Global Biopolymer Packaging Market Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019-2024: Focus on Food & Beverages, Retail, Healthcare, Automotive

The Biopolymer Packaging market is projected to register a CAGR of 22.68%, during the forecast period (2019 - 2024)

Biopolymers refer to naturally occurring polymers, primarily from renewable sources, such as plants and animals, which are helpful in manufacturing plastics. Furthermore, the market is focusing on increasing the production capabilities of biopolymers.

Increasing concerns about sustainable packaging created considerable demand for bioplastics. For example, several consumer goods companies, such as Samsung and Apple, are using bioplastics for packaging.

For example, as of January 2019 , Samsung's electronics division announced its new sustainability policy, which involves changing product packaging for its phones, tablets, and appliances. Products, such as televisions, fridges, and washing machines, will no longer use plastic bags. Instead, they will be packed in bags made of recycled plastic and bioplastics, which are produced from biomass materials, like vegetable fats, corn starch, and sugar cane. Moreover, in the global scenario, the packaging is the most prominent application of biopolymers.

For instance, in January 2019 , Danish enzyme manufacturer, Novozymes launched a joint venture with Carbios, a prominent biotechnology company, which based in France , to commercialize the production of biodegradable plastics, primarily with the help of plastic degrading enzymes.

Food and Beverages Industry is Expected to Witness a Significant Growth in the Forecast Period

Innovations in the fields of biopolymers are expected to drive the market during the forecast period. According to Indian Science Journal, scientists have made biopolymer films from potato peel and fruit pomace, which can be used to store perishable food products, such as bread. The biopolymer films made from potato peels and fruit pomace waste are 0.3 millimeters thin and can withstand temperatures as high as 200 degree Celsius. They have good breakage strength and elongation capacity.

The impending government regulations regarding single-use plastic packaging in China is causing the companies to ramp up the production of biodegradable plastics. For instance, the founder and chairman of Saton Daily Necessities would be spending USD 15 million to produce biodegradable straws made from polylactide acid (PLA - a type of bioplastic or biopolymer) by doubling the size of the factory.

Asia-pacific is expected to Register a fastest growth rate in the Forecast Period

The Asia-Pacific region is the largest producer and consumer of biopolymers, globally. According to the statistics released by the European Bioplastics, around 56% of the global bioplastics production is accounted for by the region. When compared to 2016, this data suggests that the country increased its production capacity by over 28%.

region is the largest producer and consumer of biopolymers, globally. According to the statistics released by the European Bioplastics, around 56% of the global bioplastics production is accounted for by the region. When compared to 2016, this data suggests that the country increased its production capacity by over 28%. The Chinese government has stressed upon pollution-free economic progress which has made Chinese plastic makers look for biodegradable materials. A move like this would boost the usage of biopolymers that can be used for packaging thereby influencing the market in a positive way.

Moreover, a recent study by the European Bioplastics indicates that most of the investment in new bio-based polymer capacities are expected to take place in the Asia-Pacific region, owing to better access to feedstock and a favorable political framework.

The competitive rivalry in the biopolymer packaging market is high owing to the presence of certain key players like Baraskem SA, Arkema SA, BASF SE, Toray Industries Inc. and many more. These firms are able to gain a competitive advantage over other players due to their ability to consistently innovate their products that could meet the demands of their consumers. This is possible due to their continued investments in research and development activities, mergers and acquisitions and strategic partnerships with other firms or institutions.

January 2019 - The European Commission cleared the company's acquisition of Solvay's polyamide business. This acquisition is expected to complement the company's engineering plastics portfolio while enhancing access to key markets in Asia and South America . Furthermore, it is expected to strengthen the company's value chain, through backward integration, in key raw materials, such as ADN.

