortage of Skilled Bioinformatics Professionals Leading to Increased Outsourcing of Bioinformatics Projects

The global bioinformatics services market is expected to reach USD 3.53 Billion by 2023 from USD 1.70 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period.



Factors such as increasing public-private sector funding for bioinformatics services, the shortage of skilled bioinformatics professionals leading to increased outsourcing of bioinformatics projects, and growing applications of bioinformatics in various industries are expected to drive the growth of the global market.



The in-house development of bioinformatics solutions and publically available bioinformatics tools are expected to restrain the growth of the bioinformatics services market in the forecast period.



As of 2017, Illumina (US) dominated the global bioinformatics services market through its broad product portfolio, strong geographical presence, and wide customer base across the globe. To maintain its leadership position in the market, the company has been focusing on technological advancements in the field of bioinformatics. Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) held the second leadership position in the global market.



Other prominent players in the global bioinformatics services market included Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), BGI (China), NeoGenomics (US), PerkinElmer (US), CD Genomics (US), Macrogen (South Korea), QIAGEN (Germany), GENEWIZ (US), Source BioScience (UK), Microsynth (Switzerland), MedGenome (India), Fios Genomics (UK), and BaseClear (Netherlands), among others.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Bioinformatics Services: Market Overview

4.2 Bioinformatics Services Market, By Type (2018 vs 2023)

4.3 Global Market, By Application (2018 vs 2023)

4.4 Global Market, By Specialty (2018 vs 2023)

4.5 Global Market, By Region and End User, 2018 vs 2023 (USD Million)



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Applications of Bioinformatics in Various Industries

5.2.1.2 Increasing Public-Private Sector Funding for Bioinformatics Services

5.2.1.3 Shortage of Skilled Bioinformatics Professionals Leading to Increased Outsourcing of Bioinformatics Projects

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 In-House Development of Bioinformatics Solutions and Publically Available Bioinformatics Tools

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Reducing Cost of Sequencing and Growing Volume of Data Generated During Sequencing

5.2.3.2 Growing Focus on Outsourcing for the Management of Large Volumes of Data

5.2.3.3 Emerging Markets

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Complexity of Data

5.2.4.2 Lack of Well-Defined Standards for Bioinformatics Analysis



6 Bioinformatics Services Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Sequencing Services

6.2.1 Whole Genome Sequencing and De Novo Assembly

6.2.2 Exome Analysis

6.2.3 Transcriptome Analysis

6.2.4 Metagenomic Analysis

6.2.5 Chip-Seq Analysis

6.2.6 Other Sequencing Analysis

6.3 Data Analysis

6.3.1 Data Mining

6.3.2 Genomic Analysis

6.3.3 Proteomic Analysis

6.3.4 Variant Annotation and Discovery

6.4 Drug Discovery Services

6.5 Differential Gene Expression Analysis

6.6 Database and Management Services

6.7 Other Bioinformatics Services



7 Bioinformatics Services Market, By Specialty

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Medical Biotechnology

7.3 Animal Biotechnology

7.4 Plant Biotechnology

7.5 Environmental Biotechnology

7.6 Forensic Biotechnology



8 Bioinformatics Services Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Genomics

8.3 Chemoinformatics & Drug Design

8.4 Proteomics

8.5 Transcriptomics

8.6 Metabolomics

8.7 Other Applications



9 Bioinformatics Services Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Academic Institutes & Research Centers

9.3 Hospitals & Clinics

9.4 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

9.5 Other End Users



10 Bioinformatics Services Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.5 Rest of the World



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Market Ranking Analysis, By Key Player, 2017

11.3 Competitive Situation and Trends

11.3.1 Service Launches

11.3.2 Agreements, Partnerships and Collaborations

11.3.3 Expansions

11.3.4 Acquisitions



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Baseclear

12.2 BGI

12.3 CD Genomics

12.4 Eurofins Scientific

12.5 FIOS Genomics

12.6 Genewiz

12.7 Illumina

12.8 Macrogen

12.9 Medgenome Labs

12.10 Microsynth

12.11 Neogenomics

12.12 Perkinelmer

12.13 Qiagen Bioinformatics

12.14 Source Bioscience

12.15 Thermo Fisher Scientific



