Global Biorational Pesticides Market 2018 Forecast to 2022 by Source, Type, Mode of Application, Formulation and Crop Type

The "Biorational Pesticides Market by Source, Type, Mode of Application, Formulation, Crop Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The biorational pesticides market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2017 to reach a value of USD 5.02 Billion by 2022.
The rise in concerns about food safety has led to farmers exploring new environment-friendly methods to replace or supplement the current chemical-based practices. The use of biorational pesticides has emerged as a promising alternative to chemical pesticides. Promotions by government organizations for the adoption of biorational pesticides and their low cost compared to that of chemical pesticides are some prominent factors that are expected to drive market growth through the next five years in most regions.
On the basis of type, the biorational pesticides market was led by biorational insecticides segment in 2016. It is one of the most largely commercially available types of biorational pesticides. North American countries are expected to become major markets owing to the high awareness among farmers and this contributes to the growth of the global biorational pesticides market in the near future.
The botanical segment dominated the market in 2016. Botanical pesticides contain naturally occurring substances that control pests using a non-toxic mechanism. The substances that control diseases in this category include pyrethrin, azadirachtin, and plant extracts, while botanical oils such as neem oil, canola oil, and jojoba oil drive the growth of this segment.
The biorational pesticides market, on the basis of mode of application, is segmented into foliar spray, soil treatment, and trunk injection. The foliar spray segment covers the largest market share as direct application on leaves through foliar spray is the most effective way of supplying nutrients to plants, which results in enhanced productivity and greater yield; this also leads to rapid absorption and uniform supply of the nutrients to each part of the shoot and root.
North America accounted for the largest market share for biorational pesticides in 2016, owing to the increase in demand for biorational pesticides in countries such as the US and Canada. However, Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, due to increased awareness and increasing production of organic fruits & vegetables.
In organic production systems, biorational pesticides represent the most significant crop protection tools that a grower has to produce a quality crop. While their use is not overly complicated, the application of some biorational pesticides may require a high level of understanding and knowledge of the diseases and pathogens that they are designed to control. As with any disease management program, proper timing and application are essential to ensure efficacy. Biorational pesticides may not perform as quickly as some synthetic chemical pesticides. However, biorational pesticides are generally less toxic to the user and are mild on non-target organisms, making them desirable and sustainable tools for disease management.
Companies such as Valent Biosciences (US), Bayer (Germany), Monsanto BioAg (Germany), BASF (Germany), DowDuPont (US), and Syngenta (Switzerland) have acquired leading market positions through the provision of a broad portfolio, catering to the varied requirements of the market, along with a focus on the diverse end-user segments. They are also focused on innovation and are geographically diversified.
