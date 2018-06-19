Global Biologics Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization Markets, 2018: Emphasis on the Seven Leading CDMOs in the Market

DUBLIN, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Biologics Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market - Companies-to-Action" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study on the "Global Biologics Contract Development & Manufacturing Organizations (CDMO) Market: Companies-to-Action" presents an overview of the global biologics development and manufacturing landscape with an emphasis on the seven leading CDMOs in the market.
The study highlights the shifting focus and investments of bio-pharma companies toward biologics development and manufacturing, which is attributed to the growing demand for innovative therapies as well as the loss of patent exclusivity of the leading pharma products.
The biologics manufacturing industry is presently in a growth stage owing to factors such as complexity of molecules and complex manufacturing processes. This presents an immense potential for the market with pharmaceutical MNCs looking for outsourcing partners providing them with biologics development and manufacturing services at comparatively lower costs.
The advent of personalized medicine calls for a shift toward flexible, small-volume manufacturing using single-use/ disposable bioreactors and using bio-analytical capabilities, thus exploring continuous processing technologies in modular facilities. Presently, the outsourcing of bio-analytical activities is comparatively lower across the industry, which provides ample opportunities to outsourcing partners in terms of services such as bio-analytical testing by means of building entrenched relationships with pharma MNCs.
Further, bio-CDMOs are making use of advanced continuous manufacturing processes as opposed to the traditional batch processes, which increases the time-to-market of the biologics and help the firms meet the growing demand. CDMOs are adopting several newer business models such as risk sharing models and value-based models to achieve a competitive edge in the ever-changing biologics manufacturing landscape. Using these approaches, there are also able to meet specific needs of their pharma partners in terms of drug development through out-licensing of the development and manufacturing expenses and acquiring flexible and modular manufacturing capabilities, thereby meeting the demand.
In addition to the above-mentioned strategic analysis, this report also provides information on some of the recent collaborations of the bio-CDMOs.
Key Issues Addressed
- What are the current growth opportunities in the bio-CDMO market? What are some of the external factors that affect this market?
- Which are the key bio-CDMOs that are introducing unique and innovative solutions in the market? How do these solutions transform the market?
- How will the bio-CDMO market transform the industry paradigms in the next five years?
- What are the strategic imperatives to be adopted by the bio-CDMOs to bring about this market transformation?
- What is the growth potential of this rapidly expanding Bio-CDMO market?
- Which CDMO business model is best suited to meet the growing outsourcing needs of the biopharmaceutical industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings-Analysis of Companies-to-Action
- Scope and Segmentation
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
2. Companies-to-Action Overview
- Companies-to-Action Value Creators
- Opportunities and Threats
- Leading Bio-CDMOs to Watch
3. Companies-to-Action Profiles-Lonza
- Business Overview
- Company's Value Propositions
- Major Partnerships and Agreements
- Major Partnerships and Agreements (continued)
- Revenue and Growth Plans
4. Companies-to-Action Profiles-Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence
- Business Overview
- Company's Value Propositions
- Major Partnerships and Agreements
- Revenue and Growth Plans
5. Companies-to-Action Profiles-Patheon (Acquired by Thermo Fisher Scientific)
- Business Overview
- Company's Value Propositions
- Major Partnerships and Agreements
- Revenue and Growth Plans
6. Companies-to-Watch Profiles-Samsung BioLogics
- Business Overview
- Company's Value Propositions
- Major Partnerships and Agreements
- Revenue and Growth Plans
7. Companies-to-Action Profiles-Catalent
- Business Overview
- Company's Value Propositions
- Major Partnerships and Agreements
- Revenue and Growth Plans
8. Companies-to-Watch Profiles-Wuxi Biologics
- Business Overview
- Company's Value Propositions
- Major Partnerships and Agreements
- Revenue and Growth Plans
9. Companies-to-Action Profiles-AGC Biologics (Previously CMC Biologics)
- Business Overview
- Company's Value Propositions
- Major Partnerships and Agreements
- Revenue and Growth Plans
10. Growth Environment-Business Models and Competitive Playbook
- Business Models in Bio-CDMO Market
- Company Snapshot-Bio-CDMOs
- Competitive Playbook-Market Share Analysis
- Case Study-Thermo Fisher: Patheon
- Key Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnership Agreements
- Key Investments and Facility Expansions
11. Growth Environment and Companies to Action
- Transformation in Industry Eco-system
- 5 Major Growth Opportunities
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
12. The Last Word
- Conclusion-Key Takeaways
- Legal Disclaimer
13. Appendix
- Key Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnership Agreements
- Key Investments and Facility Expansions
- List of Vendors
- List of Exhibits
Companies Mentioned
- AGC Biologics
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- CMC Biologics
- Catalent
- Lonza
- Patheon
- Samsung BioLogics
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
