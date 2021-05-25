Global Biometrics in Security & Public Safety Technologies & Market Report 2021: Iris Only, Fingerprint Only, Facial Only, Multimodal, & Others 2019-2026

DUBLIN, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biometrics in Security & Public Safety Technologies & Market (with COVID-19 Impact) - 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report contains a thorough analysis of 11 vertical, 5 technology sectors, five regional markets and 20 national markets detailing 2019-2026 market size.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for biometric identification (especially multimodal biometrics) for immigration enforcement, transportation security, border security, critical infrastructure protection, private sector security, and access control are forecasted to grow. The obvious advantage of a biometric security system compared to traditional authentication methods, such as personal ID cards or passwords, is that it is intrinsically linked to each person and therefore not easily compromised through identity theft, conspiracy or loss.

This 600+ -page market report is the utmost comprehensive review of the global Biometrics market available today. It is considered the industry's gold standard for Biometrics market research reports. The objective of this report is to provide today's strategic decision-makers with an expert 360-degree, time-sensitive, detailed view of this interconnected market.

According to the report, the 2021-2026 Biometrics in Security & Public Safety market is affected by the following drivers and inhibitors:

Demand for multimodal Biometrics systems.

The COVID-19 pandemic changed the world. The associated economic decline limited the 2020-2021 Biometrics purchasing budgets.

The 2021 COVID-19 vaccination implies that the Biometrics market will recover by 2022.

The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing security organizations to change the way they operate. They have to focus on the cost-performance of new Biometrics products and services.

Increasing demand for automated Biometrics systems, requiring less (or more sophisticated) human intervention, raises Biometrics equipment and systems (relative to security personnel).

Increasing value-added Biometrics systems generated by 'soft' elements (software, data management, processing algorithms).

Replacement of outdated Biometrics systems.

The "Biden Effect."

China's internal security policy.

internal security policy. Terror and crime mitigation.

B. The Global Biometrics in Security & Public Safety Market size data is analyzed via independent key perspectives.

With a highly fragmented market we address the "money trail" - each dollar spent in the global Biometrics market is analyzed and crosschecked via four orthogonal viewpoints:

By 5 Technologies:

Iris (Only) Biometrics

Fingerprint (Only) Biometrics

Facial (Only) Biometrics

Multimodal Biometrics

Other Biometric Technologies

By 11 Vertical Markets:

Aviation Security

Border Security

Critical Infrastructure Protection

Immigration Enforcement

Maritime Security

Mass Transportation Security

Perimeter Security (w/o CIP)

Police Modernization & Other 1st Responders

Private Sector Security (w/o CIP)

Safe City

Other Vertical Markets

By 20 National Markets:

U.S.

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of LATAM

France

Germany

Italy

Scandinavia

U.K.

Rest of Europe

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

GCC (Exlcluding SA)

Rest of MEA

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Detailed market analysis frameworks for each of the market sectors, including:

Market drivers & inhibitors

Business opportunities

SWOT analysis

Competitive analysis

Business environment

The 2019-2026 market

The Metal Detectors Market report includes the following 9 appendices:

Appendix A: Market Background for 24 Countries

Appendix B: Post Coronavirus Pandemic Global Security Concerns

Appendix C: Global Risks 2020: A Regional Perceptive

Appendix D: Global Geopolitical Scenario: 2026 Outlook

Appendix E: Global Terror Threats

Appendix F: The Biometrics Industry

Appendix G: Biometrics Industry Supply-Side & Demand-Side Analysis

Appendix H: Security & Safety Product Standards

Appendix I: Abbreviations

The Report presents 10 leading companies operating in the market:

ASSA ABLOY AB

Aware Inc.

Cognitec Systems GmbH

Fujitsu Ltd.

IDEMIA France SAS

M2SYS Technology

NEC Corp.

Qualcomm Inc.

Secunet Security Networks AG

Thales Group

