Global Bioplastics Market Forecast 2024-2034: High Growth in Bio-based Products & Advancing Production Technologies

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Bioplastics 2024-2034" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research report on the Global Bioplastics Market for the years 2024-2034 delivers a detailed prognostication of the market, indicating a swift rise in production capacities and a significant shift towards renewable resources within the plastics sector. This pivotal analysis comes at a time when the industry is under critical scrutiny from governmental bodies, investors, and consumer groups alike to adopt more sustainable practices.

Unprecedented Growth in Bioplastics Production and Demand

The report shines a light on the substantial increase in global bioplastics production, which witnessed an impressive ~20% growth rate in 2023. This surge is primarily attributed to rising demand for eco-friendly plastics, with leading materials such as Bio-PLA, Bio-PA, Bio-PE, and Bio-PTT commanding the forefront of the market. As production reaches near-maximum capacity, future strategies for expanding manufacturing capabilities are comprehensively discussed.

  • In-depth analysis of bioplastic types, including PLA, PBAT, starch blends, PHA, PBS, Bio-PE, Bio-PET, Bio-PA, and cellulose nanomaterials.
  • Extensive coverage of feedstocks, manufacturing processes, material properties, and their widespread applications.
  • Profiles of over 700 companies, exhibiting a spectrum of innovators and market leaders in the bioplastics space.
  • Targeted market segment analysis, particularly focusing on high-growth areas such as packaging, automotive, and construction.

Strategic Insights into End-Use Applications and Regional Markets

The multi-page document offers strategic intelligence on key end-use markets, providing stakeholder insights into flexible and rigid packaging, consumer goods, automotive components, and other sectors where bioplastics are rapidly becoming the material of choice. Regional market breakdowns offer precise forecasts for North America, Europe, and the rapidly expanding Asia-Pacific market.

Forecasting the Future of Sustainable Materials

Decisive foresight into the next decade is provided, with predictions up to 2034 on natural fibers, lignin, and bio-based chemicals & intermediates that affect the bioplastics industry's trajectory. Alongside this, the report offers a granular look at the latest R&D, emergent technologies, and key developments that are poised to reshape the industry.

Opportunities and Challenges: The Balance in Bioplastics

Dealing not only with development prospects, the Global Bioplastics Market report also discusses potential challenges and obstacles faced by the industry. It offers a nuanced perspective on the dynamics of biodegradable vs. bio-based plastics, contextualizing their roles and potential within a rapidly evolving market and regulatory landscape.

The report is pivotal for stakeholders, industry leaders, and policy-makers as a guiding document towards sustainability and innovation in the global plastics industry, setting a blueprint for the transformative years to come.

Key Topics Covered

1 Research Methodology

2 Bio-based Feedstocks and Intermediates Market
2.1 Biorefineries
2.2 Bio-based Feedstock and Land Use
2.3 Plant-based
2.4 Waste
2.5 Microbial & Mineral Sources
2.6 Gaseous
2.7 Company Profiles (115 Company Profiles)

3 Bio-based Plastics Market
3.1 Bio-based or Renewable Plastics
3.2 Biodegradable and Compostable Plastics
3.3 Types
3.4 Key Market Players
3.5 Synthetic Bio-based Polymers
3.6 Natural Bio-based Polymers
3.7 Production of Bio-based and Biodegradable Plastics, by Region
3.8 Market Segmentation of Bioplastics
3.9 Natural Fibers
3.10 Lignin
3.11 Company Profiles (516 Company Profiles)

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

  • Avantium
  • BASF
  • Biome Bioplastics
  • Braskem
  • Buyo
  • Danimer Scientific
  • FabricNano
  • FlexSea
  • Floreon
  • Gevo
  • MetaCycler BioInnovations
  • Mi Terro
  • PlantSwitch
  • Teijin Limited
  • Verde Bioresins
  • Versalis
  • Xampla

