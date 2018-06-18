Global Bioplastics (Biodegradable & Non-Biodebradable) Market to 2022: Biobased PET Prospect for Bottles Envisioned by Coke and Pepsi

Packaging, Automotive and Textiles to Drive the Future Growth for Bioplastics to Reach 2.6 Million Metric Tons by 2022

Bioplastics industry is in emerging phase, though being in existence for about a decade or more. Bioplastics are used in an increasing number of markets, from packaging, catering products, consumer electronics, automotive, agriculture/horticulture and toys to textiles and a number of other segments. Bioplastics can be produced from renewable resources, as well as synthetic polymers and not all bioplastics are bio-based. Bioplastics can encompass a complete group of materials that can be biobased, biodegradable, or both.

Asia-Pacific accounts the largest regional market for biodegradable bioplastics with an estimated 351.8 thousand metric tons in 2017 (40.4% share), reaching 565 thousand metric tons in 2022. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated the fastest growing regional market with a robust CAGR of 9.9% during 2017-2022 period. Europe is estimated the second largest regional biodegradable bioplastics market with 31.8% share 2017.



Research Findings & Coverage

Bioplastics market is analyzed in this report with respect to plastic type/sub-types and major application sectors

The report extensively studies each type of bioplastic's market in all major regions and countries for the analysis period

Auto Industry's Future and Bioplastics Go Hand in Hand

Biobased PET Prospect for Bottles Envisioned by Coke and Pepsi

Bioplastic Packaging Solutions: Can they Get Any Weirder?

Future Cars to Reap Fruits of Bioplastics

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments

Major companies profiled - 52

The industry guide includes the contact details for 160 companies

Product Outline

The report analyzes the market for the key types/sub-types of Bioplastics including:

Biodegradable

Polylactic Acid (PLA)



Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)



Starch Blends



Others

Non-Biodegradable

Polyethylene (PE)



Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)



Polyamide (PA)



Others



Application sectors of Bioplastics analyzed comprise the following:



Packaging



Textiles



Consumer Goods



Automotive & Transport



Agriculture & Horticulture



Building & Construction



Electrics & Electronics



Others

Analysis Period, Units and Growth Rates

The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Bioplastics market for the period 2014-2022 in terms of market volume in metric tons and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2017 through 2022

Key Topics Covered:



PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Factors Propelling Growth for Bioplastics

1.2 Long-Term Trends Favoring Bioplastics Growth

1.3 Product Outline

1.3.1 Definitions of Bioplastics

1.3.2 Requisite Certifications

1.3.3 Rationale behind the Use of Bioplastics

1.3.4 Key Uses and Applications of Bioplastics

1.3.5 Variation in Categories

1.3.6 Properties of Bioplastics

1.3.7 Major Categories of Bioplastics

1.3.7.1 Biodegradable/Compostable and Biobased Bioplastics

1.3.7.2 Biodegradable Plastics Defined Scientifically

1.3.7.2.1 Starch-Based Resins

1.3.7.2.2 Polylactic Acid

1.3.7.2.3 Other Biodegradable Bioplastics

1.3.7.2.3.1 Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)

1.3.7.2.3.2 Cellulose Derivatives

1.3.7.3 Non-Biodegradable Bioplastics

1.3.7.3.1 Polyethylene (PE)

1.3.7.3.2 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

1.3.7.3.3 Polyamide (PA)

1.3.8 Major End Use Applications

1.3.8.1 Packaging

1.3.8.1.1 Bioplastics Gathering Steam in Packaging Industry

1.3.8.2 Agriculture and Horticulture

1.3.8.3 Textiles

1.3.8.4 Medical Implants

1.3.8.5 Drug Delivery Systems

1.3.8.6 Electronics

1.3.8.7 Automotive & Transport Application



2. KEY MARKET TRENDS

2.1 Auto Industry's Future and Bioplastics Go Hand in Hand

2.2 Biobased PET Prospect for Bottles Envisioned by Coke and Pepsi

2.3 Bioplastic Packaging Solutions: Can they Get Any Weirder?

Wood Pulp

Sugarcane

Vegetables

Mushrooms

Chicken Feathers

Milk

Tequila

2.4 Plastic Waste Management

2.5 Awareness Levels on the Rise

2.6 Sustained Investments to Continue

2.7 Green Plastic Now from Milk Curd

2.8 Future Cars to Reap "Fruits" of Bioplastics

Dutch Initiatives in the Arena of Bioplastics and Biofuels Production

Focus of the Analysis

2.9 Hidden Potential of Sugarcane Unraveled by Bioplastics

2.10 Non-Edible Plant Sources Used to Develop Bioplastics

2.11 Bioplastics Yet to Attain Maturity

2.12 Bioplastics from Veggies Enabled by Bacteria

2.13 New Varieties of Bioplastics using Renewable Chemical Building Blocks in the Offing

2.14 Bionic Devices' Performance Augmented with Innovative Bioplastic

2.15 Fruit Skins Being Used to Make Bioplastic Packaging

2.16 A Critique on the Positives and Negatives of Sustainable Bioplastics

2.17 Bioplastics: A Growing Prominence and Leader in Eco-Friendly Circular Economy



3. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS

API SpA ( Italy )

) Archer-Daniels-Midland Company ( United States )

) Arkema SA ( France )

) BASF SE ( Germany )

) Bioamber, Inc. ( Canada )

) Biome Bioplastics Ltd ( United Kingdom )

) Braskem SA ( Brazil )

) Cardia Bioplastics Limited ( Australia )

) Cargill Incorporated ( United States )

) Cereplast, Inc. ( United States )

) Clariant AG ( Switzerland )

) Danimer Scientific LLC ( United States )

) Dowdupont, Inc. ( United States )

) Eastman Chemical Company ( United States )

) FKUR Kunststoff GmbH ( Germany )

) Green Day Eco-Friendly Material Co. ( China )

) Ingredion, Inc. ( United States )

) Kaneka Corporation ( Japan )

) Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation ( Japan )

) Mitsui & Co Plastics Ltd. ( Japan )

) Natureworks LLC ( United States )

) Ningbo Tianan Biologic Material Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Northern Technologies International Corporation ( United States )

) Novamont SpA ( Italy )

) Perstorp Holding AB ( Sweden )

) Plantic Technologies Ltd. ( Australia )

) Polyone Corporation ( United States )

) Rodenburg Biopolymers BV ( The Netherlands )

) Royal DSM NV ( The Netherlands )

) RTP Company ( United States )

) Showa Denko KK ( Japan )

) Solvay SA ( Belgium )

) Sphere SA ( France )

) Storopack Hans Reichenecker GmbH ( Germany )

) Synbra Technology BV ( The Netherlands )

) The Lubrizol Corporation ( United States )

) Tate & Lyle PLC (The United Kingdom )

) Teijin Ltd ( Japan )

) Toray Industries, Inc. ( Japan )

) Total Corbion PLA ( The Netherlands )

) Toyobo Co Ltd. ( Japan )

) Vegeplast Sas ( France )

) Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. ( United States )

) Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Company Limited ( China )

4. KEY BUSINESS & PRODUCT TRENDS

Electrolux AB Develops World's First Bio-plastic based Refrigerator

Arkema SA Plans Polymers Production Unit in China

Braskem SA and LEGO Group Enter into Green Plastic Partnership

Total Corbion PLA Displays Luminy polylactic acid (PLA) at Chinaplas Trade Fair

Teijin Limited Develops New Gasoline-Resistant Film Made of PLANEXT Bio-Plastic

Clariant AG and Global Bioenergies Introduces New Bio-based Cosmetics Polymer

Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics Introduces polyethylene (PE) Resins

BASF SE Launches biomass-balanced Styropor Polystyrene Packaging Solution

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Develops New Bio-based Engineering plastic in Collaboration with Mazda Motor Corporation

Braskem SA Enters into Agreement with Haldor Topse on Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production from Sugar

Titan Hemp Forms Joint Venture with Green Growers Technology Alliance (GGTA) to Create a New Company, Titan BioPlastics

Hydal Corporation to Start Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Biopolymer Production in Slovakia

Novamont SpA Plans to double its Bio-polyester Production by 2018

The Association of Plastics Recyclers Europe (PRE) Governs the Bioplastics Recycling Streams Implementation in Europe

Braskem SA Seals a Partnership with A. Schulman, Inc on Green Polyethylene Solution

Braskem SA Bags Distribution Partnership with Pegasus Polymers

Midwestern Pet Foods, Inc Unveils Earthborn Holistic VentureTM Brand Pet Food Line Offering Integrated with Braskem's Polyethylene (PE)

The Center for Sustainable Chemical Technologies Develops New Process for Biodegradable Plastics Production Using Sugar & Co2

DuPont and Archer Daniels Midland Bag Bioplastics Award

Toray Industries, Inc to Establish New Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Production Center in Hungary

Braskem SA and The Linde Group Enter into Contract to Establish New Polypropylene Production Center in Texas .

. Perstorp Holding AB to Acquire Polialcoli Srl

Trinseo SA Acquires API SPA

Braskem SA, Sealed Air Corporation and Naturepedic Join Forces to make Renewable Polyethylene Foam

Cargill, Inc Acquires Biobased Polyols Product Line from Bio-based Technologies

BASF Unveils Ultramid Flex F38 L Bio-based Copolyamide

Alterra Holdings Corporation and DuPont Enter into Partnership

Eastman Chemical Company Unveils New Bioplastic TREVA

Biome Bioplastics Ltd to Make Bio-plastic Coffee Cups

FKuR Kunststoff GmbH Launches Two Biogradable Injection Molding Grades

Solegear and Braskem Partner to Launch household recycling Containers under good naturedTM Brand

Danimer Scientific LLC and PepsiCo Enter into Agreement on Biodegradable Resins

FKuR Polymers GmbH Expands its Polyolefin Compounds and Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Portfolio

Total SA and Corbion Form Joint Venture for Polylactide (PLA) bioplastic Production in Thailand

BASF SE and Avantium NV Join Forces for Bioplastic Packaging Market

Braskem Unveils New High-Melt-Strength Polypropylene (HMS-PP)

BASF SE Develops Bio-based Foam Material ecovio EA'

Evergreen Packaging LLC Launches New Bio-based Polyethylene Cup

3Dom USA Launches Biome3D biodegradable Thermoplastic

Launches Biome3D biodegradable Thermoplastic Cardia Bioplastics Introduces New Bio-based Bag

5. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

5.1 Global Bioplastics Market Overview by Type

5.1.1 Biodegradable Bioplastics

5.1.2 Non-Biodegradable Bioplastics

5.2 Global Bioplastics Market Overview by Application Sector

5.2.1 Global Bioplastics Application Market Overview by Geographic Region



PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW



1. NORTH AMERICA

1.1 North American Bioplastics Market Overview by Geographic Region

1.2 North American Bioplastics Market Overview by Type

1.2.1 North American Biodegradable Bioplastics Market Overview by Sub-Type

1.2.2 North American Non-Biodegradable Bioplastics Market Overview by Sub-Type

1.3 North American Bioplastics Market Overview by Application Sector

1.4 Major Market Players

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company ( United States )

) Bioamber, Inc. ( Canada )

) Biomatera, Inc. ( Canada )

) Cargill Incorporated ( United States )

) Cereplast, Inc. ( United States )

) Danimer Scientific LLC ( United States )

) Dowdupont, Inc. ( United States )

) Eastman Chemical Company ( United States )

) Good Natured Products, Inc. ( Canada )

) Ingredion, Inc. ( United States )

) Natureworks LLC ( United States )

) Northern Technologies International Corporation ( United States )

) Polyone Corporation ( United States )

) RTP Company ( United States )

) The Lubrizol Corporation ( United States )

) Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. ( United States )

1.5 Country-wise Analysis of North American Bioplastics Market



2. EUROPE

2.1 EU Told to Play a Proactive Role in Promoting Bioplastics Use

2.2 Call for Transparent Guidelines on Bioplastics

2.3 European Bioplastics Market Overview by Geographic Region

2.4 European Bioplastics Market Overview by Type

2.4.1 European Biodegradable Bioplastics Market Overview by Sub-Type

2.4.2 European Non-Biodegradable Bioplastics Market Overview by Sub-Type

2.5 European Bioplastics Market Overview by Application Sector

2.6 Major Market Players

API SpA ( Italy )

) Arkema SA ( France )

) BASF SE ( Germany )

) BioApply ( Switzerland )

) Biome Bioplastics Ltd ( United Kingdom )

) Clariant AG ( Switzerland )

) Fkur Kunststoff GmbH ( Germany )

) Futerro SA ( Belgium )

) Innovia Films Limited ( United Kingdom )

) Novamont SpA ( Italy )

) Perstorp Holding AB ( Sweden )

) Rodenburg Biopolymers BV ( The Netherlands )

) ROYAL DSM NV ( The Netherlands )

) Solvay SA ( Belgium )

) Sphere SA ( France )

) Storopack Hans Reichenecker GmbH ( Germany )

) Synbra Technology BV ( The Netherlands )

) Tate & Lyle Plc (The United Kingdom )

) Total Corbion PLA ( The Netherlands )

) Vegeplast SAS ( France )

2.7 Country-wise Analysis of European Bioplastics Market



3. ASIA PACIFIC

3.1 Asia Pacific Bioplastics Market Overview by Geographic Region

3.2 Asia-Pacific Bioplastics Market Overview by Type

3.2.1 Asia-Pacific Biodegradable Bioplastics Market Overview by Sub-Type

3.2.2 Asia-Pacific Non-Biodegradable Bioplastics Market Overview by Sub-Type

3.3 Asia-Pacific Bioplastics Market Overview by Application Sector

3.4 Major Market Players

Biopak Pty Ltd ( Australia )

) Cardia Bioplastics Limited ( Australia )

) Grace Biotech Corporation ( Taiwan )

) Green Day Eco-Friendly Material Co. ( China )

) IRE Chemical Ltd. ( South Korea )

) Kaneka Corporation ( Japan )

) Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation ( Japan )

) Mitsui & Co Plastics Ltd. ( Japan )

) Ningbo Tianan Biologic Material Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Plantic Technologies Ltd. ( Australia )

) Showa Denko KK ( Japan )

) Teijin Ltd ( Japan )

) Toray Industries, Inc. ( Japan )

) Toyobo Co Ltd. ( Japan )

) Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Company Limited ( China )

4. SOUTH AMERICA



4.1 South American Bioplastics Market Overview by Geographic Region

4.2 South American Bioplastics Market Overview by Type

4.2.1 South American Biodegradable Bioplastics Market Overview by Sub-Type

4.2.2 South American Non-Biodegradable Bioplastics Market Overview by Sub-Type

4.3 South American Bioplastics Market Overview by Application Sector

BRASKEM SA ( BRAZIL ) - A Major Market Player



5. REST OF WORLD

PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY



PART D: ANNEXURE



