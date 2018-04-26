Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Report 2018-2022

The global bioplastics and biopolymers market to grow at a CAGR of 12.59% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Bioplastics and biopolymers are derived bio-based resources. In addition to reducing the energy consumption during production, they reduce the emission of carbon-dioxide gas on degradation. Bioplastics and biopolymers are on par with pharmaceutical-based polymers and plastics in terms of functionality.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Focus on sustainable production. Although most manufacturers are welcoming sustainable production, smaller manufacturers are finding it hard to keep up with the intense competition. With an increase in the focus on sustainability and emergence of favorable government regulations for green procurement, the global biodegradable polymers market will experience significant growth in the consumer goods and packaging sectors.



Key vendors

Arkema

BASF

Braskem

KURARAY

NatureWorks

Novamont

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: INTRODUCTION



PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 06: MARKET SIZING



Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Bio-PE - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Bio-PET - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PLA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Biodegradable starch blends - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by type

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Packaging - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Market opportunity

PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 14: MARKET TRENDS

Focus on sustainable production

Availability of cost-effective bio-based raw materials

Increasing interest in polyethylene furanoate (PEF)

Changing consumer preference toward eco-friendly packaging

PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6chhh5/global?w=5





View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-bioplastics-and-biopolymers-market-report-2018-2022-300637173.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

