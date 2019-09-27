Global Bitumen Emulsifier Market Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis, 2024: Opportunities in the Roadways, Roofing, and Other Markets

DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bitumen Emulsifier Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The bitumen emulsifier market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.6% from 2019 to 2024.

The future of the bitumen emulsifier market looks promising with opportunities in the roadways, roofing, and other markets. The major drivers for this market are increasing road development and maintenance activities, rapid urbanization, and growth in the building and construction sector.



An emerging trend, that has a direct impact on the dynamics of the bitumen emulsifier industry, includes the development of environment-friendly, toxic-free bio-asphalt.



The analyst forecasts that non modified bitumen emulsifier will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to rising investments for the construction of new highways and residential projects in developing countries. Polymer modified bitumen emulsifier is expected to witness the highest growth due to increasing construction of high-speed roadways, a rising number of sports events, and a need for updated runways at airports.



Within the bitumen emulsifier market, roadways will remain the largest end-use market and it is also expected to witness the highest growth due to increase in roadways development and maintenance activities.



The Asia Pacific will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growth of road development and building and construction in developing countries.

Some of bitumen emulsifiers companies profiled in this report include AkzoNobel, Kao Corporation, Arkema, Evonik Industries, DowDupont Honeywell International, Ingevity Corporation, Croda international, Vizag Chemical, and Rx Marine.

Some of the features of Bitumen Emulsifier Market Report: Trends, Forecast, and Competitive Analysis include:

Market size estimates: Bitumen emulsifier market size estimation in terms of value ($B) and volume (Million Units) shipment.

Bitumen emulsifier market size estimation in terms of value ($B) and volume (Million Units) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end-use and use industry.

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end-use and use industry. Segmentation analysis: Bitumen emulsifier market size by surface charge, end-use, product type, application, and setting time in terms of value and volume shipment.

Bitumen emulsifier market size by surface charge, end-use, product type, application, and setting time in terms of value and volume shipment. Regional analysis: bitumen emulsifier market breakdown by key regions such as North America , Europe , and Asia & Rest of World.

bitumen emulsifier market breakdown by key regions such as , , and & Rest of World. Growth opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different applications and regions of bitumen emulsifier in the bitumen emulsifier market.

Analysis of growth opportunities in different applications and regions of bitumen emulsifier in the bitumen emulsifier market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of bitumen emulsifier in the bitumen emulsifier market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of bitumen emulsifier in the bitumen emulsifier market. Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Bitumen Emulsifier Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecasts

3.2: Bitumen Emulsifier Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Bitumen Emulsifier Market by Surface Charge Type

3.3.1: Cationic Bitumen Emulsifier

3.3.2: Anionic Bitumen Emulsifier

3.3.3: Non-ionic Bitumen Emulsifier

3.4: Bitumen Emulsifier Market by End Use Application

3.4.1: Roadways

3.4.2: Roofing

3.4.3: Other End Uses

3.5: Bitumen Emulsifier Market by Product Type

3.5.1: Unmodified Bitumen Emulsifier

3.5.2: Polymer Modified Bitumen Emulsifier

3.6: Bitumen Emulsifier Market by Application

3.6.1: Surface Dressing

3.6.2: Cold Mix

3.6.3: Tack Coat

3.6.4: Micro Surfacing

3.6.5: Fog Seal

3.6.6: Prime Coat

3.6.7: Recycling

3.6.8: Others

3.7: Bitumen Emulsifier Market by Setting Type

3.7.1: Rapid Setting

3.7.2: Medium Setting

3.7.3: Slow Setting



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Bitumen Emulsifier Market by Region

4.2: North American Bitumen Emulsifier Market

4.2.1: Market by Surface Charge: Cationic, Anionic, and Non-ionic Bitumen Emulsifier

4.2.2: Market by End-Use: Roadways, Roofing, and Other End-Use

4.2.3: United States Bitumen emulsifier Market

4.2.4: Canadian Bitumen Emulsifier Market

4.2.5: Mexican Bitumen emulsifier Market

4.3: European Bitumen Emulsifier Market

4.4: APAC Bitumen Emulsifier Market

4.5: ROW Bitumen Emulsifier Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Bitumen Emulsifier Market by Surface Charge Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Bitumen Emulsifier Market by End-Use

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Bitumen Emulsifier Market by Product Type

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Bitumen Emulsifier Market by Application

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for the Bitumen Emulsifier Market by Setting Type

6.1.6: Growth Opportunities for the Bitumen Emulsifier Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Bitumen Emulsifier Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion in the Bitumen Emulsifier Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Bitumen Emulsifier



7. Company Profiles of Leading Player

7.1: AkzoNobel

7.2: Kao Corporation

7.3: Arkema

7.4: Evonik Industries

7.5: The Dow Dupont Company

7.6: Honeywell International

7.7: Croda International

7.8: Ingevity

7.9: Petrochem Specialties

7.10: RX Marine International



