Global Biopharma Plastics Industry Research Report 2023: Sustainable Solutions for Healthcare - Market Primed for Notable Growth by 2028

The Biopharma Plastics Market is anticipated to expand significantly through 2028 due to the growing demand from the healthcare sector.



Due to their features, such as low chemical reactivity, thermal stability, and high resistivity, biopharma plastics are widely used in the production of several healthcare products, including protective clothing, containers, syringes, disposable connections, and bioreactor bags.

Moreover, factors, including rising global healthcare costs and an increase in the number of cancer cases worldwide, therefore surge the demand for singe use plastic in the production of containers, syringes, and others, leading to the growth of Global Biopharma Plastics Market in the projected period.

Ongoing Technological Advancement in Healthcare



Systems for the controlled release and targeted delivery of medicinal drugs using nanoparticles are known as nano-drug delivery systems.

These are brand-new yet emerging technologies for treating microbiological, cardiovascular, inflammatory, autoimmune, and cancerous disorders. Due to the site-specific and target-oriented medication delivery capabilities of nanotechnology, treating chronic illnesses like cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) is made much easier. The special type of packaging kits is manufactured in the prevention of these drugs from the environment.



For instance, according to the ETHealthWorld, Nanotechnology is poised to shape the future of healthcare, and The space where nanotechnology meets healthcare is called nanomedicine. Therefore, an increase in healthcare facilities and advancement in technology anticipates market growth in the upcoming years.

Syringe Applicability Dominates the Market



For injecting & withdrawing liquid from the body, syringes are a prominent healthcare product. The increase in demand for prefilled syringes is due to their ease of use, low cost, minimum microbiological contamination, low injection mistakes, and low dilution errors. Pre-filled syringes reduce the number of steps for injection, offer higher dose accuracy, and lower the risk of injury and cross-contamination.



Moreover, Pre-filled syringes are now a commonplace component of the medication life cycle and are frequently taken into consideration as early as Phase II of the drug development process.



For Instance, according to Drug Development & Delivery, Prefilled syringes and autoinjectors are manufactured focusing on the needs of the patient by providing a variety of parenteral medication quantities and allowing variable dosing regimens.



Thus, the increasing focus on prefilled syringes will lead to the growth of the Global Biopharma Plastic Market in the forecast period.

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) will be the Key Polymer Type.



The versatility of polyvinyl chloride in the market is due to its capacity to withstand a variety of operations without breaking or cracking. It is ideal for creating syringes, disposable connections, depth filters, and other biopharma plastic products since it is flexible, UV and chemical resistant, and can readily manage high temperatures.

Along with having outstanding mechanical properties, they have oxidation resistance capacity, water repellency with simultaneous vapor permeability, and water repellency. As a result, the product is long-lasting, sustainable, and cost-effective, which has increased the use of biopharma plastics in protective wear in the healthcare sector.



In addition, polytetrafluoroethylene and polyethylene are used in various applications due to their properties, such as durability, gloss, and detergent resistance.

Recent Developments

In November 2022 , Avantor Inc. opened New Distribution Center in Dublin, Ireland , to support the Biopharma market.

, Avantor Inc. opened New Distribution Center in , to support the Biopharma market. Solvay signed MOUs with French start-up Ostiumin to enable the mechanical recycling of end-of-life single-use surgical instruments molded in glass-fiber reinforced in November 2022 .

. In September 2022 , Hanwha Solutions Corporation started using the LyondellBasell Lupotech T high-pressure polyethylene technology in Yeosu, South Korea .

, Hanwha Solutions Corporation started using the LyondellBasell Lupotech T high-pressure polyethylene technology in Yeosu, . DuPont Liveo, a healthcare solutions manufacturing facility started at the Cooper River Site in South Carolina , opened by DuPont in July 2022 .

Competitive landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Biopharma Plastics market.

BASF SE

Spectrum Plastics Group

Celanese Corporation

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Tekni-Plex, Inc.

Solvay SA

Avantor, Inc.

Bormioli Pharma S.p.A.

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

Biopharma Plastics Market, By Polymer Type:

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polypropylene (PP)

Others

Biopharma Plastics Market, By Application:

Protective Wear

Containers

Bioreactor Bags

Syringes

Others

Biopharma Plastics Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

