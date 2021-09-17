Global Biopesticides Market (2020 to 2030) - by Product, Source, Formulation, Usage, Application and Region

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Biopesticides Market 2020-2030 by Product, Source, Formulation, Usage, Application, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global biopesticides market will reach $19.85 billion by 2030, growing by 15.6% annually over 2020-2030 owing to the exponentially growing food industry due to the rising population, the low R&D costs associated with the manufacturing and development of biopesticides, the environmental safety with the use of biopesticides, and increasing government initiatives across the globe. In terms of sales volume, the market will grow at a 2020-2030 CAGR of 10.4%.



This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global biopesticides market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.



The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate and forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global biopesticides market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product, Source, Formulation, Usage, Application, and Region.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Product

3.1 Market Overview by Product

3.2 Bioinsecticides

3.2.1 Bacillus Thuringiensis

3.2.2 Beauveria Bassiana

3.2.3 Metarhizium Anisopliae

3.2.4 Verticillium Lecanii

3.2.5 Baculovirus

3.2.6 Other Bioinsecticides

3.3 Biofungicides

3.3.1 Trichoderma

3.3.2 Bacillus Species

3.3.3 Pseudomonas Species

3.3.4 Streptomyces Species

3.3.5 Other Biofungicides

3.4 Bionematicides

3.5 Bioherbicides

3.6 Other Products



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Source

4.1 Market Overview by Source

4.2 Microbials

4.2.1 Bacteria

4.2.2 Virus

4.2.3 Fungal

4.2.4 Nematode

4.2.5 Other Microbials

4.3 Biochemicals

4.3.1 Repellants

4.3.2 Pheromones

4.3.3 Allomones

4.3.4 Kairomones

4.3.5 Other Biochemicals

4.4 Botanicals/PIPs

4.5 Predators

4.6 Other Sources



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Formulation

5.1 Market Overview by Formulation

5.2 Liquid Formulation

5.2.1 Emulsifiable Concentrates

5.2.2 Suspension Concentrates

5.2.3 Soluble Liquid Concentrates

5.3 Dry Formulation

5.3.1 Dry Granules

5.3.2 Water-Dispersible Granules

5.3.3 Wettable Powders



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Usage

6.1 Market Overview by Usage

6.2 Foliar Spray

6.3 Soil Treatment

6.4 Seed Treatment

6.5 Post-harvest

6.6 Other Usages



7 Segmentation of Global Market by Application

7.1 Market Overview by Application

7.2 Fruits & Vegetables

7.3 Grains & Cereals

7.4 Oilseeds & Pulses

7.5 Turf & Ornamental Grass

7.6 Grazing Land

7.7 Other Applications



8 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

8.1 Geographic Market Overview 2019-2030

8.2 North America Market 2019-2030 by Country

8.2.1 Overview of North America Market

8.2.2 U.S.

8.2.3 Canada

8.2.4 Mexico

8.3 European Market 2019-2030 by Country

8.3.1 Overview of European Market

8.3.2 Germany

8.3.3 U.K.

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

8.3.8 Rest of European Market

8.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2030 by Country

8.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of APAC Region

8.5 South America Market 2019-2030 by Country

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America Market

8.6 MEA Market 2019-2030 by Country

8.6.1 UAE

8.6.2 Saudi Arabia

8.6.3 South Africa

8.6.4 Other National Markets



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview of Key Vendors

9.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

9.3 Company Profiles

Andermatt Biocontrol AG

BASF SE

Bayer Crop Science

Bioworks Inc.

Certis Europe BV

Corteva Agriscience

Dow Agrosciences LLC

Hebei Veyong Biochemical Co. Ltd.

Isagro SpA

Koppert Biological Systems

Marrone Bio Innovations

Novozymes AS

Rovensa Group

Stockton Group

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. (Philagro)

Valent Biosciences Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2dts6u

