Global Biologics Market to Surpass $300 Billion by 2022 with Accelerated New Launches in Oncology

Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis provides a detailed profile of the top 10 global biopharmaceutical companies, including the top five products and pipelines by development phase. In addition, the study projects that the market will reach over $300 billion by 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of close to 10 percent.

For further information on this analysis, please visit: http://frost.ly/286

"To keep up with the growing demand for new and advanced therapies, companies are either adopting hybrid business models or indulging in partnerships or acquisition activities to attain technology proficiency as well as specific therapy expertise," said Aarti Chitale, Transformational Health Senior Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "As a result, virtual pharmaceutical companies are coming to the fore by collaborating with bigger pharmaceutical players and providing specific services to these partners in terms of drug discovery, development, or manufacturing."

Strategic imperatives for the global biologics companies include:

Focusing on unmet needs by investing across the most promising segments, such as oncology , neurological disorders , infectious diseases , diabetes, and immunology among others, which have shown high acceptability across regions;

, , , and among others, which have shown high acceptability across regions; Capturing investment opportunities by partnering with niche players;

by partnering with niche players; Forming strategic collaborations: Small-to-mid sized pharmaceutical companies are focusing on biologics discovery and development, by collaborating with larger pharmaceutical and generic manufacturers, contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) and Contract Research Organizations (CROs); and

Small-to-mid sized pharmaceutical companies are focusing on biologics discovery and development, by collaborating with larger pharmaceutical and generic manufacturers, contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) and Contract Research Organizations (CROs); and Adopting newer development and manufacturing techniques, including improvements in bioanalytical testing.

"Alongside industry and academic research collaborations, companies are focusing on partnering with IT players such as IBM Watson Health, GE Healthcare Life Sciences, which provide technologically advanced solutions for conducting clinical trials and supporting complex drug manufacturing processes," observed Chitale. "While these collaborations are expected to mitigate certain manufacturing difficulties and create integrated business models, higher manufacturing costs are likely to affect the pricing of these molecules, thus impacting the adoption rate, especially across emerging markets with inadequate reimbursement facilities."

Global Biologics Market—Companies-to-Action is part of Frost & Sullivan's Transformational Health Growth Partnership Services program.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion

Global Biologics Market—Companies-to-Action

MD83_52

Contact:

Mariana Fernandez

Corporate Communications – North America

P: +1 (210) 348 1012

E: Mariana.Fernandez@frost.com

http://ww2.frost.com

twitter: @FS_Healthcare

LinkedIn: Transform Health

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-biologics-market-to-surpass-300-billion-by-2022-with-accelerated-new-launches-in-oncology-300619374.html

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Related Links

http://www.frost.com

