Global Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics Market (2019 to 2030) - In-depth Analysis, Highlighting the Capabilities of Various Stakeholders Engaged in this Domain

The report also features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across

[A] key therapeutic areas (genetic disorders, hematological malignancies, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, inflammatory disorders, eye disorders and skin disorders),

[B] different mechanisms of action (T-cell retargeting / activation, cytokines retargeting / neutralization, dual ligands blocking and others),

[C] key targets (CD3 x CD19, CD30 x CD16A, Factor IXa x Factor X, IL-13 x IL-4, IL-17A x Albumin, IL-17A x IL-17F, IL-1 x IL-1, Psl x PcrV, TNF- x HSA and VEGF-A x ANG-2),

[D] type of antibody formats (asymmetric, fragments, symmetric and others),

[E] key players (AbbVie, Affibody, Affimed, Amgen, AstraZeneca, Merck, Roche, Sanofi and Taisho Pharmaceutical) and

[F] key geographical regions (North America, Europe and Asia Pacific). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry's growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. PREFACE



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Concept of an Antibody

3.3. Structure of an Antibody

3.4. Functions of an Antibody

3.5. Mechanism of Action of an Antibody

3.6. Concept of Monoclonal Antibodies

3.7. Antibody Therapeutics

3.8. Historical Evolution of Antibody Therapeutics

3.9. Types of Advanced Antibody Therapeutics

3.9.1. Fc Engineered and Glycoengineered Antibodies

3.9.2. Antibody Fragments

3.9.3. Fusion Proteins

3.9.4. Intrabodies

3.9.5. Bispecific Antibodies

3.10. Bispecific Antibody Formats

3.10.1. Single-Chain-based Formats (Fc Independent Antibody Formats)

3.10.1.1. Tandem scFvs (single-chain variable fragments) and Triple bodies

3.10.1.2. Bispecific Single-Domain Antibody Fusion Proteins

3.10.1.3. Diabodies / Diabody Derivatives

3.10.1.4. Fusion Proteins

3.10.1.5. Fusion Proteins Devoid of Fc Regions

3.10.2. Immunoglobulin G (IgG)-based Formats (Fc Dependent Antibody Formats)

3.10.2.1. Quadromas

3.10.2.2. Knobs-Into-Holes

3.10.2.3. Dual Variable Domain Ig

3.10.2.4. IgG-scFv

3.10.2.5. Two-in-one or Dual Action Fab (DAF) Antibodies

3.10.2.6. Half Molecule Exchange

3.10.2.7. - Bodies

3.11. Mechanisms of Action of Bispecific Antibodies

3.11.1. Retargeting Immune Effectors (NK Cells and T Cells) to Tumor Cells

3.11.2. Directly Targeting Malignant / Tumor Cells

3.11.3. Retargeting of Toxins

3.11.5. Targeting Tumor Angiogenesis

3.11.6. Other Mechanisms

3.12. Applications of Bispecific Antibodies



4. MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics: Developer Landscape

4.3. Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics: Clinical Pipeline

4.4. Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics: Early Stage Pipeline

4.6. Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics: Combination Therapy Candidates

4.7. Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics: Non-Industry Players

4.8. Emerging Novel Antibody Therapeutic Modalities



5. BISPECIFIC ANTIBODY THERAPEUTICS: TECHNOLOGY PLATFORMS

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics: List of Technology Platforms

5.3. Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics: Technology Platform Profiles

5.3.1. Bispecific T-cell Engager (BiTE) (Amgen)

5.3.1.1. Overview

5.3.1.2. Technology Details

5.3.1.3. Structure of BiTE Bispecific Antibodies

5.3.1.4. Pipeline of BiTE Bispecific Antibodies

5.3.1.5. Advantages of BiTE Bispecific Antibodies

5.3.1.6. Partnerships and Collaborations

5.3.2. DuoBody (Genmab)

5.3.2.1. Overview

5.3.2.2. Technology Details

5.3.2.3. Structure of DuoBody Bispecific Antibodies

5.3.2.4. Pipeline of DuoBody Bispecific Antibodies

5.3.2.5. Advantages of DuoBody Bispecific Antibodies

5.3.2.6. Partnerships and Collaborations

5.3.3. Xmab Antibody Engineering Platform (Xencor)

5.3.3.1. Overview

5.3.3.2. Technology Details

5.3.3.3. Pipeline of Xmab Bispecific Antibodies

5.3.3.4. Advantages of Xmab Bispecific Antibodies

5.3.3.5. Partnerships and Collaborations

5.3.4. WuXibodyTM Bispecific Engineering Platform (WuXi Biologics)

5.3.4.1. Overview

5.3.4.2. Pipeline of WuXibodyTM Bispecific Antibodies

5.3.4.3. Advantages of WuXibodyTM Bispecific Antibodies

5.3.4.4. Partnerships and Collaborations

5.3.5. Anticalin (Pieris Pharmaceuticals)

5.3.5.1. Overview

5.3.5.2. Structure of Anticalin Bispecific Fusion Proteins

5.3.5.3. Pipeline of Anticalin Bispecific Fusion Proteins

5.3.5.4. Advantages of Anticalin Bispecific antibody Platform

5.3.5.5. Partnerships and Collaborations

5.3.6. Azymetric (Zymeworks)

5.3.6.1. Overview

5.3.6.2. Technology Details

5.3.6.3. Structure of Azymetric Bispecific Antibodies

5.3.6.4. Pipeline of Azymetric Bispecific Antibodies

5.3.6.5. Advantages of the AzymetricTM Bispecific Antibodies

5.3.6.6. Partnerships and Collaborations

5.4. Geographical Distribution of Technology Providers

5.5. Bispecific Antibody Technology Platforms: Comparative Analysis



6. DRUG PROFILES

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Marketed Drug Profiles

6.2.1. Blincyto / Blinatumomab / AMG103 / MT103 (Amgen)

6.2.1.1. Company Overview

6.2.1.2. Drug Overview

6.2.2. Hemlibra / Emicizumab / RG6013 / ACE910 / RO5534262 (Chugai Pharmaceutical / Roche)

6.2.2.1. Company Overview

6.2.2.2. Drug Overview

6.3. Late Stage Drug Profiles

6.4. RG7716 / RO6867461 / Faricimab (Roche / Genentech)

6.4.1 Drug Overview

6.5. Ozoralizumab / TS-152 / ATN103 (Ablynx / Eddingpharm / Taisho Pharmaceuticals)

6.5.1 Drug Overview

6.6. ABT-165 (AbbVie)

6.6.1 Overview of Drug, Current Development Status and Clinical Results

6.7. ABY-035 (Affibody)

6.7.1. Drug Overview

6.8. AFM13 (Affimed)

6.8.1 Drug Overview

6.9. AMG 570 / MEDI0700 (Amgen)

6.9.1. Drug Overview

6.10. KN026 (Alphamab)

6.10.1. Drug Overview

6.11. KN046 (Alphamab)

6.11.1. Drug Overview

6.12. M1095 / ALX-0761 (Merck / Ablynx / Avillion)

6.12.1. Drug Overview

6.13. M7824 / Bintrafusp Alfa (Merck / GlaxoSmithKline)

6.13.1. Drug Overview

6.14. MCLA-128 (Merus)

6.14.1. Drug Overview

6.15. MEDI3902 / Gremubamab (MedImmune /AstraZeneca)

6.15.1. Drug Overview

6.16. MEDI7352 (AstraZeneca)

6.16.1. Drug Overview

6.17. REGN1979 (Regeneron)

6.17.1. Drug Overview

6.18. ZW25 (Zymeworks)

6.18.1. Drug Overview



7. KEY INSIGHTS

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics: Analysis by Therapeutic Area and Phase of Development

7.3. Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics: Spider-Web Analysis based on Mechanism of Action

7.4. Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics: Two-Dimensional Scatter Plot Analysis based on Target Combinations

7.4.1 Key Parameters

7.5. Logo Landscape: Analysis of Developers by Company Size



8. BENCHMARK ANALYSIS: BIG PHARMA PLAYERS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Top Pharmaceutical Companies

8.2.1. Analysis by Target Antigen

8.2.2. Analysis by Type of Antibody Format

8.2.3. Analysis by Mechanism of Action

8.2.4. Analysis by Therapeutic Area

8.2.5. Analysis by Type of Partnership



9. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Partnership Models

9.3. Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics: Partnerships and Collaborations



10. CONTRACT SERVICES FOR BISPECIFIC ANTIBODY THERAPEUTICS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Manufacturing of Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics

10.3. Key Considerations for Selecting a Suitable CMO / CRO Partner



11. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Methodology

11.3. Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics: Clinical Trial Analysis



12. CASE STUDY: REGULATORY GUIDELINES FOR BISPECIFIC ANTIBODIES

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Guidelines Issued by Regulatory Authorities

12.2.1. US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

12.2.2. World Health Organization (WHO)

12.2.3. The International Council for Harmonization of Technical Requirements for Pharmaceuticals for Human Use



13. CASE STUDY: PROMOTIONAL / MARKETING STRATEGIES

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Overview of Channels Used for Promotional Campaigns

13.3. Summary: Product Website Analysis

13.4. Summary: Patient Support Services and Informative Downloads

13.5. Promotional Analysis: Blincyto

13.5.1. Drug Overview

13.5.2. Product Website analysis

13.5.2.1. Messages for Healthcare Professionals

13.5.2.2. Message for Patients

13.5.3. Patient Support Services and Informative Downloads

13.5.4. Other Promotional Strategies

13.5.4.1. Presence in Conferences

13.6. Promotional Analysis: Hemlibra

13.6.1. Drug Overview

13.6.2. Product Website Analysis

13.6.2.1. Messages for Healthcare Professionals

13.6.2.3. Messages for Patients

13.6.3. Patient Support Services and Informative Downloads

13.6.3.1. Co-pay Program

13.6.3.2. Independent Co-pay Assistance Foundation

13.6.3.3. Genentech Patient Foundation

13.6.4. Other Promotional Strategies

13.6.4.1. Presence in Conferences



14. SWOT ANALYSIS



15. MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

15.1. Chapter Overview

15.2. Scope and Limitations

15.3. Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions

15.4. Overall Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics Market, 2019-2030

15.4.1. Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics Market: Analysis by Therapeutic Area

15.4.2. Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics Market: Analysis by Mechanism of Action

15.4.3. Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics Market: Analysis by Target Antigen

15.4.4. Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics Market: Analysis by Antibody Format

15.4.5. Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics Market: Analysis by Key Players

15.4.6. Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics Market: Analysis by Geography

15.5. Bispecific Antibody Market: Value Creation Analysis

15.6. Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics Market: Product-wise Sales Forecasts

15.6.1. Blincyto

15.6.1.1. Target Patient Population

15.6.1.2. Sales Forecast

15.6.1.3. Net Present Value

15.6.1.4. Value Creation Analysis

15.6.2. Hemlibra

15.6.2.1. Target Patient Population

15.6.2.2. Sales Forecast

15.6.2.3. Net Present Value

15.6.2.4. Value Creation Analysis

15.6.3. RG7716

15.6.3.1. Target patient Population

15.6.3.2. Sales Forecast

15.6.3.3. Net Present Value

15.6.3.4. Value Creation Analysis

15.6.4. Ozoralizumab

15.6.4.1. Target Patient Population

15.6.4.2. Sales Forecast

15.6.4.3. Net Present Value

15.6.4.4. Value Creation Analysis

15.6.5. ABY-035

15.6.5.1. Target Patient Population

15.6.5.2. Sales Forecast

15.6.5.3. Net Present Value

15.6.5.4. Value Creation Analysis

15.6.6. AFM13

15.6.6.1. Target Patient Population

15.6.6.2. Sales Forecast

15.6.6.3. Net Present Value

15.6.6.4. Value Creation Analysis

15.6.7. M1095

15.6.7.1. Target Patient Population

15.6.7.2. Sales Forecast

15.6.7.3. Net Present Value

15.6.7.4. Value Creation Analysis

15.6.8. MEDI3902

15.6.8.1. Target Patient Population

15.6.8.2. Sales Forecast

15.6.8.3. Net Present Value

15.6.8.4. Value Creation Analysis

15.6.9. ABT-981

15.6.9.1. Target Patient Population

15.6.9.2. Sales Forecast

15.6.9.3. Net Present Value

15.6.9.4. Value Creation Analysis

15.6.10. SAR156597

15.6.10.1. Target Patient Population

15.6.10.2. Sales Forecast

15.6.10.3. Net Present Value

15.6.10.4. Value Creation Analysis



16. CONCLUDING REMARKS



17. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

17.1. Chapter Overview

17.2. CytomX Therapeutics

17.3. F-star

17.4. Innovent Biologics

17.5. Synimmune



18. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA



19. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS



