Global Biomass Generator Market Report 2023: Shift Towards Renewable Energy Bolsters 5% Growth

DUBLIN, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Biomass Generator Market By Feedstock, By Technology, By region - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2030." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The increase in the environmental crisis is leading to a shift towards renewable energy sources. Biogas is a cost effective, carbon-neutral way to generate energy.



In biomass generators wood waste is used to make steam that is used as electricity which then is supplied to homes.



Market Drivers



Biomass is used for power generation also being a sustainable alternative for fossil fuels. The shift towards renewable energy can be a solution to environmental, climatic challenges by fossil fuels causing growth in the market.



Market Restraints



In biomass generation the government policies have played a very essential role. Efficient harvesting pre-post has lowered the cost production of biomass generation. High feedstock and project hinder the growth of the market.



Market Segmentation

Global Biomass Generator Market segmentation on the basis of By Feedstock, By Technology



Based on the By Feedstock market is segmented into Solid Biomass, Municipal Solid Waste, Biogas, Liquid Waste, Others. Further market is segmented into By Technology market is segmented into Combustion, Gasification, Anaerobic Digestion, Pyrolysis.



Regional Analysis



Global Biomass Generator Market is segmented into five main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America Europe was the largest market in 2021 with a revenue share of more than 38.0%. Long-term strategy of Europe has been to become carbon-neutral by 2050.

The increasing demand for biomass across North America is driven by the U.S and Canada. The North America region is dependent on coal for generation of power. The market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to be the fastest growth rate in the given period.



Market Taxonomy

By Feedstock

Solid Biomass

Municipal Solid Waste

Biogas Liquid Waste

Others

By Technology

Combustion

Gasification

Anaerobic Digestion

Pyrolysis

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Peru

Chile

Venezuela

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Russia

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

New Zealand

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What are the Key Opportunities in Global Biomass Generator Market?

What will be the growth rate from 2023 to 2030?

Which segment/region will have highest growth?

What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?

What is the competitive Landscape in the Industry?

What is the role of key players in the value chain?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Global Biomass Generator Market Outlook



5 Global Biomass Generator Market, By Feedstock



6 Global Biomass Generator Market, By Technology



7 Global Biomass Generator Market, By Region



8 North America Biomass Generator Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)



9 Europe Biomass Generator Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)



10 Asia Pacific Biomass Generator Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)



11 Latin America Biomass Generator Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)



12 Middle East Biomass Generator Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)



13 Competitive Analysis



14 Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

Saudi Arabian Oil Co

Vattenfall

Veolia

General Electric

Ameresco

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

Orsted A/S

Xcel Energy Inc.

Suez

Mitsubishi Power Ltd.

