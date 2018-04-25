Global Biosensors Market 2018-2027: Rising Geriatric Population and Rapid Incorporation of Biosensing Technologies in Non-Medical Applications

The global biosensors market was valued $1.46 billion in 2017.



With the growing prominence of point of care testing services, aided by rising geriatric population and rapid incorporation of biosensing technologies in non-medical applications, the global biosensors market is anticipated to witness an impressive double-digit growth rate. The global biosensors market is currently dominated by electrochemical biosensors.



The high contribution of electrochemical biosensors to the market is attributed to the massive demand for glucose monitoring systems and prolific employment of electrochemical biosensors in them. However, the optical biosensors are anticipated to witness the highest growth rate in the forecast period 2018-2027.



The biosensors pertaining to point of care applications witnessed the highest industry demand in 2017, owing to the high prevalence of chronic diseases. Besides, the biosensing technologies specific to biodefence applications are expected to witness an impressive CAGR of 14.26% in the forecast period 2018-2027.



The global biosensors market is segmented based on the geographical regions into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is the leading contributor to the global biosensors market and contributed 40% of the global market values in 2017.



However, the Asia Pacific biosensors market is anticipated to grow with a double-digit CAGR in the forecast period 2018-2027. The trans-pacific partnership (TPP), which is functional among few nations across the Asia Pacific region, has boosted the growth of Asia Pacific medical device industry, resulting in high demand for biosensing technologies.

