Global Black Friday Packaging Market Had Reached a worth of US$ 800 Mn in 2021 and is Projected to Expand at 8% CAGR to hit Revenue of US$ 1.5 Bn between Forecast Period of 2022-32 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Growing Trend of Black Friday Shopping to Aid the Sales of Black Friday Packaging Products. Customized boxes and containers segment is expected to hold a value market share of almost 39% of the global black packaging market by the end of 2022. U.K. black Friday packaging market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period (2022-2032)

NEWARK, Del., Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Future Market Insights, the global black Friday packaging market size is expected to grow from US$ 800 Mn in 2021 to US$ 1.5 Bn by 2032, with overall sales exhibiting a CAGR of 8% throughout the forecast period (2022-2032).

Rising trend of black Friday shopping across the world is a key factor driving the global black Friday packaging market. Similarly, growing popularity of black Friday sales on online platforms and offline stores is expected to result in increased demand for customized black Friday packaging products during the forecast period.

Discounts are used to entice new customers, whereas VIP-only or early access deals are distributed to reward loyal customers during the black Friday sales. To promote deals, packaging manufacturers use email drip campaigns and newsletters. The greater a company's inventory, the deader stock it may accumulate. As a result, dealing with it proactively is critical for profitability.

As consumers seek sustainable businesses and governments enact anti-waste legislation, the much-unsold stock may pose an even bigger problem. However, listing these products for sale may solve the problem. Additionally, the significance of unsold stock is growing on another level and can be solved by sales such as black Friday. Excellent promotional offers are being made available to increase website traffic, which is expected to escalate the demand for black Friday packaging during the projected period.

Similarly, as more people switch to online shopping, several end-use companies have increased their digital spending by focusing on personalization and packaging. This is expected to boost the growth of black Friday packaging market.

Regionally, North America is predicted to remain at the epicenter of black Friday packaging market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the availability of big manufacturers and the increasing trend towards online shopping, especially in the festive season of Christmas with amazing deals.

Key Takeaways from Black Friday Packaging Market

Based on material, the paper and paperboard segment currently holds a market share of 43.1%, and this number is expected to reach nearly 45.9% by 2032.

and this number is expected to reach nearly by 2032. By packaging type, customized labels segment is expected to grow at 5% CAGR through 2032.

CAGR through 2032. North America will continue to remain the most dominant black Friday packaging market during the forecast period.

will continue to remain the most dominant black Friday packaging market during the forecast period. The U.S. black Friday packaging market is anticipated to expand at a healthy pace during the projected period.

Demand for black Friday packaging across the U.K. is poised to exhibit a robust CAGR through 2032.

"With an increase in demand for black Friday packaging over the next ten years, the market will grow swiftly, especially through online distribution channels, by combining sustainability and packaging design with attractive discounts and free shipping. Besides this, demand for black Friday packaging will grow as a result of changing consumer spending and purchasing habits," says a leading FMI analyst.

Customized Packaging to Create Opportunities for the Black Friday Packaging Market

The packaging of a product enhances the consumer experience, brand awareness, and value when compared to standard packaging. Today's consumers want unique and personalized products, so packaging plays a crucial role.

Receiving monotonous, generic products that don't appear exceptional and delightful leaves much to be desired and is likely to be a big turnoff for customers. If the product is oddly shaped or more prone to breaking, custom packaging is a good option for greater shipment safety. Bulk customized packaging is made from waste-free materials, which lowers production costs. Customers are drawn to personalized labels and bags, which is expected to boost the black Friday packaging market during the forecast period.

Who is Winning?

Key players operating in the black Friday packaging market are DS Smith plc, Pitreavie Packaging and Macfarlane Group UK Ltd. These players are continuously introducing new products as well as increasing their production capacities to meet end user demands as well as to increase their sales.

Black Friday Packaging Market Report

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global black Friday packaging market, analysing historical demand from 2017-2021 and forecast statistics for 2022-2032.

The study reveals market growth projections on black Friday packaging based on the material (paper & paperboard, plastic, fabric, metal, glass), packaging type (customized boxes and containers, customized bags and pouches, customized labels, customized cans), distribution channels (online sales, hyper and super markets, specialty stores) across seven regions.

About the Packaging Division at Future Market Insights

The Packaging division at Future Market Insights provides an in-depth historical analysis and projections for the next ten years and covers the competitive landscape through a unique dashboard view. Ranging from packaging materials, and packaging machinery to packaging designs & formats, Future Market Insights has an exhaustive database for these industry verticals, serving clients with unique research offerings and strategic recommendations. With a repository of 1,000+ reports, the team has analysed the packaging industry comprehensively in 50+ countries. The team evaluates every node of the value chain and provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

Black Friday Packaging Market by Category

By Material:

Paper & Paperboard

Plastic

Fabric

Metal

Glass

By Packaging Type:

Customized Boxes and Containers

Customized Bags and Pouches

Customized Labels

Customized Cans

By Distribution Channels:

Online Sales

Hyper and Super Markets

Specialty Stores

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

and (MEA) Oceania

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Impact of Covid-19

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Macro Factors and Forecast Factors

3.4. Value Chain Analysis

3.4.1. Profit Margin Analysis

3.4.2. Raw Material Suppliers

3.4.3. Manufacturers, Wholesalers and Distributors

3.4.4. End-uses / Customers

3.5. Regional Parent Market Outlook

3.6. Production and Consumption Statistics

3.7. Global Average Pricing Analysis Benchmark

4. Global Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (Units) Analysis, 2017-2021

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (Units) Projections, 2022-2032

4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

