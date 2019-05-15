Global Bioremediation Markets and Technologies to 2023 - Major Players are BioRemedy, DryLet, Envirogen Technologies, Bioremediation Consulting, and MicroGen Biotech

DUBLIN, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bioremediation: Global Markets and Technologies to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The in-situ bioremediation type is segmented as phytoremediation, bioventing, bioleaching, bioslurping, biostimulation and bioaugmentation. The ex-situ bioremediation type is segmented as composting, controlled solid-phase treatment and slurry-phase biological treatment. Biodegradation is a cost-effective natural process that is useful for the treatment of organic wastes.

The extent of biodegradation is greatly dependent upon the initial concentrations and toxicity of the contaminants, the properties of the contaminated soil, their biodegradability and the specific treatment system selected. In biodegradation treatment, the targeted contaminants are semi-volatile and nonhalogenated volatile organics and fuels. The benefits of bioremediation, however, are limited to sites with highly chlorinated organics and high concentrations of metals, as they may be harmful to the microorganisms.



The application of bioremediation technology in the water bodies sector held the largest market share in 2017, and it is expected to remain the market leader throughout the forecast period. The ever-increasing use of bioremediation techniques for treating sewage, lakes, rivers and streams, ponds and aqua culture is anticipated to create huge growth opportunities for the market inthe coming years.



In recent years, however, the rise in the agriculture industries has augmented the growth of hazardous pollutants in the environment, and thus the application of bioremediation methods in the agricultural sector is expected to be the fastest-growing segment.

The Report Includes:

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

An assessment of opportunities and innovation-driven bioremediation market highlights, as well as the major regions and countries involved in such developments

Examination of key trends related to the types of bioremediation and applications that shape and influence the bioremediation industry

Coverage of significant bioremediation patents and their allotments in each category across the U.S., Japan and European region

and European region Information about increasing awareness related to environmental safety and global warming as a driving force to the bioremediation industry

Competitive landscape for key players in the bioremediation market, their growth strategies and revenue details

Detailed company profiles of major leaders, including BioRemedy Pty. Ltd., DryLet LLC, Envirogen Technologies Inc., Bioremediation Consulting Inc., and MicroGen Biotech Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Market Definition and the Evolution of Bioremediation

Technology Definition

Future Outlook and Expectations

Significant New Product Launches

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Key Developments in the Field of Bioremediation

New Techniques for the Decontamination of Polluted Soils

Deployment of Fungi to Lower the Toxicity Left from the Aftermath of the Fires in North Bay, Calif.

Geosyntec's Cost-Effective Bioremediation Solution for the Groundwater Contamination

Bioremediation of Hydrocarbon Contaminated Soil at Kuujjuaq Airport, Canada

Quotes by Key Opinion Leaders

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Type

In situ Bioremediation

Phytoremediation

Bioventing

Bioleaching

Bioslurping

Biostimulation

Bioaugmentation

Ex situ Bioremediation

Composting

Controlled Solid-Phase Treatment

Slurry-Phase Biological Treatment

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application

Water Bodies

Mining

Petrochemicals and Other Chemicals

Agriculture

Natural Calamity-Affected Areas

Service Stations and Shipyards

Others

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 7 Competitive Analysis

Analysis of Market Opportunities

Rising Number of Industrial Sectors

Emerging Technologies in Bioremediation

Market Share Analysis

Chapter 8 Patent Review and New Developments

Patent Review by Year and Country

Important Bioremediation Patents

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

ABB Environmental Services Inc.

Altogen Labs

Ameret Llc

Bioactive Services Inc.

Bioremediation Consulting Inc.

Bioremediation Services Inc.

Bioremedy Pty. Ltd.

Carus Corp.

Drylet Llc

Eco Blue Bioremediation Canada

EG&G Inc.

Envirogen Technologies Inc.

Fiton Group

Geovation Engineering P.C.

Ivey International Inc.

JRW Bioremediation Llc

Kankyo Cleantech Llp

Lambda Bioremediation Systems Inc.

Makona Hardware And Industrial (Pty.) Ltd.

Microgen Biotech Ltd.

Oil Spill Eater International Corp.

Probiosphere Inc.

QM Environmental International B.V.

Renovagen Ltd.

RNAS Remediation Products

Sustainable Bioremediation And Phytoremediation Operations

Sevenson Environmental Services Inc.

Shandong Sukahan Bio-Technology Co. Ltd.

Trident Environmental Llc

Verde Environmental Group



