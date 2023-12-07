Global Bioreactors Market Forecast Report 2023-2033: Influence of Single-use Technologies on Market Direction

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bioreactors Market Report 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bioreactors market is poised for significant growth over the next decade. The bioreactors industry, essential to the pharmaceutical and biotechnological sectors, is projected to see a substantial increase in revenue, with the 2023 market value estimated to exceed US$9.97 billion.

Bioreactors play a vital role in the production of various biologics, and the industry is experiencing a paradigm shift with the rising demand for single-use bioreactors. The report provides a detailed analysis, delving into the market dynamics, growth drivers, restraints, and emerging trends affecting the industry's landscape.

Increasing Demand for Single-use Bioreactors



The increasing use of single-use bioreactors is a notable trend in the bioprocessing industry, driven by several compelling growth factors. Firstly, single-use bioreactors offer enhanced flexibility and scalability, enabling biopharmaceutical companies to adapt quickly to changing production needs and efficiently produce a wide range of biologics, from small batches to large-scale operations. Secondly, they mitigate the risk of cross-contamination, ensuring product integrity and safety while simplifying cleaning and validation processes. Additionally, the reduced capital and operational costs associated with single-use systems make them an attractive option for both established companies and emerging biotech start-ups. Furthermore, the growing focus on sustainability and reducing the environmental impact of bioprocessing has led to increased adoption of single-use technologies, as they typically generate less waste and require fewer resources compared to traditional stainless-steel bioreactors. As a result, the utilization of single-use bioreactors is poised to continue its ascent, reshaping the landscape of bioprocessing in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors.



Limited Capacity of Single-use Bioreactors Likely to Hinder Large-scale Industrial Production



Single-use bioreactors are generally smaller in scale compared to their stainless-steel counterparts, which poses challenges for companies that require large-scale production of biopharmaceuticals. This limitation can hinder the ability to meet the growing demand for biologics, particularly in the case of blockbuster drugs or vaccines. Manufacturers may face scalability issues when transitioning from small-scale research and development to commercial production, necessitating multiple units or continuous operation, which can increase costs and complexity. As the industry continues to expand, addressing the capacity constraints of single-use bioreactors will be crucial to fully capitalize on their advantages while meeting the demands of a rapidly evolving biopharmaceutical market.

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors

Growing Demand for Single-use Bioreactors in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industry

Technological Advancements in Bioreactors

Growing Focus on Orphan Drug Development

Rising Demand for Personalized Medicines

Market Restraining Factors

Low Capacity of Single-use Bioreactors

Concerns Regarding Extractable and/or Leachable

Market Opportunities

Advanced Automation and Control

Customization and Modular Systems

Regional Insights and Forward-Looking Market Predictions



The report offers forecasts for the bioreactors market across five regional and 24 national jurisdictions, identifying North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and MEA as key areas of interest. It provides a forward-looking perspective on various market segments, including insights on cell type, molecule, usage, and end-users.

Noteworthy is the potential for emerging and established firms to unearth new revenue streams, adapt to changing industry dynamics, and chart a course for future success. By delineating the trajectory for product segments, such as single-use and reusable bioreactors, as well as various cell types including mammalian, bacterial, and yeast cells, the report underlines areas of growth and investment.

The findings of the bioreactors market report serve as an indispensable tool for organizations seeking to navigate the complexities of the industry, enabling strategic decision-making and positioning for long-term prosperity.

With its cutting-edge analysis and comprehensive market insights, this publication is an essential resource for stakeholders looking to stay competitive in an evolving industry landscape.

Company Profiles

BBI Biotech

Cellexus

CerCell A/S

CESCO Bioengineering

Danaher Corporation

Eppendorf SE

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Getinge AB

Merck KGaA

PBS Biotech, Inc.

Sartorius AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

ABEC

Aldevron

Algenex

Alphazyme

AmerStem

Ark Biotech

Axis Biotec

BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

Biotimize

Bioventure

CellBRx

C-Lecta

Donaldson Co Inc

Dyadic

Emerson

Enmex

Fujifilm

GE Healthcare

Ginkgo Bioworks

Hankook Korus

Helaina

Johnson & Johnson

Kerry

Legend Biotech

Luina Bio

Matica Biotechnology

Novavax

Sanofi

Stamm Biotech

WuXi Biologics

