Global Bioplastics Market Report 2020: Production Capacities, Market Demand and Trends 2019-2025

At present, the majority of plastics are derived from petrochemicals. Most plastic packaging is used only once (single-use items) and 95% of the value of the material is thus lost, with a global economic cost of US$80-$120 billion annually.

Bioplastics are biobased products that allow for greater product sustainability due to their biodegradability and renewability. Their use is attractive as bioplastics that biodegrade to CO2 and H2O mitigate the negative effects of standard plastic (litter and damage to aqua environments). Renewable feedstocks such as corn, sugarcane, and algae can be utilized instead of petroleum, thereby reducing global dependence on crude oil and lessening the impact on climate.

Despite growing global environmental awareness, bioplastics currently account for only around 1 per cent of the >360 million tons of plastics produced annually, but with annual growth of 20-30%. Due to the development of advanced biopolymers and materials, reduced costs, regulations and increased consumer awareness demand is rising.

This report covers:

Analysis of non-biodegradable bio-based plastics and biodegradable plastics.

Global production capacities, market demand and trends 2019-2025

Analysis of synthetic biopolymers market including Polylactic acid (Bio-PLA), Polyethylene terephthalate (Bio-PET), Polytrimethylene terephthalate (Bio-PTT), Polyethylene furanoate (Bio-PEF), Polyamides (Bio-PA), Poly(butylene adipate-co-terephthalate) (Bio-PBAT), Polybutylene succinate (PBS) and copolymers, Polyethylene (Bio-PE), Polypropylene (Bio-PP)

Analysis of naturally produced bio-based polymers including Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), Polysaccharides, Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC), Cellulose nanocrystals, Cellulose nanofibers, Protein-based bioplastics, Algal and fungal.

Market segmentation analysis for bioplastics.

More than 180 companies profiled including products and production capacities. Companies profiled include major producers such as NatureWorks, Total Corbion, Danimer Scientific, Novamont, Mitsubishi Chemicals, Indorama, Braskem, Avantium, Borealis, Cathay, Dupont, BASF, Arkema, DuPont, BASF and many more. Profiles include products and production capacities.

Profiles of start-up producers and product developers including AMSilk GmbH, Notpla, Loliware, Bolt Threads, Ecovative, Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Spiber and many more.

Key Topics Covered:



1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Global production to 2025

1.2 Main producers and global production capacities

1.2.1 Producers

1.2.2 By bioplastic type

1.2.3 By region

1.3 Global demand for bioplastics in 2019, by market

1.4 Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the bioplastics market and future demand

1.5 Challenges for the bioplastics market



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 THE GLOBAL PLASTICS MARKET

3.1 Global production

3.2 The importance of plastic

3.3 Issues with plastics use



4 INTRODUCTION

4.1 Bio-based or renewable plastics

4.1.1 Drop-in bio-based plastics

4.1.2 Novel bio-based plastics

4.2 Biodegradable and compostable plastics

4.2.1 Biodegradability

4.2.2 Compostability

4.3 Advantages and disadvantages



5 BIO-BASED POLYMER TYPES AND MARKET PROSPECTS

5.1 Synthetic Bio-Based Polymers

5.1.1 Polylactic acid (Bio-PLA)

5.1.1.1 Market analysis

5.1.1.2 Producers

5.1.2 Polyethylene terephthalate (Bio-PET)

5.1.3 Polytrimethylene terephthalate (Bio-PTT)

5.1.4 Polyethylene furanoate (Bio-PEF)

5.1.5 Polyamides (Bio-PA)

5.1.6 Poly(butylene adipate-co-terephthalate) (Bio-PBAT)

5.1.7 Polybutylene succinate (PBS) and copolymers

5.1.8 Polyethylene (Bio-PE)

5.1.9 Polypropylene (Bio-PP)

5.2 Natural Bio-Based Polymers

5.2.1 Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)

5.2.1.1 Market analysis

5.2.1.2 Commercially available PHAs

5.2.1.3 Producers

5.2.2 Polysaccharides

5.2.3 Protein-based bioplastics

5.2.4 Algal and fungal



6 PRODUCTION OF BIOPLASTICS BY REGION

6.1 North America

6.2 Europe

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.4 Latin America



7 MARKET SEGMENTATION OF BIOPLASTICS

7.1 Packaging

7.2 Consumer products

7.3 Automotive

7.4 Building & construction

7.5 Textiles

7.6 Electronics

7.7 Agriculture and horticulture



8 COMPANY PROFILES

AMSilk GmbH

Arkema

Avantium

BASF

Bolt Threads

Borealis

Braskem

Cathay

Danimer Scientific

DuPont

Ecovative

Indorama

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories

Loliware

Mitsubishi Chemicals

NatureWorks

Notpla

Novamont

Spiber

Total Corbion

