Global Biotechnology Company Selects ValGenesis' SaaS Platform to Digitally Manage its Validation Processes

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ValGenesis, Inc., the market leader in Enterprise Validation Lifecycle Management solutions today announced that a global biotechnology company selected the ValGenesis validation lifecycle management system (VLMS) to digitize computer system validation (CSV) and change management processes across the company.

For over 30 years, the company has been a major provider of products and services that drive biomedical research and boost cell and gene therapy. With a presence in more than 28 countries, the company combines research excellence and innovation to create cutting-edge solutions that make cancer and other diseases a thing of the past.

The company is transitioning from paper-based, labor and time-intensive CSV and change management processes to completely digitized processes, initially, for the change management of their ERP project. ValGenesis VLMS enforces standardization and compliance with 100% digital, risk-based validation software that integrates easily with any business system. This leads to significant gains, better monitoring, and adequate utilization of systems. The entire validation end to end lifecycle process can be remotely managed through the highly secured ValGenesis cloud.

"Digital technology is connecting everything, creating new levels of transparency, and making manufacturing chains more operationally agile," says Dr. Anna Beamish, ValGenesis' Head of Sales, Europe. "A validation solution like the ValGenesis VLMS is a versatile and scalable connector able to integrate easily with other systems and extend its capabilities as business needs grow. We look forward to working with this client to meet all their digital validation needs in the spirit of Pharma 4.0."

About ValGenesis

ValGenesis, Inc. is the creator of an innovative software platform that serves as a foundation for managing compliance-based validation activities in life science companies. ValGenesis, Inc. is the provider of the first enterprise application that manages the corporate validation lifecycle process. This solution is fully compliant with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 requirements. As the first fully paperless solution for electronic management of validation execution and approval, ValGenesis was selected by an industry peer review committee to receive the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) New Innovative Technology Award in 2005.

For more information, visit www.valgenesis.com

Further information:

Althea D'Sylva, ValGenesis Communications, +1 510-445-0505 Ex.1026 [email protected]

SOURCE ValGenesis Inc.