Global Biopreservation Market 2018-2023: Key Players are Biolife Solutions, Thermo Fisher Scientific, VWR International, Panasonic and Biocision

The market has witnessed a healthy growth over the past few years, reaching a value of about US$ 2.5 Billion in 2017.

Biopreservation refers to the process of preserving cells, tissues or organs outside of their native environment for extended period of time. It has emerged as an effective preservation technique for long-term storage. Owing to this, biopreservation has become vital for the success of various clinical and commercial applications of the evolving cell-based technologies. Nowadays, it is extensively used for retaining the integrity and functionality of clinical trials material, stem cells, embryos, sperms, eggs, etc. in various research and healthcare institutes.

One of the major factors driving the demand for biopreservation is the development of regenerative medicine for treating and controlling various chronic diseases such as heart failure and diabetes, and degenerative conditions affecting the nerves, bones and joints. Apart from this, the growing prevalence of biobanking all across the world is expected to provide a thrust to the market, as biopreservation is used for conserving various bodily fluids and tissues for research purposes. The market growth will also be influenced by the increasing R&D and healthcare spending by various countries, particularly in the developing regions of the world.

Owing to these factors, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 4.4 Billion by 2023, exhibiting a CAGR of 10%.

Some of the key players include Biolife Solutions, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., VWR International, LLC, Panasonic Corporation and Biocision LLC.

