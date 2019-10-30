Global Bionics Technologies and Markets Report 2019: 2018 Data, 2019 Estimates, 2024 Projections & CAGR Potential to 2029

DUBLIN, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bionics: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers all types of bionic devices as defined above, but focuses on the following:

Exoskeletons.

Limbs and appendages (e.g., hands, feet, fingers).

Hearts.

Ears.

Eyes.

Certain other types of devices, which fit this report's definition of bionic, such as bionic penises, are excluded because they are experimental and the potential commercial market for them over the next 10 years is small or non-existent.



Neural implants are covered only to the extent that they form part of an electromechanical system such as a bionic arm, but are excluded if they are purely electronic/electrical in nature (e.g., spinal cord stimulators). Purely mechanical prosthetic devices such as hip implants and assistive devices that are not worn such as wheelchairs are also not covered.



While some bionic devices are commercially available at present, the real market for bionics is long-term. The report therefore will focus mainly on identifying bionic technologies that are under development and the conditions that will determine which ones reach the market and the quantities that could potentially be sold. Given the long-term nature of the market, the report has a 10-year time frame (i.e., 2019 to 2029).



Report Includes:

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections for 2024, potentials for 2029, and compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029

Elaboration on the influence of government regulations, technological updates, and the economic factors that affect the growth of the market

Assessment of the competitive landscape of major vendor companies, their market analysis share, and marketed and pipeline products

Patent analysis covering all types of bionic devices and their allotments across various categories

Detailed profiles of market leading players, including Abbott Laboratories, Envoy Medical, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, ReWalk Robotics, Toyota Motor Corp., and U.S. Bionics Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Definition of Bionics

History of Bionics

Historical Roots of Bionics

Other Milestones in the Development of Bionics

Early Bionic Devices

Enabling Technologies

Miniaturization

Materials

Sensors

Energy Sources

Artificial Intelligence

Applications and Conditions Addressed

Conditions and Needs Addressed by Bionics

Prevalence

Chapter 4 Market Summary



Chapter 5 Bionic Limbs

Description

Applications

Technologies

Attachment

Power Sources

Controls and Sensors

Recent Developments

Brain-Controlled Bionic Limbs

Neural Interfacing

Intelligent Limbs

Sensing

Cosmetic Improvements

Limb Transplantation

Low Cost 3D Printed Hands

Providers

Patent Analysis

Markets

Global Market for Bionic Limbs

Global Market by Type of Limb

Major Geographical Market Segments

Chapter 6 Bionic Hearts

Description

Applications

Technologies

Total Artificial Hearts

Implantable Heart Assist Devices

Recent Developments

Bioprosthetic Artificial Heart

Continuous-Flow Total Artificial Heart

3D Printed Artificial Heart

Other Technical Developments

Providers

Patent Analysis

Markets

Global Market for Bionic Hearts

Global Market by Type of Cardiac Device

Major Geographical Segments

Chapter 7 Bionic Ears

Description

Applications

Technologies

Cochlear Implants

Middle Ear Implants

Providers

Patent Analysis

Market Analysis

Global Market for Bionic Ears

Global Market by Type of Hearing Device

Major Geographical Market Segments

Chapter 8 Bionic Eyes

Description

Applications

Technologies

Cortical Implants

Retinal Implants

Providers

Patents

Markets

Global Market for Bionic Eyes

Global Market by Type of Bionic Eye

Major Geographical Market Segments

Chapter 9 Exoskeletons

Description

Applications

Healthcare

Industrial/Commercial

Military

Technologies

Motion Data Acquisition and Analysis

Control Strategies

Other Issues in Exoskeleton Technology

Providers

Patent Analysis

Markets

Global Market for Exoskeletons

Global Market by Type of Exoskeleton

Major Geographical Market Segments

Chapter 10 Regulatory and Legal Issues

United States

Canada

European Union

Japan

Australia

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Abiomed Inc.

Advanced Bionics Corp.

Alterg

Atoun Inc.

Axosuits Srl

Bae Systems Plc

Bionx Medical Technologies Inc.

B-Temia Inc.

Bana Teknoloji

Bionik Laboratories

Bioservo Technologies Ab

Carmat S.A.

Cleveland Fes Center

Coapt Llc

Cochlear Ltd.

Cyberdyne Inc.

Daewoo Shipbuilding And Marine Engineering Co. Ltd.

Deka Research And Development

Ekso Bionics

Endolite

Envoy Medical

Exoatlet

Exiii Inc.

Fillauer Companies Inc.

Gogoa Mobility Robots

HDT Global

Heartware

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Hosmer Dorrance Corp.

Hyundai Motor Co.

Intelligent Medical Implants Ag

Japet Medical Devices

Jarvik Heart Inc.

Kinetek Wearable Robotics

Liberating Technologies Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Med-El

Mitiheart Corp.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Motion Control Inc.

Motorika

Myomo Inc.

Nabtesco Corp.

Open Bionics Ltd.

Optobionics

Ossur Hf

Otologics Llc

Ototronix Llc

Otto Bock Healthcare Gmbh

P&S Mechanics Co., Ltd.

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Phasex Ab

Pixium Vision

Rb3D

Rehab-Robotics Co., Td.

Reliantheart Inc.

Retina Implant Ag

Rewalk Robotics

Rex Bionics Ltd.

Roam Robotics

Roki Robotics

Sarcos Corp.

Second Sight Medical Products Inc.

Soundtec Inc.

Steeper Group

Syncardia Systems Llc

Touch Bionics

Toyota Motor Corp.

U.S. Bionics Inc.

Visioncare Inc.

Wandercraft SAS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/18ozhy

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

