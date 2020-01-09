Global Biotech Leader CSL to Present at 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global biotechnology giant CSL Limited, parent company of biotherapeutics leader CSL Behring and world-leading influenza provider Seqirus, will present at the 38th annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco. Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Paul Perreault will present the company's overview on Monday, January 13, at 3:30 p.m. PT, (6:30 p.m. ET), at the Westin St. Francis Hotel.

To listen to CSL Limited's presentation live via webcast visit csl.com and click on Investor Relations/Presentations.