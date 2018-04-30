Global Bioinformatics Services Market to 2023: Shortage of Skilled Bioinformatics Professionals Leading to Increased Outsourcing of Bioinformatics Projects

DUBLIN, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Bioinformatics Services Market by Type (Microbiome, Transcriptome, Virtual Screening, Database Management), Specialty (Medical, Forensics), Application (Proteomics, Metabolomics), End User (Academia, Pharma) - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global bioinformatics services market is expected to reach USD 3.53 Billion by 2023 from USD 1.70 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period.
Factors such as increasing public-private sector funding for bioinformatics services, the shortage of skilled bioinformatics professionals leading to increased outsourcing of bioinformatics projects, and growing applications of bioinformatics in various industries are expected to drive the growth of the global market.
The in-house development of bioinformatics solutions and publically available bioinformatics tools are expected to restrain the growth of the bioinformatics services market in the forecast period.
As of 2017, Illumina (US) dominated the global bioinformatics services market through its broad product portfolio, strong geographical presence, and wide customer base across the globe. To maintain its leadership position in the market, the company has been focusing on technological advancements in the field of bioinformatics. Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) held the second leadership position in the global market.
Other prominent players in the global bioinformatics services market included Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), BGI (China), NeoGenomics (US), PerkinElmer (US), CD Genomics (US), Macrogen (South Korea), QIAGEN (Germany), GENEWIZ (US), Source BioScience (UK), Microsynth (Switzerland), MedGenome (India), Fios Genomics (UK), and BaseClear (Netherlands), among others.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Bioinformatics Services: Market Overview
4.2 Bioinformatics Services Market, By Type (2018 vs 2023)
4.3 Global Market, By Application (2018 vs 2023)
4.4 Global Market, By Specialty (2018 vs 2023)
4.5 Global Market, By Region and End User, 2018 vs 2023 (USD Million)
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growing Applications of Bioinformatics in Various Industries
5.2.1.2 Increasing Public-Private Sector Funding for Bioinformatics Services
5.2.1.3 Shortage of Skilled Bioinformatics Professionals Leading to Increased Outsourcing of Bioinformatics Projects
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 In-House Development of Bioinformatics Solutions and Publically Available Bioinformatics Tools
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Reducing Cost of Sequencing and Growing Volume of Data Generated During Sequencing
5.2.3.2 Growing Focus on Outsourcing for the Management of Large Volumes of Data
5.2.3.3 Emerging Markets
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Complexity of Data
5.2.4.2 Lack of Well-Defined Standards for Bioinformatics Analysis
6 Bioinformatics Services Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Sequencing Services
6.2.1 Whole Genome Sequencing and De Novo Assembly
6.2.2 Exome Analysis
6.2.3 Transcriptome Analysis
6.2.4 Metagenomic Analysis
6.2.5 Chip-Seq Analysis
6.2.6 Other Sequencing Analysis
6.3 Data Analysis
6.3.1 Data Mining
6.3.2 Genomic Analysis
6.3.3 Proteomic Analysis
6.3.4 Variant Annotation and Discovery
6.4 Drug Discovery Services
6.5 Differential Gene Expression Analysis
6.6 Database and Management Services
6.7 Other Bioinformatics Services
7 Bioinformatics Services Market, By Specialty
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Medical Biotechnology
7.3 Animal Biotechnology
7.4 Plant Biotechnology
7.5 Environmental Biotechnology
7.6 Forensic Biotechnology
8 Bioinformatics Services Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Genomics
8.3 Chemoinformatics & Drug Design
8.4 Proteomics
8.5 Transcriptomics
8.6 Metabolomics
8.7 Other Applications
9 Bioinformatics Services Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Academic Institutes & Research Centers
9.3 Hospitals & Clinics
9.4 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
9.5 Other End Users
10 Bioinformatics Services Market, By Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.3 Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.5 Rest of the World
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Market Ranking Analysis, By Key Player, 2017
11.3 Competitive Situation and Trends
11.3.1 Service Launches
11.3.2 Agreements, Partnerships and Collaborations
11.3.3 Expansions
11.3.4 Acquisitions
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Baseclear
12.2 BGI
12.3 CD Genomics
12.4 Eurofins Scientific
12.5 FIOS Genomics
12.6 Genewiz
12.7 Illumina
12.8 Macrogen
12.9 Medgenome Labs
12.10 Microsynth
12.11 Neogenomics
12.12 Perkinelmer
12.13 Qiagen Bioinformatics
12.14 Source Bioscience
12.15 Thermo Fisher Scientific
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/g2s85k/global?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-bioinformatics-services-market-to-2023-shortage-of-skilled-bioinformatics-professionals-leading-to-increased-outsourcing-of-bioinformatics-projects-300638945.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article