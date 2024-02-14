Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market Report 2024: Future Market Growth Powered by Biologics and Personalized Therapy Advances

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Global Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The expansion of the biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market to $9.25 billion in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1%, signals robust advancements and escalating demand within the pharmaceutical industry.

The new research study offers valuable insights into the key dynamics of the biosimilar monoclonal antibodies sector, with particular emphasis on the historical growth of the market driven by patent expirations, rising disease prevalence, and evolving government policies supporting biosimilar applications.

Data within the report underscore the growing receptiveness towards biosimilars among healthcare professionals and patients alike, which has significantly contributed to the industry's upward trajectory.

Future Market Growth Powered by Biologics and Personalized Therapy Advances

Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to reach $12.79 billion by 2028, flourishing at a CAGR of 8.5%. The research suggests that the increase in investment towards biologic medication development, the surge in chronic diseases, and the necessity for cost-effective treatment options will bolster the market growth.

The market is also primed to witness a shift towards personalized biosimilar therapies and an upturn in strategic collaborations within the sector, leading to novel healthcare solutions.

Key Trends and Innovations Shaping the Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Sector

The research recognizes a range of promising trends and innovations, including the extensive development of therapeutic applications, the inception of specialized delivery devices, and the emergence of biobetters. These advancements are set to redefine the scope of biosimilar monoclonal antibodies, enhancing patient outcomes and widening the spectrum of treatable conditions.

Impact of Chronic Diseases and Aging Demographics on Market Growth

The omnipresence of chronic illnesses such as cancer and autoimmune diseases necessitates the continued demand for biosimilar monoclonal antibodies, with therapeutic offerings such as trastuzumab, bevacizumab, and rituximab at the forefront.

The burgeoning geriatric population amplifies the need for accessible and affordable therapeutic options, thereby fuelling the expansion of the biosimilars market.

Strategic Movements within the Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Ecosystem

Recent industry movements underscore the strategic intent and dynamics within the biosimilar monoclonal antibodies space. For instance, the consolidation of Biocon Biologics Ltd.'s leadership through strategic acquisitions exemplifies the sector's ambitious commercial endeavors.

Major players, spanning diverse regions and specializing in diversified biopharmaceutical offerings, are central to driving innovation and ensuring the availability of biosimilars on a global scale.

Detailed Regional Analysis and Type Segmentation

The comprehensive research encompasses data from crucial regions including North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, investigating country-specific markets and unique local trends. The report segments the market into synthetic chemicals, biopharmaceuticals, among others, providing clarity on each segment's influence and relevance in the current biosimilar monoclonal antibodies landscape.

The report details the fabrication and sales processes of key biosimilar monoclonal antibodies such as Blitzima, Ritemvia, Rituzena, and Truxima, underlining the 'factory gate values.'

It delineates market values, emphasizing actual revenue collected by enterprises and the significance of the goods and services traded within the discussed industry domains.



Companies Profiled

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis AG

AbbVie Inc.

Coherus BioSciences

Biocon Limited

Amgen Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Celltrion Inc.

BioXpress Therapeutics SA

Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited

Genor BioPharma Co. Ltd.

BIOCAD

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

3SBio Inc.

Reliance Life Sciences

Hisun Pharmaceuticals

Celgen Biopharmaceuticals

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Cadila Healthcare Ltd.

Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Alvotech

Xentria Inc.

Lazuline Biotech Private Limited

Epygen Biotech Pvt Ltd.

Mabpharm Limitied

Qilu Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Chiatai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd.

YL Biologics Ltd.

Aprogen Biologics

UNDBIO Co Ltd.

Samsung Bioepis Co. Ltd.

ISU Abxis Corp.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

