Global Bioinspired and Nanoengineered Surfaces Technologies, Applications and Markets, 2022

The scope of this report is the global market for all products based on bioinspired and nanoengineered surfaces.

An overview of current technology explores pioneering R&D including unique capillary and optical interaction properties, various fabrication methods as well as first-generation commercial application five-year revenue projections for biomimetically inspired NES. In addition, an analysis of superhydrophobic and superhydrophilic patents identifies the most active global players.

Market applications for the biological/biomedical, automotive, aerospace/marine/military sectors. In particular, it identifies five-year commercial revenue projections and potential market developments in these segments. The biological/biomedical market includes oil/water repellency, antibacterial surface treatments, antibiofouling, dry adhesion and synthetic gradient refractive index optics. The automotive market includes glass, exterior paint and plastics with an emphasis on water/dirt/insect repellency, and antifrost, antifog and antireflective surface treatments. The aerospace market focuses on protection coatings; water, ice, dirt and corrosion repellency and optical pilot laser protection. The marine and military markets focus on antibiofouling and drag reduction, and anti-fog windshields and anti-ice visors, respectively.

Market applications for the electronics, energy/environmental and materials sectors. In particular, it identifies five-year commercial revenue projections and potential market developments in these segments. The focus of the electronics market is superhydrophobic waterproofing and oleophobicity for mobile communication devices such as cell phones and tablets as well as hearing aids. The energy/environmental market includes long shelf life batteries, fuel cell components, HVAC heat exchanger coils, oil and gas flow equipment lubricants, oil/water separation and remediation, rigid and flexible solar panels, water harvesting, and wind and steam turbines. The materials market segment includes self-cleaning aluminum and cement/concrete, as well as glass, plastic architectural building materials and sanitary ceramics/tileware.

Market applications for the optics, textiles and other segments. In particular, it identifies five-year commercial revenue projections and potential market developments in these segments. The optics segment includes antireflective and 3D mobile device displays while textiles includes indoor and outdoor waterproofing such as high-performance sports apparel, consumer packaging, sensors, and liquid processing/manufacturing.

Geographic segmentation of market applications. This chapter focuses on the geographic segmentation of companies involved in the nine segments detailed in chapters 4, 6 and 6. Although U.S. companies predominate in NES developments in all commercial market sectors, there is wide global interest.

Industry structure. More than 60 companies have been identified as having significant development operations involving the commercial exploitation of nanoengineered surfaces. These companies are targeting a variety of market sectors and a broad range of applications. Detailed profiles of their specific market interests and current status are outlined.

Report includes:

63 tables

An overview of the global market for nanoengineered surfaces, with coverage of the evolution and inspiration through biomimetics and bioinspired designs

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

Discussion of fabrication techniques, and properties such as solid-liquid interfaces, solid-solid interfaces, solid-vapor interfaces, biological interfaces, and optical interfaces

Examination of applications in terms of end uses and commercial prospects in the areas of biomedical, solar energy, electronics and displays, industrial process management, metal corrosion and wear, personal care such as cosmetics and hearing aids, photonics, protective coatings, and sensors

Patent analyses

Company profiles of major players in the market, including Agency For Science, Technology And Research (A*Star), General Electric Global Research, Italcementi S.P.A, Liquipel Llc , Slips Technologies Inc., and Ultratech International Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

Motivation

Study Goal and Objectives

Scope of Report

Intended Audience

Sources of Information

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

2 Summary and Highlights



3 Technology Overview

Summary

Biomimetic and Nanoengineered Surfaces

Definition

Fabrication Techniques

Properties

Solid Liquid Interactions

Solid-Vapor Interactions

Solid-Solid Interactions

Adhesion

Biological Interactions

Optical Interactions

Other Interactions

Research and Development of Biomimetic NES Systems

Wetting and Adhesion Management

Optical Applications

Other Applications of Bioinspired Surfaces

Research and Development of Synthetic NES Systems

Commercial Developments and Applications of NES Systems

Biological and Biomedical

Automotive

Aviation, Marine and Military

Electronics

Energy and Environmental

Materials: Architectural and Industrial

Optics

Textiles

Other

Market Sectors, Size and Growth Trends

Patent Analysis

Importance of Patents

Search Strategy

USPTO Ten-year Search Trend

U.S. vs. Foreign Patent Activity

Patent Portfolios and Applications of Leading Organizations

4 Nanoengineered Surfaces Market Applications: Biological and Biomedical; Aerospace, Marine and Military; and Automotive

Summary

Commercial Initiatives in Biological and Biomedical Markets

Near Term

Potential Longer-term Commercial Initiatives

Entry and Growth in Biological and Biomedical Markets

Antibacterial Sterilization

Commercial Initiatives and Status in Automotive Markets

Near Term

Potential Longer-term Commercial Initiatives

Markets, Entry and Growth in Automotive Sector

Glass

Paint Protective Coatings

Plastics

Five-year Global Market Projection

Commercial Initiatives in Aerospace, Marine and Military Markets

Near Term

Potential Longer-term Commercial Initiatives

Markets, Entry and Growth

Aviation

Marine

Military

Five-year Global Market Projection for Aviation, Marine and Military NES Applications

5 Nanoengineered Surfaces Market Applications: Electronics; Energy and Environmental; and Materials

Summary

Commercial Initiatives in Electronics Applications

Near Term

Potential Longer-term Commercial Initiatives

Markets, Entry and Growth in Electronics Applications

Audio/Hearing Aids

Mobile Communication Devices: Smartphones/Headsets, E-Readers, Laptops, Sensors, Tablets and Wearables

Five-year Global Market Projection in Electronics

Commercial Initiatives in Energy and Environmental Markets

Near Term

Potential Longer-term Commercial Initiatives

Markets, Entry and Growth in Energy and Environmental Uses

Battery Technology

Fuel Cells

Heat Exchangers

Oil and Gas Flow Equipment and Lubrication

Solar Panels

Water Harvesting

Five-year Global Market Projection

Commercial Initiatives in Materials Market Applications

Near Term

Potential Longer-term Commercial Initiatives

Markets, Entry and Growth in Materials

Aluminum for Commercial and Residential Buildings

Architectural Concrete

Glass for Commercial and Residential Windows

Other Miscellaneous Materials and Market Applications

Five-year Global Market Projection for Building Materials

6 Market Applications for Nanoengineered Surfaces: Optics; Textiles; and Other Markets

Summary

Commercial Initiatives in Optical Market Applications

Near Term

Potential Longer-term Commercial Initiatives

Markets, Entry and Growth in Optics

Mobile Device Accessories Market

Mobile Security Market

Nanophotonic Materials

Optical Components

Vision/Surveillance

Five-year Global Market Projection for Optics Applications

Commercial Initiatives in Textile Applications

Near Term

Incumbent Market Products and Challenges

Potential Longer-term Commercial Initiatives

Markets, Entry and Growth in Textile Applications

Indoor Fabrics

Outdoor Apparel

Five-year Global Market Projection in Textile Applications

Commercial Initiatives in Other Applications

Near Term

Potential Longer-term Commercial Initiatives

Markets, Entry and Growth in Other Market Applications

Consumer Packaging

Liquid Processing Equipment

Sensors

Five-year Global Market Projection in Other Markets

7 Geographic Segmentation of Market Applications

NES Developments in Biological/Biomedical Markets

NES Developments in Automotive Markets

NES Developments in Aerospace, Marine and Military Markets

NES Developments in Electronic Markets

NES Developments in Energy and Environmental Markets

NES Developments in Materials Markets

NES Developments in Optical Markets

NES Developments in Textile Markets

NES Developments in Other Markets

Number of Companies and Geographic Distribution

8 Industry Structure

Aculon Inc.

Agency For Science, Technology And Research (A*Star)

Alchemy

American Environmental Systems Inc.

Arconic Architectural Products

Artekya Ltd. Co.

Bigsky Technologies Llc

Biotomo PTY Ltd.

Clear-Tone Hearing Aid Labs Inc.

Delmic BV

Devan Chemicals NV

Diamon-Fusion International Inc.

Drywired

Entegris Inc.

Europlasma Nv

Fabricor Workwear Pty Ltd.

Furukawakikou Corp. Ltd.

General Electric Global Research

HZO Inc.

Integran Technologies Inc.

Integricote Inc.

Italcementi S.P.A

L'Oreal International

Lightmotif B.V.

Liquiglide Inc.

Liquipel Llc

Lotus Leaf Coatings

Magnolia Solar Inc.

Metamaterial Technologies Inc.

MMT Textiles Ltd.

Mphase Technologies, Inc.

Nanex Company

Nanofilm Ltd.

Nanomech Inc.

Nanonex Corp.

Nanophos A.E.

Nanopool Gmbh

Nanoshell Ltd.

Nanotec- USA

Nanotex Inc.

Nanotouch Materials Llc

Nanoveu Pte. Ltd.

Nanowaves

NBD Nanotechnologies Inc.

NEI Corp.

Ngimat Co.

P2I Ltd.

Polymerplus Llc

Pureti Group Llc

Rolith Inc.

Schoeller Textil AG

Schott AG

Slips Technologies Inc.

Telaztec Llc

Tera-Barrier Films Pte. Ltd.

Toto USA Inc.

Inc. Tripleo Performance Solution

Ultratech International Inc.

9 Appendix: Abbreviations, Acronyms, Symbols and Units



