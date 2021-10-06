Global Bispecific Antibody Market Forecast Trends Sales Size Insight 2028

NEW DELHI, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Global Bispecific Antibody Market Opportunity, Drug Sales, Price & Clinical Trials Insight 2028" Report Highlights:

Bispecific antibodies are recognized as artificial protein where two or more antigen recognizing elements are joined together in a single construct. The advent of these antibodies has enabled targeting of two targets simultaneously and is able to present high chance of gaining therapeutic effects. The primary mechanism of these therapeutic involves redirection of immune effector cells for effective killing of target cell by antibody dependent cell cytotoxicity, or other cytotoxic mechanisms such as antibody dependent cellular phagocytosis and complement dependent cytotoxicity.

Till date, 3 bispecific antibodies namely Blincyto, Hemlimbra and Rybrevant have been approved for therapeutic use. Hemlibra is a bispecific factor IXa- and factor X-directed antibody which is used in the management of Hemophilia whereas Blincyto is bispecific CD19-directed CD3 T-cell engager which has been approved for the management of acute lymphoblastic leukemia. In a short span of approval, these drugs have shown high adoption rates in the market which is mainly due to their encouraging clinical response. As per our analysis, the sales of these drugs are continuously rising and are expected to surpass US 20 Billion by 2028.

In recent times, bispecific antibodies have evolved to be most preferred and efficient method of treatment in several diseases. The added advantages of bispecific antibodies over monoclonal antibodies in terms of efficacy, specificity, ability to cross blood brain barrier, size and ease of manufacturing will also prompt the research activities for developing novel bispecific antibodies. Currently, several pharmaceutical companies including Amgen, Roche, AbbVie, Celgene, Oncomed Pharmaceuticals and others are investing a large amount in development of novel bispecific antibodies which will further boost the growth of market.

The great zeal of interest by pharmaceutical companies can be justified by the presence of robust clinical pipeline of drugs, which are expected to enter the market in next few years. Pharmaceutical companies involved in the development of bispecific antibodies strongly believe that their products are superior to first generation bispecifics. Moreover, their role has not only confined to oncological use but also the non-oncological use which rejection of organ transplants, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, cardiovascular disease, infectious disease, allergies and other making their usage wide enough which will drive the market. However, it is expected that the oncological sector will dominate the market due to increase prevalence of cancer and large product approvals.

Overall, the global bispecific antibody market is poised to growth in coming years due to large number of product approvals and increasing awareness among population regarding the availability of targeted therapies. In addition, North America followed by Europe was observed to be largest bispecific antibodies treatment market due to major market players are based in these regions. Moreover, the high prevalence of cancer and the unmet need for targeted therapy also contribute to growth of market. Furthermore, other favorable initiatives taken by federal government also would be accounted for the market growth of bispecific antibodies in the region. Similarly, Asia-Pacific is considered as an untapped market in bispecific antibodies treatment due to lack of proper healthcare in some Asian countries. Asian market will be fuelled due to extensive increase in healthcare infrastructure and growing market penetration in the region.

