Global Biomass Generator Market Report 2023: Shift Towards Renewable Energy Bolsters 5% Growth

News provided by

Research and Markets

31 May, 2023, 10:45 ET

DUBLIN, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Biomass Generator Market By Feedstock, By Technology, By region - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2030." report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Stevia Extracts Market was valued at USD 126,34 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 202,50 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.08 % during the forecast period 2023-2030.

The increase in the environmental crisis is leading to a shift towards renewable energy sources. Biogas is a cost effective, carbon-neutral way to generate energy.

In biomass generators wood waste is used to make steam that is used as electricity which then is supplied to homes.

Market Drivers

Biomass is used for power generation also being a sustainable alternative for fossil fuels. The shift towards renewable energy can be a solution to environmental, climatic challenges by fossil fuels causing growth in the market.

Market Restraints

In biomass generation the government policies have played a very essential role. Efficient harvesting pre-post has lowered the cost production of biomass generation. High feedstock and project hinder the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation

Global Biomass Generator Market segmentation on the basis of By Feedstock, By Technology

Based on the By Feedstock market is segmented into Solid Biomass, Municipal Solid Waste, Biogas, Liquid Waste, Others. Further market is segmented into By Technology market is segmented into Combustion, Gasification, Anaerobic Digestion, Pyrolysis.

Regional Analysis

Global Biomass Generator Market is segmented into five main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America Europe was the largest market in 2021 with a revenue share of more than 38.0%. Long-term strategy of Europe has been to become carbon-neutral by 2050.

The increasing demand for biomass across North America is driven by the U.S and Canada. The North America region is dependent on coal for generation of power. The market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to be the fastest growth rate in the given period.

Market Taxonomy
By Feedstock

  • Solid Biomass
  • Municipal Solid Waste
  • Biogas Liquid Waste
  • Others

By Technology

  • Combustion
  • Gasification
  • Anaerobic Digestion
  • Pyrolysis

By Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Latin America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Colombia
  • Peru
  • Chile
  • Venezuela
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Russia
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • New Zealand
  • Singapore
  • Malaysia
  • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Egypt
  • Kuwait
  • South Africa
  • Rest Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

  • What are the Key Opportunities in Global Biomass Generator Market?
  • What will be the growth rate from 2023 to 2030?
  • Which segment/region will have highest growth?
  • What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?
  • What is the competitive Landscape in the Industry?
  • What is the role of key players in the value chain?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Global Biomass Generator Market Outlook

5 Global Biomass Generator Market, By Feedstock

6 Global Biomass Generator Market, By Technology

7 Global Biomass Generator Market, By Region

8 North America Biomass Generator Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)

9 Europe Biomass Generator Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)

10 Asia Pacific Biomass Generator Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)

11 Latin America Biomass Generator Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)

12 Middle East Biomass Generator Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)

13 Competitive Analysis

14 Company Profiles

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Global Biomass Generator Market Outlook

5 Global Biomass Generator Market, By Feedstock

6 Global Biomass Generator Market, By Technology

7 Global Biomass Generator Market, By Region

8 North America Biomass Generator Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)

9 Europe Biomass Generator Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)

10 Asia Pacific Biomass Generator Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)

11 Latin America Biomass Generator Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)

12 Middle East Biomass Generator Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)

13 Competitive Analysis

14 Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • Saudi Arabian Oil Co
  • Vattenfall
  • Veolia
  • General Electric
  • Ameresco
  • Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.
  • Orsted A/S
  • Xcel Energy Inc.
  • Suez
  • Mitsubishi Power Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xxmbq1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Dental Practice Management Software Market Report 2023: Featuring ACE Dental Software, Carestream Dental, CD Nevco, Datacon Dental & More

Global Virtual Power Plant Market Report 2022: High Investment in VPP Installations Is a Key Trend

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.