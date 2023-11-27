Global Biosafety Cabinet Market Analysis Report 2023-2028: Key Player Profiles Including Thermo Fisher Scientific, Kewaunee Scientific, Azbil, Esco Lifesciences, Berner and Clean Air Products

DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Biosafety Cabinet Market: Analysis By Type, By Type of Material Managed, By Category, By Application, By Region Size and Trends and Forecast up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biosafety cabinet market in 2022 stood at US$240.41 million and is likely to reach US$377.07 million by 2028. Originating from the necessity of microbiological research in the mid-20th century, Biosafety Cabinets (BSCs) have seen a substantial increase in demand in recent times. This surge is attributed to a global focus on studying infectious diseases, the development of advanced research infrastructures, and a heightened awareness of the importance of laboratory safety.

BSCs have become indispensable tools in ensuring safe and contamination-free research environments, playing a pivotal role in a wide array of scientific investigations. As the world continues to emphasize microbial research and prioritize safety in laboratories, the advancements and widespread adoption of BSCs are expected to remain paramount, solidifying their crucial role in the future of scientific research and public health. The global biosafety cabinet market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.79% during the forecast period of 2023-2028.

Market Segmentation:

By Type: The market is segmented into Class I Biosafety Cabinet, Class II Type A2 and Class II Type B1 Biosafety Cabinet, Class II Type B2 Biosafety Cabinet, Class III Biosafety Cabinet, Customized Cabinets, and Others. In 2022, Class II Type A2 and Class II Type B1 Biosafety Cabinets dominate the market due to their versatility and broad protection against pathogens. This segment is expected to grow the fastest during 2023-2028.

By Type of Material Managed: The market is categorized into biological materials and toxic materials. The biological materials segment holds the largest share in 2022 due to increased focus on infectious diseases and biotechnological advancements.

By Category: Categories include Work Trays, Side Panel Construction, and Accessories. Work Trays segment is the largest and fastest-growing segment in 2022, ensuring organized, efficient, and contamination-free workspaces.

By Application: Segments comprise healthcare and disease management, biopharmaceuticals, environmental monitoring, food quality assurance, and others. Healthcare and disease management hold the largest share in 2022, driven by the global disease burden and the need for sterile environments.

By Region: The market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. In 2022, North America leads, with the Asia Pacific set to grow the fastest during 2023-2028, driven by China and India's biotech sectors.

Global Biosafety Cabinet Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers

  • Growth in Biopharmaceuticals Industry
  • Rising Investment in Life Science Research
  • Integration of Internet of Things (IoT)
  • Increasing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases
  • Regulatory and Compliance Standards
  • Expansion of Diagnostic and Testing Laboratories
  • Integration of Energy-Efficient Designs & User-Centric Ergonomic Improvements
  • Adoption of Touch Screen Controls
  • Integration with Laboratory Information Systems (LIS)
  • Advanced Filtration and Material Innovations

Challenges

  • High Cost and Maintenance of Biosafety Cabinets
  • Lack of Skilled Personnel and Training

Market Trends

  • Emerging Markets
  • Advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)
  • Increasing Adoption of Robotics in Laboratories
  • Development of Personalized Medicine and Therapeutics
  • Advancements in Nanotechnology and Microfluidics
  • Rise in Space and Deep-sea Exploration
  • Progressions in Cell and Gene Therapy Research
  • Surge in Safety Protocols in Academic Institutions
  • Integration of Biometrics and Advanced Security
  • Environmentally Friendly Disposal Mechanisms

Competitive Landscape:

The market features both multinational giants like Thermo Fisher Scientific and smaller regional entities. Notable innovations include Haier Biomedical's new biological safety cabinets and Labconco's strategic moves. Key players in the market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Kewaunee Scientific Corporation, Azbil Corporation, Esco Lifesciences Group, Labconco Corporation, Berner International GmbH, EW Healthcare Partners, Biobase Biodusty Co Ltd, Haier Group (Haier Biomedical), The Baker Company, NuAire Inc., and Clean Air Products Inc.

