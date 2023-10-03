Global Biolubricants Strategic Business Report 2022-2023 & 2030: Biolubricants Gain Prominence in Construction Machinery as Expanding Machine Tools Sector Spurs Demand

03 Oct, 2023, 14:00 ET
The "Biolubricants - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Biolubricants Market to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2030
The global market for Biolubricants estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the biolubricants market, spanning from 2022 to 2030, with a focus on annual revenue figures and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) calculations. It also delves into historical data covering the period from 2014 to 2021, shedding light on market evolution and growth trends. The analysis provides a 16-year perspective on the biolubricants market, presenting a percentage breakdown of value revenues across key regions in 2014, 2023, and 2030.
The study explores various applications within the biolubricants market, including vegetable oils, animal fats, other base oil types, hydraulic fluids, two-cycle engine oils, greases, gear oils, mold release agents, and more. Specifically, the report projects a robust 6.4% CAGR for the Vegetable Oils segment, which is expected to reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Additionally, the Animal Fats segment is estimated to experience growth at a rate of 5.6% CAGR over the next eight years.
Furthermore, the market is segmented by end-use, encompassing industrial, consumer automobiles, and commercial transport sectors. The analysis provides detailed annual revenue insights and CAGR predictions for the years 2022 through 2030. This comprehensive assessment serves as a valuable resource for stakeholders seeking to grasp the present and future dynamics of the biolubricants market.
In terms of geographic analysis, the Biolubricants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$374.8 Million in 2022. Meanwhile, China, as the world's second-largest economy, is projected to achieve a market size of US$313.4 Million by 2030, with a notable CAGR of 8.2% during the 2022-2030 analysis period. Other significant geographic markets include Japan and Canada, both expected to grow at rates of 4.2% and 4.6%, respectively, throughout the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecasted to experience an approximate 5.6% CAGR.
What`s New?
- Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment
- Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
- Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Percentage of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of August 2020
- Weak Economic Environment Discourages Market Prospects
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
- Limited Market Opportunities amid Subdued Industrial Activity
- Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
- Despite Moves to Reopen the Economy, Battered Business Confidence Plummets to New Depths: Business Confidence Index (BCI) Points
- Biolubricants: A Cleaner and Sustainable Alternative to Petroleum-Based Lubricants
- Biolubricants Score over Petroleum Based and Synthetic Lubricants
- Environmental Fears Drive Biolubricants Demand
- Key Features and Corresponding Benefits of Biolubricants
- Properties of Biolubricants by Base Stock
- Biodegradability of Select Base Fluids
- Biodegradability - The USP of Biolubricants
- Biolubricants - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Global Biolubricant Market Set for a Rapid Growth Post COVID-19
- Industrial and Automotive - The two Major End-use Markets
- Europe and the US Dominate, Asia-Pacific Offers Significant Growth Opportunities
- Competition
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Concerns over Rising Emissions to Encourage Demand for Biolubricants
- World GHG Emissions (in %) by Gas Type: 2019
- World GHG Emissions (in %) by Sector: 2019
- Global Industrial CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons)
- Excessive Dependence on Crude Oil Drives the Demand for Biolubricants
- Average Annual OPEC Crude Oil Price (in $/barrel) for the Years 2010 through 2019
- Increasing Focus on Biodegradable, Non-toxic, and Eco-Friendly Products: A Strong Growth Driver
- Stringent Environmental Regulations Stimulate the Market
- Increasing Environmental Awareness Propels Biodegradable Hydraulic Oils Demand
- Projected Rise in Auto Sales & Vehicle Miles Boosts Market Demand
- Average Age of Light Vehicles (Cars & Light Trucks) in the United States for the Years 2010 through 2017
- Average Age of Cars, Vans and Truck and Buses in the European Union (EU-27) for the Years 2016 and 2018
- Sales of New PCs in Select European Countries: 2012-2019
- Sales of New PCs in Americas Region, including Canada, Mexico, and United States of America: 2012-2019
- Sales of New PCs in ASIA/OCEANIA/MIDDLE EAST Region, Including Australia, China, India, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, and South Korea: 2012-2019
- Sales of Commercial Vehicles in Select European Countries: 2012-2019
- Sales of Commercial Vehicles in Americas Region: 2012-2019
- Sales of CVs in ASIA/OCEANIA/MIDDLE EAST Region: 2012-2019
- Biolubricants to Replace Hydrocarbon based Oils in Passenger Cars
- Excellent Lubricity: A Key Scoring Point in Engines Powered by ULSD Fuel
- Increased Importance of Lubricants in Automotive Servicing Augurs Well for Market Growth
- Surging Demand for Low Viscosity Fluids to Benefit Biolubricants
- Rising Concerns over Oil Related Water Pollution Bodes Well for the Market
- Increasing Demand for Biolubricants in the Marine Industry
- Agriculture and Forest Machinery Benefits from Bio-Based Oils
- Biolubricants Gain Prominence in Construction Machinery
- Expanding Machine Tools Sector Spurs Demand Growth
- Global Machine Tools Market (2019): Percentage Share Breakdown of Demand by End-Use Industries
- Rising Focus on Wind Energy to Benefit Biolubricants
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 84 Featured)
- Albemarle Corporation
- Chevron Corporation
- BP PLC
- AAK AB
- Elevance Renewable Sciences, Inc.
- Carl Bechem GmbH
- Castrol Ltd.
- Cortec Corporation
- Condat Lubrifiants
- Aegean Marine Petroleum Network, Inc.
- Capgemini Engineering (Altran Technologies)
- Balmer Lawrie & Co., Ltd.
- BASF Performance Chemicals
- BioBlend Renewable Resources, LLC
- Clarion Lubricants
