Global Biorefinery Market Forecasted to Surpass $1.4 Trillion by 2030: Growing Focus on Climate Change Mitigation Fuels Promising Growth Prospects

The global market for Biorefinery estimated at US$647.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.4 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Industrial Biotechnology, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.7% CAGR and reach US$724.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Physico-Chemical segment is readjusted to a revised 11% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $182.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.7% CAGR
The Biorefinery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$182.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$239 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.3% and 9.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.5% CAGR.
- Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
- Dominion Energy
- Green Plains Inc.
- Koninklijke DSM N.V.
- Neste Oyj
- Permolex Ltd.
- Renewable Energy Group, Inc.
- Honeywell UOP
- Valero Energy Corporation
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- 2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
- As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Review of the World Economy in 2021
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- Covid-19 Crisis Underlines the Need for Sustainability
- Pandemic Highlights the Need for Recalibrating 2015 SDGs
- Global Annual Increase/Decrease in Energy-Related CO2 Emissions for Years 2010 Through 2020 (In Billion Metric Tons Per Year)
- Biorefineries face Disruption Amid the pandemic
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Biorefinery - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2021 (E)
- Biorefinery Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)
- Biorefinery: A Prelude
- Classification of Biorefineries
- Biorefineries Claim Higher Sustainability Credentials over Traditional Counterparts
- Pathways Distribution for Biorefineries
- Biorefinery Platforms Enabling Biorefineries to Turn Biomass into Bio-Products
- Biorefinery Industry Remains Dynamic and Moves Ahead with Encouraging Developments
- Biofuel & Bio-Product Refineries Set to Receive Funding to Scale-Up Projects
- Recent Market Activity
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Sustainability Drive Remains at Helm of Substantial Headwinds for Biorefinery Market
- Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years 1930, 1940, 1950, 1960, 1970, 1980, 1990, 2000, 2010, & 2020
- Carbon Neutrality Goals of Various Countries
- Efforts to Achieve Circular Economy
- Sustainable Investments to Emerge Into an Unstoppable Force in the Coming Decade: Global Investments in Sustainability (In US$ Billion) for Years 2015, 2018, 2020 and 2022
- Clean Energy Transition Opens Up New Opportunities for Biorefineries: Global New Investment (In US$ Billion) in Clean Energy for the Years 2015-2019
- Climate Change Mitigation Efforts Augments Growth Opportunities for Biorefinery Market
- Mitigation Efforts to Curb Climate-Related Extreme Events and Resultant Economic Losses Promotes the Role of Bioenergy: Global Economic Losses (In US$ Billion) Caused by Weather Catastrophes for the Years 2016-2020
- Rise in Demand for Biobased Products to Drive Growth in Biorefinery Projects
- Global Demand for Bio-based Products in Thousand Tons: 2018-2030
- Select Biobased Products in Focus
- Percentage Share of Bio-Based Plastics In Global Plastic Production for the Years 2010, 2015, 2020, and 2025
- Potential of Biorefinery to Produce Astaxanthin from Shrimp Waste
- Astaxanthin Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020, 2022, 2024and 2027
- Biodiesel Outlook in the Wake of Decarbonization Efforts to Spur Growth
- Opportunity Indicators
- Robust Growth Projected for Biodiesel Brightens the Outlook for Biorefineries: Global Market for Biofuel (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026
- Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035
- Expanding Role of Renewable Fuels in the Global Energy Mix Reflects Opportunities for Biofuels
- Global Energy Mix: 1990 Vs 2020
- COVID-19 Dampens Biofuel Consumption
- Biofuels Production Scenario
- Global Biofuel Production (in Billion Liters): 2019 and 2020
- Top Biofuel Producing Countries in 2020
- Noteworthy Company Developments
- As Demand for HVO Grows, Investments in Biorefineries Gain Pace
- Biorefineries with Carbon Capture and Sequestering Attract Interest
- Advances in Development of Bio-Based Industrial Carbons with Thermochemical Platform
- Microalgae Biorefineries with Potential for Renewable Bioenergy
- Second-Generation Sustainable Biorefinery at Core of Europe's Bio-Economy Strategy
- Growing Investments in New Refinery Capacity Additions Bodes Well
- Energy Startups Take Biorefinery to New Terrains with Better Solutions for Clean Energy Generation
- Innovative Pyrolysis
- Biomass Torrefaction
- Advanced Methanization
- Gasification to Improve Conversion Efficiency
- Wastewater to Energy
- Cellulosic Biofuel Projects Face Muddled Rollouts & Sluggish Ramp-Up from Biorefineries
- Overcoming Challenges with Cellulosic Ethanol Production in Biorefineries
- Industry Centers Efforts to Make Biogas Production More Profitable
- Catalytic Advances Favor Production & Upgrade of HMF in Biorefineries
- Integrated Biorefineries: Potential Routes for Bio-Based Fuels & Chemicals
- Biomass Valorization for Chemical Production in Biorefineries Aids Sustainability Efforts
