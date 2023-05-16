Global Biomass Power Generation Market Report 2023: Growing Use of Biomass for Power Generation by Co-Firing in Coal-Based Power Plants Drives Sector

DUBLIN, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Biomass Power Generation Market by Technology (Combustion, Gasification, Anaerobic Digestion, Pyrolysis), Feedstock (Agricultural Waste, Forest Waste, Animal Waste, Municipal Waste), Fuel (Solid, Liquid, Gaseous) and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global biomass power generation market is estimated to grow from USD 91.3 Billion in 2023 to USD 105.7 Billion by 2028; it is expected to record a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period. Increase in the energy demand for in-house electricity generation from industrial sector which drives the biomass power generation market.

Forest Waste: The largest segment of the biomass power generation market, by feedstock

Based on feedstock, the biomass power generation market has been split into four types: Agriculture Waste, Forest Waste, Animal Waste and Municipal Waste. The forest waste were estimated to have the largest share of the biomass power generation market in 2022. Forest biomass waste is the by-product of forest harvesting, which includes wood chips, bark, sawdust, mill scrap, and timber slash. Forest waste has been used largely for power generation. As per estimates, China uses 50% of the forest biomass among the available energy resources to generate power and biofuel.

Gasification segment is expected to emerge as the second-largest segment based on technology

By technology, the biomass power generation market has been segmented into combustion, pyrolysis, gasification and anaerobic digestion. Gasification are expected to be the second largest share of the biomass power generation market in 2022. Gasification is becoming increasingly competitive in terms of cost, with the price of combustion and pyrolysis dropping significantly in recent years. They offer an opportunity for countries to reduce their reliance on improve energy security.

By fuel, the Solid Fuel segment is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period

Based on Solid fuel, the biomass power generation market is segmented into solid fuel, liquid fuel and gaseous fuel. The Solid fuel segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Woody biomass is mostly the preferred solid fuel for power generation. The US Department of Energy studied the impact of both fossil fuels and biomass solid fuels on global warming during the life cycle of a power generation facility.

Europe is expected to be the second largest growing region in the biomass power generation market

Europe is expected to be the second fastest biomass power generation market during the forecast period. The European Union implemented the European Green Deal to efficiently use clean energy sources for applications across industries, especially transportation and power. The initiative was implemented to reduce carbon emissions as a part of European net zero goals for waste, energy, and fuel by 2050.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Abundant Availability of Biomass Feedstocks

Government-Led Initiatives to Boost Bioenergy Production

Increasing Employment in Agriculture Industry and Growing Rural Development

Rising Need to Control Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Growing Use of Biomass for Power Generation by Co-Firing in Coal-Based Power Plants

Restraints

Improper Supply Chain Management of Biomass

Fluctuating and High Costs of Feedstocks

Opportunities

High Depletion Rate of Fossil Fuels

Advancements in Biomass Power Generation Techniques

Challenges

Requirement for High Initial Investments

Variability in Biomass Properties

Key Topics Covered:





1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Biomass Power Generation Market, by Feedstock

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Agricultural Waste

6.2.1 Growing Need to Meet Energy Demands in Rural Areas

6.3 Forest Waste

6.3.1 Rising Demand for Wood Biomass

6.4 Animal Waste

6.4.1 Growing Use of Animal Waste to Produce Biogas

6.5 Municipal Waste

6.5.1 Stringent Government Policies Related to Disposal of Municipal Waste

7 Biomass Power Generation Market, by Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Combustion

7.2.1 Presence of Favorable Government Policies Regarding Using Biomass Blends and Reducing Coal Use

7.3 Gasification

7.3.1 Increasing Number of Gasification Projects

7.4 Anaerobic Digestion

7.4.1 Excellent Properties of Anaerobic Digestion Technology

7.5 Pyrolysis

7.5.1 High Efficiency of Pyrolysis Technology in Electricity Generation

8 Biomass Power Generation Market, by Fuel

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Solid Fuel

8.2.1 Rising Preference for Wood Biomass as Solid Fuel for Power Generation

8.3 Liquid Fuel

8.3.1 Advancements in Technologies Used to Produce Liquid Fuel

8.4 Gaseous Fuel

8.4.1 Presence of Stringent Regulations Related to Landfills

9 Biomass Power Generation Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

12 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Acciona

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.

Belgian Eco Energy (Bee)

D.E.S.I. Power

Drax Group

Edf Renewable Energy

Enexor Energy LLC

Engie

Eph

Greta Energy Limited

Lahti Energia Oy

Orsted A/S

Renova Inc.

Rwe

Salzburg Ag

Statkraft

Vattenfall

Veolia Energy Hungary Co. Ltd.

Xcel Energy Inc.

Yonago Biomass Power Generation LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iswgl3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets