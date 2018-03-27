Global Bioinspired and Nanoengineered Surfaces Technologies, Applications and Markets, 2022

DUBLIN, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Bioinspired and Nanoengineered Surfaces: Technologies, Applications and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering
The scope of this report is the global market for all products based on bioinspired and nanoengineered surfaces.
An overview of current technology explores pioneering R&D including unique capillary and optical interaction properties, various fabrication methods as well as first-generation commercial application five-year revenue projections for biomimetically inspired NES. In addition, an analysis of superhydrophobic and superhydrophilic patents identifies the most active global players.
Market applications for the biological/biomedical, automotive, aerospace/marine/military sectors. In particular, it identifies five-year commercial revenue projections and potential market developments in these segments. The biological/biomedical market includes oil/water repellency, antibacterial surface treatments, antibiofouling, dry adhesion and synthetic gradient refractive index optics. The automotive market includes glass, exterior paint and plastics with an emphasis on water/dirt/insect repellency, and antifrost, antifog and antireflective surface treatments. The aerospace market focuses on protection coatings; water, ice, dirt and corrosion repellency and optical pilot laser protection. The marine and military markets focus on antibiofouling and drag reduction, and anti-fog windshields and anti-ice visors, respectively.
Market applications for the electronics, energy/environmental and materials sectors. In particular, it identifies five-year commercial revenue projections and potential market developments in these segments. The focus of the electronics market is superhydrophobic waterproofing and oleophobicity for mobile communication devices such as cell phones and tablets as well as hearing aids. The energy/environmental market includes long shelf life batteries, fuel cell components, HVAC heat exchanger coils, oil and gas flow equipment lubricants, oil/water separation and remediation, rigid and flexible solar panels, water harvesting, and wind and steam turbines. The materials market segment includes self-cleaning aluminum and cement/concrete, as well as glass, plastic architectural building materials and sanitary ceramics/tileware.
Market applications for the optics, textiles and other segments. In particular, it identifies five-year commercial revenue projections and potential market developments in these segments. The optics segment includes antireflective and 3D mobile device displays while textiles includes indoor and outdoor waterproofing such as high-performance sports apparel, consumer packaging, sensors, and liquid processing/manufacturing.
Geographic segmentation of market applications. This chapter focuses on the geographic segmentation of companies involved in the nine segments detailed in chapters 4, 6 and 6. Although U.S. companies predominate in NES developments in all commercial market sectors, there is wide global interest.
Industry structure. More than 60 companies have been identified as having significant development operations involving the commercial exploitation of nanoengineered surfaces. These companies are targeting a variety of market sectors and a broad range of applications. Detailed profiles of their specific market interests and current status are outlined.
Report includes:
- 63 tables
- An overview of the global market for nanoengineered surfaces, with coverage of the evolution and inspiration through biomimetics and bioinspired designs
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022
- Discussion of fabrication techniques, and properties such as solid-liquid interfaces, solid-solid interfaces, solid-vapor interfaces, biological interfaces, and optical interfaces
- Examination of applications in terms of end uses and commercial prospects in the areas of biomedical, solar energy, electronics and displays, industrial process management, metal corrosion and wear, personal care such as cosmetics and hearing aids, photonics, protective coatings, and sensors
- Patent analyses
- Company profiles of major players in the market, including Agency For Science, Technology And Research (A*Star), General Electric Global Research, Italcementi S.P.A, Liquipel Llc , Slips Technologies Inc., and Ultratech International Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
- Motivation
- Study Goal and Objectives
- Scope of Report
- Intended Audience
- Sources of Information
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
2 Summary and Highlights
3 Technology Overview
- Summary
- Biomimetic and Nanoengineered Surfaces
- Definition
- Fabrication Techniques
- Properties
- Solid Liquid Interactions
- Solid-Vapor Interactions
- Solid-Solid Interactions
- Adhesion
- Biological Interactions
- Optical Interactions
- Other Interactions
- Research and Development of Biomimetic NES Systems
- Wetting and Adhesion Management
- Optical Applications
- Other Applications of Bioinspired Surfaces
- Research and Development of Synthetic NES Systems
- Commercial Developments and Applications of NES Systems
- Biological and Biomedical
- Automotive
- Aviation, Marine and Military
- Electronics
- Energy and Environmental
- Materials: Architectural and Industrial
- Optics
- Textiles
- Other
- Market Sectors, Size and Growth Trends
- Patent Analysis
- Importance of Patents
- Search Strategy
- USPTO Ten-year Search Trend
- U.S. vs. Foreign Patent Activity
- Patent Portfolios and Applications of Leading Organizations
4 Nanoengineered Surfaces Market Applications: Biological and Biomedical; Aerospace, Marine and Military; and Automotive
- Summary
- Commercial Initiatives in Biological and Biomedical Markets
- Near Term
- Potential Longer-term Commercial Initiatives
- Entry and Growth in Biological and Biomedical Markets
- Antibacterial Sterilization
- Commercial Initiatives and Status in Automotive Markets
- Near Term
- Potential Longer-term Commercial Initiatives
- Markets, Entry and Growth in Automotive Sector
- Glass
- Paint Protective Coatings
- Plastics
- Five-year Global Market Projection
- Commercial Initiatives in Aerospace, Marine and Military Markets
- Near Term
- Potential Longer-term Commercial Initiatives
- Markets, Entry and Growth
- Aviation
- Marine
- Military
- Five-year Global Market Projection for Aviation, Marine and Military NES Applications
5 Nanoengineered Surfaces Market Applications: Electronics; Energy and Environmental; and Materials
- Summary
- Commercial Initiatives in Electronics Applications
- Near Term
- Potential Longer-term Commercial Initiatives
- Markets, Entry and Growth in Electronics Applications
- Audio/Hearing Aids
- Mobile Communication Devices: Smartphones/Headsets, E-Readers, Laptops, Sensors, Tablets and Wearables
- Five-year Global Market Projection in Electronics
- Commercial Initiatives in Energy and Environmental Markets
- Near Term
- Potential Longer-term Commercial Initiatives
- Markets, Entry and Growth in Energy and Environmental Uses
- Battery Technology
- Fuel Cells
- Heat Exchangers
- Oil and Gas Flow Equipment and Lubrication
- Solar Panels
- Water Harvesting
- Five-year Global Market Projection
- Commercial Initiatives in Materials Market Applications
- Near Term
- Potential Longer-term Commercial Initiatives
- Markets, Entry and Growth in Materials
- Aluminum for Commercial and Residential Buildings
- Architectural Concrete
- Glass for Commercial and Residential Windows
- Other Miscellaneous Materials and Market Applications
- Five-year Global Market Projection for Building Materials
6 Market Applications for Nanoengineered Surfaces: Optics; Textiles; and Other Markets
- Summary
- Commercial Initiatives in Optical Market Applications
- Near Term
- Potential Longer-term Commercial Initiatives
- Markets, Entry and Growth in Optics
- Mobile Device Accessories Market
- Mobile Security Market
- Nanophotonic Materials
- Optical Components
- Vision/Surveillance
- Five-year Global Market Projection for Optics Applications
- Commercial Initiatives in Textile Applications
- Near Term
- Incumbent Market Products and Challenges
- Potential Longer-term Commercial Initiatives
- Markets, Entry and Growth in Textile Applications
- Indoor Fabrics
- Outdoor Apparel
- Five-year Global Market Projection in Textile Applications
- Commercial Initiatives in Other Applications
- Near Term
- Potential Longer-term Commercial Initiatives
- Markets, Entry and Growth in Other Market Applications
- Consumer Packaging
- Liquid Processing Equipment
- Sensors
- Five-year Global Market Projection in Other Markets
7 Geographic Segmentation of Market Applications
- NES Developments in Biological/Biomedical Markets
- NES Developments in Automotive Markets
- NES Developments in Aerospace, Marine and Military Markets
- NES Developments in Electronic Markets
- NES Developments in Energy and Environmental Markets
- NES Developments in Materials Markets
- NES Developments in Optical Markets
- NES Developments in Textile Markets
- NES Developments in Other Markets
- Number of Companies and Geographic Distribution
8 Industry Structure
- Aculon Inc.
- Agency For Science, Technology And Research (A*Star)
- Alchemy
- American Environmental Systems Inc.
- Arconic Architectural Products
- Artekya Ltd. Co.
- Bigsky Technologies Llc
- Biotomo PTY Ltd.
- Clear-Tone Hearing Aid Labs Inc.
- Delmic BV
- Devan Chemicals NV
- Diamon-Fusion International Inc.
- Drywired
- Entegris Inc.
- Europlasma Nv
- Fabricor Workwear Pty Ltd.
- Furukawakikou Corp. Ltd.
- General Electric Global Research
- HZO Inc.
- Integran Technologies Inc.
- Integricote Inc.
- Italcementi S.P.A
- L'Oreal International
- Lightmotif B.V.
- Liquiglide Inc.
- Liquipel Llc
- Lotus Leaf Coatings
- Magnolia Solar Inc.
- Metamaterial Technologies Inc.
- MMT Textiles Ltd.
- Mphase Technologies, Inc.
- Nanex Company
- Nanofilm Ltd.
- Nanomech Inc.
- Nanonex Corp.
- Nanophos A.E.
- Nanopool Gmbh
- Nanoshell Ltd.
- Nanotec-USA
- Nanotex Inc.
- Nanotouch Materials Llc
- Nanoveu Pte. Ltd.
- Nanowaves
- NBD Nanotechnologies Inc.
- NEI Corp.
- Ngimat Co.
- P2I Ltd.
- Polymerplus Llc
- Pureti Group Llc
- Rolith Inc.
- Schoeller Textil AG
- Schott AG
- Slips Technologies Inc.
- Telaztec Llc
- Tera-Barrier Films Pte. Ltd.
- Toto USA Inc.
- Tripleo Performance Solution
- Ultratech International Inc.
9 Appendix: Abbreviations, Acronyms, Symbols and Units
