Global Biologics Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization Markets, 2018: Emphasis on the Seven Leading CDMOs in the Market

The study on the "Global Biologics Contract Development & Manufacturing Organizations (CDMO) Market: Companies-to-Action" presents an overview of the global biologics development and manufacturing landscape with an emphasis on the seven leading CDMOs in the market.

The study highlights the shifting focus and investments of bio-pharma companies toward biologics development and manufacturing, which is attributed to the growing demand for innovative therapies as well as the loss of patent exclusivity of the leading pharma products.

The biologics manufacturing industry is presently in a growth stage owing to factors such as complexity of molecules and complex manufacturing processes. This presents an immense potential for the market with pharmaceutical MNCs looking for outsourcing partners providing them with biologics development and manufacturing services at comparatively lower costs.

The advent of personalized medicine calls for a shift toward flexible, small-volume manufacturing using single-use/ disposable bioreactors and using bio-analytical capabilities, thus exploring continuous processing technologies in modular facilities. Presently, the outsourcing of bio-analytical activities is comparatively lower across the industry, which provides ample opportunities to outsourcing partners in terms of services such as bio-analytical testing by means of building entrenched relationships with pharma MNCs.

Further, bio-CDMOs are making use of advanced continuous manufacturing processes as opposed to the traditional batch processes, which increases the time-to-market of the biologics and help the firms meet the growing demand. CDMOs are adopting several newer business models such as risk sharing models and value-based models to achieve a competitive edge in the ever-changing biologics manufacturing landscape. Using these approaches, there are also able to meet specific needs of their pharma partners in terms of drug development through out-licensing of the development and manufacturing expenses and acquiring flexible and modular manufacturing capabilities, thereby meeting the demand.



In addition to the above-mentioned strategic analysis, this report also provides information on some of the recent collaborations of the bio-CDMOs.



Key Issues Addressed

What are the current growth opportunities in the bio-CDMO market? What are some of the external factors that affect this market?

Which are the key bio-CDMOs that are introducing unique and innovative solutions in the market? How do these solutions transform the market?

How will the bio-CDMO market transform the industry paradigms in the next five years?

What are the strategic imperatives to be adopted by the bio-CDMOs to bring about this market transformation?

What is the growth potential of this rapidly expanding Bio-CDMO market?

Which CDMO business model is best suited to meet the growing outsourcing needs of the biopharmaceutical industry?

Companies Mentioned



AGC Biologics

Boehringer Ingelheim

CMC Biologics

Catalent

Lonza

Patheon

Samsung BioLogics

Thermo Fisher Scientific

