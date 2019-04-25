Global Biometric Authentication and Identification Markets, 2016-2018 & 2018-2023 - Growing Scope of Contactless Biometric Smart Cards & Usage of Deep Learning Techniques for Big Data in Biometrics

DUBLIN, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Biometric Authentication and Identification Market: Focus on Modality (Face, Eye, Fingerprint, Palm, and Vein), Motility, Application, and Technology Trends Analysis and Forecast: 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biometric authentication and identification market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period (2018-2023) registering a CAGR of 22.54%.



Biometric-based system plays a crucial role in the global industrial ecosystem and is regarded as a significant technology in the present scenario. Biometrics has helped to deliver secure services in various circumstances and is considered to be a deterrent to people with malevolent intentions. It has helped to identify known suspects traversing crowded security areas, such as airports, railway stations, and other locations. With the development and implementation of advanced innovative technologies and concepts such as biometrics in the field of anti-terrorism protection, terrorist attacks have been somewhat reduced.



This growth in the biometric authentication and identification market is due to an increasing demand for enhanced safety and security of the personnel. Among the changing paradigm of the consumer as well as enterprise market, significantly higher demand of biometrics from the consumer goods segment such as from smartphones, laptops, and tablets is majorly impacting the growth of the biometric industry. However, latent fingerprinting spoofing, coupled with the risk of data breaches and privacy concern, are some of the pressing matters to be looked upon in the current scenario which is restraining the overall growth of the global biometric authentication and identification market.



The biometric authentication and identification market has been tracked along the lines of modality (facial, fingerprint, eye, vein, palmprint, voice, and handwritten), motility, application, and regions. Revenue generated from various application segments, namely, banking and financial institutions, government, enterprise, healthcare, commercial, and others, have been analyzed. The report also covers the biometric authentication and identification technology market on a global scale and consequently provides revenue data of the key regions.



The use of biometric systems widely finds its application in areas such as high-security forensic laboratories, banking and financial institutions, and other similar areas. Based on the end-user requirements, different modalities are preferred for user identification, such as recognition based on facial, fingerprint, eye, and palmprint, among others. The fingerprint authentication and identification modality are widely used due to its high flexibility and reliability.



Moreover, government institutions (law enforcement, border security, ID issuance, and homeland security), healthcare, enterprises, banking and financial institutions, commercial, and other sectors have adopted this user authentication technique to ensure overall protection to the population from any impeding global crisis. The current drive towards cashless economy has compelled people to switch to digital banking or electronic transfers. Also, a gradual rise in cashless transactions has led to an increase in digital threats and fraud in the last few years.



The global biometric authentication and identification market has been further classified into mobile and fixed biometrics devices. The fixed devices constitute the larger share in the biometric authentication and identification market due to the large-scale biometric infrastructure used for the purpose of time management and attendance system, such as in the enterprise sector.



The market study has identified North America as the leading region in the global biometric authentication and identification market accounting for almost 31.02% of the net revenue generated by the biometric authentication and identification. APAC is also anticipated to be a promising market with a multi-fold rise in demand expected from China, South Korea, Japan, and other Asian nations in the coming future.

