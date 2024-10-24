Global Biopharma Thought Leaders Gather in London: Join the 2024 GenScript Biotech Global Forum for Cutting-Edge Insights

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cell therapy, gene therapy, and mRNA vaccines are revolutionizing healthcare, offering innovative treatments for a wide range of diseases. However, as these therapies progress, they encounter challenges like safety assessments, cost control, and technological hurdles, underscoring the need for ongoing innovation and industry-wide collaboration.

On November 20, 2024, GenScript Biotech will host the global forum in London under the theme "Unlock the Full Potential of Cell and Gene Therapies." This high-level event will bring together key opinion leaders from around the world to discuss the latest breakthroughs, innovations, and future trends in cell and gene therapies.

The forum will feature a dynamic agenda with thought-provoking sessions and headline speakers. Dr. James M. Wilson, Director of the Gene Therapy Program at the University of Pennsylvania's Perelman School of Medicine, and Dr. Miguel Forte, President of International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy (ISCT) and CEO of Kiji Therapeutics, will deliver keynote presentations, offering fresh perspectives on the field. Additionally, four insightful panel discussions will cover key topics such as the challenges and opportunities in cell therapy, gene therapy, mRNA vaccines, CMC, and future growth from an investment lens.

Cell Therapy: Breakthrough Innovations and Challenges

CAR-T therapy has achieved significant breakthroughs in hematologic cancers, particularly with CD19- and BCMA-targeted treatments. Its success in blood cancers has paved the way for further innovations. In solid tumors, emerging therapies are demonstrating promising tumor infiltration and antitumor activity in liver, gastric, pancreatic, colorectal, glioblastoma, and prostate cancers. Additionally, Tumor-infiltrating Lymphocyte (TIL) and T cell receptor T cell therapy (TCR-T) show promising results in solid tumors.

Whether it's CAR-T therapy, TIL therapy, or allogeneic therapy, the message behind these groundbreaking innovations is crystal clear—cell therapy is an exciting field brimming with potential. The experts invited to explore different approaches in cell therapy will ignite stimulating discussions on these trending topics.

This forum will feature a dedicated roundtable discussion on innovations and breakthroughs in cell therapy, showcasing leaders from top companies in the cell therapy sectors. Notable participants include Ying Huang, CEO of Legend Biotech, Pascal Touchon, Chairman of Atara Biotherapeutics, Biao Zheng, CEO of BRL Medicine Inc, and Jason Foster, CEO of Ori Biotech. They will share the latest breakthroughs in CAR-T, TIL, and allogeneic therapies, and provide insights on tackling current challenges to push the field forward.

Gene Therapy and mRNA Vaccines: Key Trends and Future Perspectives

The concept of precision medicine has become the main focus of drug development in recent years, with a wave of highly targeted innovative drugs entering clinical practice. These advancements not only revolutionize the treatment pathways for common diseases such as various cancers and autoimmune disorders but also fill significant gaps in the treatment of rare diseases.

While significant progress has been made in the fields of gene therapy and mRNA vaccines, these areas still face numerous challenges. The high research and production costs of gene therapies contribute to prohibitive treatment prices, greatly hindering patient accessibility. Additionally, the preparation process for these therapies is complex, especially in terms of vector selection, production, and optimization, which have profound implications for the development of gene therapies and mRNA drugs.

This forum has invited experts from globally renowned pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, and regulatory agencies, including Karim Benabdellah, principal investigator at GENYO (a genomics and oncology research center supported by Pfizer, the University of Granada, and the government of Andalusia); Deividas Pazeraitis, senior scientist at AstraZeneca. They will engage in in-depth discussions on various industry hot topics related to innovative technologies, breakthroughs, development trends, and existing challenges in gene therapy and mRNA vaccines, providing attendees with a comprehensive and multidimensional perspective on the industry.

The high-quality development of the industry relies on collective efforts across the field. We hope this forum will clarify the cutting-edge technologies, development directions, challenges, and solutions currently facing the cell and gene therapy sectors. We invite you to join us in writing a new chapter in cell and gene therapy.

