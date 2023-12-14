Global Biopharmaceutical Fermentation Market Analysis Report 2023-2028: Expanding Biosimilars Market, Continuous Fermentation Processes, and Growing Pipeline of Biopharmaceuticals Bolster Growth

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biopharmaceutical Fermentation Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Biopharmaceutical Fermentation Market has valued at USD 24.82 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to project impressive growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 8.15% through 2028

The Biopharmaceutical Fermentation Market is characterized by a growing pipeline of biopharmaceuticals, the expanding biosimilars market, regulatory complexities, the need for consistent product quality, and transformative trends like continuous fermentation and single-use bioreactors. The dominance of downstream products and the pivotal role of biopharmaceutical industries contribute to the market's dynamics, with North America at the forefront of growth.

Factors such as the increasing demand for biotech-based drugs and rising research and development activities to produce novel biological drugs are boosting market growth. For instance, according to the 2021 annual report of AbbVie, Humira is one of the top-selling biotechnology drugs in the world which accounted for net revenues of USD 20.7 billion and approximately 37% of AbbVie's total net revenues in 2021.

Globally, Humira sales increased by 4% in 2021 compared with the previous year. Similarly, as per the 2021 annual report of Merck & Co, the sales of Keytruda, one of the major biotech-based drugs of the company, grew by 20% to USD 17.2 Billion, compared to USD 14.9 Billion in the year 2020. Thus, the increasing sales of biotech-based drugs in the market indicates the increasing demand for these drugs in the market which in turn is anticipated to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.



Furthermore, the rising company focus on developing novel biological drugs is also expected to fuel the demand for fermentation services and products which is anticipated to propel the market growth. For instance, in November 2022, Eikonoklastes Therapeutics, a preclinical biotech company, and Forge Biologics, a gene therapy-focused contract development and manufacturing organization entered a manufacturing partnership that will advance Eikonoklastes' AAV-based gene therapy, ET-101, into clinical trials for the treatment of patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Also, in August 2022, Sanofi and Innovent Biologics entered a strategic collaboration to accelerate the development of two biologic oncology medicines (tusamitamab ravtansine, SAR444245) and expand their presence in China.



Therefore, owing to the factors, such as the rising company activities and increasing demand for biotech-based drugs, the studied market is anticipated to grow over the forecast period. However, the high cost of biopharmaceutical fermentation and installation is likely to impede the growth of the biopharmaceutical fermentation market over the forecast period.

Growing Pipeline of Biopharmaceuticals: The expansion of the therapeutic landscape, the emergence of biosimilars, and investments in R&D drive the growth of the biopharmaceutical pipeline.

Regulatory Complexities: Meeting stringent regulatory requirements, including validation and compliance with evolving global standards, poses challenges for biopharmaceutical fermentation.

Continuous Fermentation: Continuous fermentation processes enhance efficiency, reduce downtime, and offer cost savings, making them a transformative trend in biopharmaceutical manufacturing.

Product Type: Downstream products are dominant due to their critical role in ensuring product quality, safety, and compliance in biopharmaceutical production.

North America is expected to witness significant growth, driven by rising demand for biotech-based drugs, research and development activities, and a high burden of diseases like diabetes and cancer.

Agilent Technologies Inc

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Lonza Group AG

Sartorius Stedim Biotech GmbH

Eppendorf Inc

Danaher Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Nova Biomedical Corporation

Merck KGaA

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Biopharmaceutical Fermentation Market, By Product Type:

Upstream Products

Downstream Products

Biopharmaceutical Fermentation Market, By Application:

Antibiotics

Recombinant Proteins

Others

Biopharmaceutical Fermentation Market, By End User:

Biopharmaceutical Industries

Contract Research Organization

Academic Research Institutes

Others

Biopharmaceutical Fermentation Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Germany

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

