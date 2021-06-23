Global Biomass Electricity Markets Report 2021: Anaerobic Digestion, Combustion, Co-Firing, Gasification, Landfill Gas - Forecast to 2025 & 2030

DUBLIN, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biomass Electricity Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biomass electricity market is expected to grow from $1947.2 billion in 2020 to $2078.17 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider biomass electricity market, and compares it with other markets.



Major players in the biomass electricity market are Enviva, Pinnacle Renewable Energy Group, Pacific BioEnergy Corporation, Acciona Sa, Dong Energy A/S, Acciona Sa, Ameresco Inc., E.On Se, Graanul Invest Group and RWE Innogy.



The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $2762.29 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.



The Biomass Electricity market consists of sales of electricity generated using biomass and related services for household and commercial purposes. Biomass gasification refers to a process that involves the burning of biomass for the generation of producer gas or syngas for production of electricity. Producer gas is a combustible gas mixture of carbon monoxide, hydrogen, carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrogen. The gasification process uses heat, pressure and partial combustion which takes place when the air supply (o2) is inadequate for the combustion of biomass.



The increasing government support through various government subsidies and policies drives the growth of the Biomass Electricity market. Due to the growing concerns about climate change and rising levels of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere resulting from the burning of fossil fuels such as coal and oil, new government policies are being framed to encourage sustainable power generation.

For instance, In India, the Ministry of new and renewable energy under its National Biogas and Manure Management Programme (NBMMP) provides subsidies for setting up a family type biogas plants mainly for rural and semi-urban/households. The programme is implemented by the State Nodal Departments/State Nodal Agencies and Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), Biogas Development and Training Centers (BDTCs) and involves subsidies up to Rs.17,000 ($230) for setting up biogas plants.



The growing competition from alternative energy sources such as solar, wind, geothermal is expected to limit the Biomass Electricity market. Unlike, wind power plants, biogas plants are affected by cold climates.

Also, the solar and wind energy plants use raw resources which are available in abundance whereas biogas production is only possible in rural areas where raw materials such as agricultural waste, manure, green waste or food waste are in constant supply. Thus, the popularity and ease of maintaining alternative energy sources such as solar, wind, geothermal restraints the growth of the Biomass Electricity market.



The Biomass Electricity market covered in this report is segmented by feedstock: solid biomass, biogas, municipal solid waste, liquid biomass and by end-user: households, industrial sector, government sectors, others. It is also segmented by technology: anaerobic digestion, combustion, co-Firing, gasification, landfill gas.



