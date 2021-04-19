Global Biomedical and ICT Convergence Market Report 2021-2026: ICT is Enabling an Entire New Class of Biomedical Market Solutions including Enhanced Service Delivery

DUBLIN, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biomedical and ICT Convergence Market by Technology, Solution and Region 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report evaluates the market for convergence between the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) industry and biomedical science and technologies.

The report evaluates the latter and analyzes the former in terms of ICT innovation such as connected medical devices. In addition to forecasts for IoT connected healthcare devices (standalone, wearable, and implantable), the report also assesses the outlook from 2021 to 2026 for various biomedical products, services, and solutions poised to benefit from various IT and telecom technologies.

The convergence of biomedical and ICT represents a high opportunity area for both healthcare and ICT industries. In addition to seeking cures to disease and ailment prevention, combined biomedical and ICT solutions will lead to improved treatment efficacy as well as overall improvements in healthcare service delivery efficiency and effectiveness.

With healthcare costs growing much faster than the general inflation rate, it is of the utmost importance to simultaneously seek improved treatment while continuously driving down business costs. These costs include ongoing operational expenditures aswell as expensive R&D such as drug discovery and other pharmaceutical-related areas such as vaccine development that takes into account precision medicine practices.

Various ICT tools may be employed such as IoT enabled monitoring to determine the effectiveness of medical procedures, which can be especially important when administering new and unproven healthcare modalities. One specific example is the administration of vaccines, which is believed to potentially cause harm to a subset of the population based on epigenetics, which is the study of changes in organisms caused by modification of gene expression rather than alteration of the genetic code itself.

This is believed to be an area in which a healthcare modality (in this example, vaccines) is designed with one intent (to inoculate one to prevent the onset of disease),but may actually trigger unintended consequences such as causing harm based on an individual's unique gene expression.

One of the fastest-growing areas for ICT in healthcare is the use of wireless access by IP-enabled, handheld digital devices. Wearables and implantable technology hold the promise of a level of monitoring and healthcare administration that is unprecedented in the history of health science. Ranging from treatment administration to clinical decision support, connected devices are a rapidly evolving tool for the advancement of healthcare practices.

These same tools may be used for both reactive and proactive medical modalities such as insulin modification and vaccine optimization respectively. The convergence of ICT and biomedicine is therefore anticipated to lead to both improved economics (lower costs and improved revenues through the identification of new healthcare treatments) as well as improve overall public health.

Select Report Findings:

The biomedical ICT market is expected to reach $64 billion USD by 2026

by 2026 North America will lead the biomedical ICT market during the forecasted period

will lead the biomedical ICT market during the forecasted period The hardware technology will represent over 49% of the biomedical ICT market by 2026

Diagnostic and research will be the prime application area within the biomedical ICT market

Biomedical and ICT convergence is the foundation for the preponderance of biomedical technology

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Biomedical Technology

2.1.1 Biomedical Science

2.1.2 Biomedical Engineering

2.1.3 Biomedical Informatics

2.1.4 Biomedical Research and Development

2.2 Biomedical and ICT Convergence

2.3 Biotechnology vs. Biomedical Technology

2.4 Biomedicine

2.5 Market Trends

3. Biomedical and ICT Technologies and Solutions

3.1 Technology Analysis

3.1.1 Biomedical Diagnostics Devices

3.1.1.1 Electrochemical Test Strips

3.1.1.2 Integrated Cartridges

3.1.1.3 Lateral Flow Assays

3.1.1.4 Molecular Diagnostics

3.1.2 Bionanotechnology

3.1.3 Temperature Sensors

3.1.4 Refrigerators and Freezers

3.1.5 Metal Equipment

3.1.6 Software Technology and ICT Services

3.2 Biomedical and ICT Application Analysis

3.2.1 Diagnostics and Research Solution

3.2.2 Tissue Engineering and Regeneration

3.2.3 Fermentation

3.2.4 Cell Based Assay

3.2.5 PCR Technology

3.2.6 Chromatography

3.2.7 Additive Metal Solution

3.3 Cloning and Somatic Cell Nuclear Transfer

3.4 Industry Specific Uses

3.4.1 Medical, Pharmaceutical, and Health

3.4.2 Food and Agriculture

3.4.3 Natural Resources and Environment

3.4.4 Industrial Processing

3.4.5 Bioinformatics

3.5 Cloud Deployment and IT Infrastructure Management

4. Company Analysis

4.1 Abbott Laboratories

4.2 Amgen Inc.

4.3 Analog Devices

4.4 AstraZeneca

4.5 Biogen

4.6 Bio-Rad Laboratories

4.7 Biodirection

4.8 BioTelemetry

4.9 Carpenter Technology

4.10 Celgene Corporation

4.11 Dentsply Sirona

4.12 First Sensor

4.13 GE Healthcare

4.14 Gilead Sciences

4.15 Haier Biomedical

4.16 Helmer Scientific

4.17 Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

4.18 Honeywell

4.19 Johnson & Johnson

4.20 Lonza Group

4.21 Medtronic

4.22 Merck & Co

4.23 Nonin Medical

4.24 Novartis AG

4.25 Novo Nordisk

4.26 NXP Semiconductor

4.27 Panasonic

4.28 Pfizer Inc.

4.29 Sanofi Aventis

4.30 Smiths Medical Inc.

4.31 STMicroelectronics

4.32 TE Connectivity

4.33 Texas Instruments

4.34 Thermo Fisher

4.35 Wright Medical Group

4.36 Zimmer Biomet

5. Biomedical ICT Market Analysis and Forecast 2021 - 2026

5.1 Global Biomedical ICT Market 2021 - 2026

5.1.1 Aggregate Market 2021 - 2026

5.1.2 Market by Technology 2021 - 2026

5.1.2.1 Market by Hardware 2021 - 2026

5.1.2.1.1 Market by Diagnostic Device 2021 - 2026

5.1.2.1.2 Market by Temperature Sensor 2021 - 2026

5.1.2.1.3 Market by Refrigerators and Freezers 2021 - 2026

5.1.2.1.4 Market by Metal Equipment 2021 - 2026

5.1.2.2 Market by Software 2021 - 2026

5.1.2.3 Market by Service 2021 - 2026

5.1.3 Market by Solution 2021 - 2026

5.1.3.1 Market by Diagnostics and Research Solution 2021 - 2026

5.1.3.2 Market by Biomedical Metal Solution 2021 - 2026

5.1.4 Market by Industry Vertical 2021 - 2026

5.1.5 Market by Cloud Deployment 2021 - 2026

6. Conclusions and Recommendations

7. Appendix: Connected Medical Device Market Analysis and Forecasts

7.1 Connected Medical Device Market Drivers

7.1.1 Connected Health and Telemedicine

7.1.2 Wearable Healthcare Devices

7.1.3 Specialized Healthcare Devices

7.2 Global Connected Medical Device Market Outlook

7.3 Connected Medical Device Market by Manufacturing Method 2021 - 2026

7.4 Connected Medical Device Market by Location/ Usage 2021 - 2026

7.5 Connected Medical Device Market by Delivery/Acquisition 2021 - 2026

7.6 Connected Medical Device Market by Risk Classification 2021 - 2026

7.7 Connected Medical Device Market by Industry Sub-sector 2021 - 2026

7.8 Connected Medical Device Market by Key Therapeutic Segments 2021 - 2026

7.9 Connected Medical Device Market by Connectivity Method

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ug2icg



