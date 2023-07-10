Global Biorefinery Market Forecasted to Surpass $1.4 Trillion by 2030: Growing Focus on Climate Change Mitigation Fuels Promising Growth Prospects

DUBLIN, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biorefinery: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Biorefinery estimated at US$647.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.4 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Industrial Biotechnology, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.7% CAGR and reach US$724.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Physico-Chemical segment is readjusted to a revised 11% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $182.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.7% CAGR



The Biorefinery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$182.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$239 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.3% and 9.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.5% CAGR.



Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

Dominion Energy

Green Plains Inc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Neste Oyj

Permolex Ltd.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc.

Honeywell UOP

Valero Energy Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Review of the World Economy in 2021

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Covid-19 Crisis Underlines the Need for Sustainability

Pandemic Highlights the Need for Recalibrating 2015 SDGs

Global Annual Increase/Decrease in Energy-Related CO2 Emissions for Years 2010 Through 2020 (In Billion Metric Tons Per Year)

Biorefineries face Disruption Amid the pandemic

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Biorefinery - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2021 (E)

Biorefinery Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)

Biorefinery: A Prelude

Classification of Biorefineries

Biorefineries Claim Higher Sustainability Credentials over Traditional Counterparts

Pathways Distribution for Biorefineries

Biorefinery Platforms Enabling Biorefineries to Turn Biomass into Bio-Products

Biorefinery Industry Remains Dynamic and Moves Ahead with Encouraging Developments

Biofuel & Bio-Product Refineries Set to Receive Funding to Scale-Up Projects

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Sustainability Drive Remains at Helm of Substantial Headwinds for Biorefinery Market

Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years 1930, 1940, 1950, 1960, 1970, 1980, 1990, 2000, 2010, & 2020

Carbon Neutrality Goals of Various Countries

Efforts to Achieve Circular Economy

Sustainable Investments to Emerge Into an Unstoppable Force in the Coming Decade: Global Investments in Sustainability (In US$ Billion) for Years 2015, 2018, 2020 and 2022

Clean Energy Transition Opens Up New Opportunities for Biorefineries: Global New Investment (In US$ Billion) in Clean Energy for the Years 2015-2019

Climate Change Mitigation Efforts Augments Growth Opportunities for Biorefinery Market

Mitigation Efforts to Curb Climate-Related Extreme Events and Resultant Economic Losses Promotes the Role of Bioenergy: Global Economic Losses (In US$ Billion) Caused by Weather Catastrophes for the Years 2016-2020

Rise in Demand for Biobased Products to Drive Growth in Biorefinery Projects

Global Demand for Bio-based Products in Thousand Tons: 2018-2030

Select Biobased Products in Focus

Percentage Share of Bio-Based Plastics In Global Plastic Production for the Years 2010, 2015, 2020, and 2025

Potential of Biorefinery to Produce Astaxanthin from Shrimp Waste

Astaxanthin Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020, 2022, 2024and 2027

Biodiesel Outlook in the Wake of Decarbonization Efforts to Spur Growth

Opportunity Indicators

Robust Growth Projected for Biodiesel Brightens the Outlook for Biorefineries: Global Market for Biofuel (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035

Expanding Role of Renewable Fuels in the Global Energy Mix Reflects Opportunities for Biofuels

Global Energy Mix: 1990 Vs 2020

COVID-19 Dampens Biofuel Consumption

Biofuels Production Scenario

Global Biofuel Production (in Billion Liters): 2019 and 2020

Top Biofuel Producing Countries in 2020

Noteworthy Company Developments

As Demand for HVO Grows, Investments in Biorefineries Gain Pace

Biorefineries with Carbon Capture and Sequestering Attract Interest

Advances in Development of Bio-Based Industrial Carbons with Thermochemical Platform

Microalgae Biorefineries with Potential for Renewable Bioenergy

Second-Generation Sustainable Biorefinery at Core of Europe's Bio-Economy Strategy

Bio-Economy Strategy Growing Investments in New Refinery Capacity Additions Bodes Well

Energy Startups Take Biorefinery to New Terrains with Better Solutions for Clean Energy Generation

Innovative Pyrolysis

Biomass Torrefaction

Advanced Methanization

Gasification to Improve Conversion Efficiency

Wastewater to Energy

Cellulosic Biofuel Projects Face Muddled Rollouts & Sluggish Ramp-Up from Biorefineries

Overcoming Challenges with Cellulosic Ethanol Production in Biorefineries

Industry Centers Efforts to Make Biogas Production More Profitable

Catalytic Advances Favor Production & Upgrade of HMF in Biorefineries

Integrated Biorefineries: Potential Routes for Bio-Based Fuels & Chemicals

Biomass Valorization for Chemical Production in Biorefineries Aids Sustainability Efforts

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



