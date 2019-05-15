Global Bioremediation Markets and Technologies to 2023 - Major Players are BioRemedy, DryLet, Envirogen Technologies, Bioremediation Consulting, and MicroGen Biotech
May 15, 2019, 13:45 ET
DUBLIN, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bioremediation: Global Markets and Technologies to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The in-situ bioremediation type is segmented as phytoremediation, bioventing, bioleaching, bioslurping, biostimulation and bioaugmentation. The ex-situ bioremediation type is segmented as composting, controlled solid-phase treatment and slurry-phase biological treatment. Biodegradation is a cost-effective natural process that is useful for the treatment of organic wastes.
The extent of biodegradation is greatly dependent upon the initial concentrations and toxicity of the contaminants, the properties of the contaminated soil, their biodegradability and the specific treatment system selected. In biodegradation treatment, the targeted contaminants are semi-volatile and nonhalogenated volatile organics and fuels. The benefits of bioremediation, however, are limited to sites with highly chlorinated organics and high concentrations of metals, as they may be harmful to the microorganisms.
The application of bioremediation technology in the water bodies sector held the largest market share in 2017, and it is expected to remain the market leader throughout the forecast period. The ever-increasing use of bioremediation techniques for treating sewage, lakes, rivers and streams, ponds and aqua culture is anticipated to create huge growth opportunities for the market inthe coming years.
In recent years, however, the rise in the agriculture industries has augmented the growth of hazardous pollutants in the environment, and thus the application of bioremediation methods in the agricultural sector is expected to be the fastest-growing segment.
The Report Includes:
- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
- An assessment of opportunities and innovation-driven bioremediation market highlights, as well as the major regions and countries involved in such developments
- Examination of key trends related to the types of bioremediation and applications that shape and influence the bioremediation industry
- Coverage of significant bioremediation patents and their allotments in each category across the U.S., Japan and European region
- Information about increasing awareness related to environmental safety and global warming as a driving force to the bioremediation industry
- Competitive landscape for key players in the bioremediation market, their growth strategies and revenue details
- Detailed company profiles of major leaders, including BioRemedy Pty. Ltd., DryLet LLC, Envirogen Technologies Inc., Bioremediation Consulting Inc., and MicroGen Biotech Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Market Definition and the Evolution of Bioremediation
- Technology Definition
- Future Outlook and Expectations
- Significant New Product Launches
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Key Developments in the Field of Bioremediation
- New Techniques for the Decontamination of Polluted Soils
- Deployment of Fungi to Lower the Toxicity Left from the Aftermath of the Fires in North Bay, Calif.
- Geosyntec's Cost-Effective Bioremediation Solution for the Groundwater Contamination
- Bioremediation of Hydrocarbon Contaminated Soil at Kuujjuaq Airport, Canada
- Quotes by Key Opinion Leaders
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Type
- In situ Bioremediation
- Phytoremediation
- Bioventing
- Bioleaching
- Bioslurping
- Biostimulation
- Bioaugmentation
- Ex situ Bioremediation
- Composting
- Controlled Solid-Phase Treatment
- Slurry-Phase Biological Treatment
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application
- Water Bodies
- Mining
- Petrochemicals and Other Chemicals
- Agriculture
- Natural Calamity-Affected Areas
- Service Stations and Shipyards
- Others
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 7 Competitive Analysis
- Analysis of Market Opportunities
- Rising Number of Industrial Sectors
- Emerging Technologies in Bioremediation
- Market Share Analysis
Chapter 8 Patent Review and New Developments
- Patent Review by Year and Country
- Important Bioremediation Patents
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- ABB Environmental Services Inc.
- Altogen Labs
- Ameret Llc
- Bioactive Services Inc.
- Bioremediation Consulting Inc.
- Bioremediation Services Inc.
- Bioremedy Pty. Ltd.
- Carus Corp.
- Drylet Llc
- Eco Blue Bioremediation Canada
- EG&G Inc.
- Envirogen Technologies Inc.
- Fiton Group
- Geovation Engineering P.C.
- Ivey International Inc.
- JRW Bioremediation Llc
- Kankyo Cleantech Llp
- Lambda Bioremediation Systems Inc.
- Makona Hardware And Industrial (Pty.) Ltd.
- Microgen Biotech Ltd.
- Oil Spill Eater International Corp.
- Probiosphere Inc.
- QM Environmental International B.V.
- Renovagen Ltd.
- RNAS Remediation Products
- Sustainable Bioremediation And Phytoremediation Operations
- Sevenson Environmental Services Inc.
- Shandong Sukahan Bio-Technology Co. Ltd.
- Trident Environmental Llc
- Verde Environmental Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gn6b1m
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article