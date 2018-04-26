Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Report 2018-2022

DUBLIN, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global bioplastics and biopolymers market to grow at a CAGR of 12.59% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Bioplastics and biopolymers are derived bio-based resources. In addition to reducing the energy consumption during production, they reduce the emission of carbon-dioxide gas on degradation. Bioplastics and biopolymers are on par with pharmaceutical-based polymers and plastics in terms of functionality.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Focus on sustainable production. Although most manufacturers are welcoming sustainable production, smaller manufacturers are finding it hard to keep up with the intense competition. With an increase in the focus on sustainability and emergence of favorable government regulations for green procurement, the global biodegradable polymers market will experience significant growth in the consumer goods and packaging sectors.
Key vendors
- Arkema
- BASF
- Braskem
- KURARAY
- NatureWorks
- Novamont
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Bio-PE - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Bio-PET - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- PLA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Biodegradable starch blends - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by type
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Packaging - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 14: MARKET TRENDS
- Focus on sustainable production
- Availability of cost-effective bio-based raw materials
- Increasing interest in polyethylene furanoate (PEF)
- Changing consumer preference toward eco-friendly packaging
PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
