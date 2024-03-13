Global Blinds and Shades Market is expected to reach US$ 26.78 billion by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

According to Future Market Insights, while smart functionality and customization are important trends, the most vital factor propelling the Blinds and Shades Market in the coming decade is the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly window treatments. Consumers are looking for ways to improve their homes while aligning with their environmental values. Ready to explore the full report and discover what blinds and shades solutions are on the horizon

NEWARK, Del., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The blinds and shades market is estimated to be worth US$ 16.26 billion in 2024 and is projected to be valued at US$ 26.78 billion in 2034. Between 2024 and 2034, the industry is expected to register a CAGR of 5.1%.

With the rise of smart homes, there's a growing demand for automated blinds and shades that can be controlled remotely via smartphones, voice commands, or integrated with smart home systems. Consumers are drawn to the convenience, energy efficiency, and enhanced security offered by automated window coverings, driving the growth of this segment in the market.

As people spend more time at home for work, leisure, and relaxation, there's a heightened awareness of the importance of privacy and light control. Blinds and shades provide effective solutions for managing natural light, blocking out glare, and maintaining privacy, driving demand for customizable window treatments tailored to individual preferences and lifestyle needs.

Increasing environmental consciousness among consumers has led to a growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly window covering options. Technological advancements in materials, manufacturing processes, and design innovations are driving the growth of the blinds and shades market.

Manufacturers are responding by offering blinds and shades made from environmentally friendly materials such as bamboo, recycled fabrics, and sustainable wood. As eco-conscious consumers seek products that align with their values, the market for sustainable blinds and shades is experiencing significant growth.

Report Scope

Attributes Details Estimated Market Size in 2024 US$ 16.26 billion Projected Market Valuation in 2034 US$ 26.76 billion Value-based CAGR 2024 to 2034 5.1 % Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Historical Data Available for 2019 to 2023 Market Analysis Value in US$ billion Key Market Segments Covered Global Blind & Shade Market by Category By Product Type: Roller Shades

Vertical Shades/Blinds

Panel Blinds

Roman Shades/Blinds

Venetian Blinds

Pleated Shades

Others (Mini Blinds, Micro Blinds, etc.) By Fabric: Natural Blinds & Shades

Synthetic Blinds & Shades By Mode of Operation: Manual Blind & Shades

Automatic Blind & Shades By Application: Residential

Commercial By Distribution Channel: Online

Company Owned Portal



E-commerce Portal

Offline

Hypermarket



Specialty Stores



Departmental Stores



Others By Region: North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East and Africa Key Countries Profiled The United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

The United Kingdom

France

Spain Italy

Russia

Poland

Czech Republic

Romania

India

Bangladesh

Australia New Zealand

China

Japan

South Korea

GCC countries

South Africa

Israel Key Companies Profiled Ching Feng Home Fashions Co. Ltd.

Griesser AG Electrocomponents PLC

Hunter Douglas NV

Lafayette Venetian Blind Inc.

Legrand

Lutron Electronics Company

Mechoshade Systems LLC

Nien Made Enterprise Co. Ltd.

Persianas Canet S.A

Qmotion Shades

Schenker Storen AG

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

From 2019 to 2023, the blinds and shades market expanded at a CAGR of 4.4%.

Based on the product type, the Roman Shades/Blinds segment is expected to account for a market share of 23.3% in 2024.

The blinds and shades demand in China is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% through 2034.

is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% through 2034. In the United States , the blinds and shades industry is estimated to register a CAGR of 1.9% from 2024 to 2034.

, the blinds and shades industry is estimated to register a CAGR of 1.9% from 2024 to 2034. The Japan is projected to expand by a CAGR of 5.2% between 2024 and 2034.

is projected to expand by a CAGR of 5.2% between 2024 and 2034. The blinds and shades market in India is anticipated to record a CAGR of 6.4% during 2034.

"The increasing popularity of smart and motorized solutions with advancements in technology driving the blinds and shades market," says Sneha Varghese (Senior Consultant, Consumer Products & Goods at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Competitive Landscape

The market players are focusing on developing innovative blinds and shades that offer unique features, such as energy efficiency, smart home integration, and customizable designs. Continuous product innovation helps companies differentiate themselves in the market and meet evolving consumer demands.

Lutron Electronics Company specializes in smart home solutions, offering motorized shades and automated lighting systems that can be controlled remotely via smartphones or voice commands.

specializes in smart home solutions, offering motorized shades and automated lighting systems that can be controlled remotely via smartphones or voice commands. Mechoshade Systems LLC is known for its high-performance solar shading solutions, catering to commercial and institutional projects with a focus on energy efficiency and sustainability.

is known for its high-performance solar shading solutions, catering to commercial and institutional projects with a focus on energy efficiency and sustainability. Nien Made Enterprise Co. Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of window blinds and shades, offering a wide range of products at competitive prices to meet consumer demand.

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased global blinds and shades market analysis, providing historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034.

To understand opportunities in the blinds and shades industry, the industry is segmented based on product type (roller shades, vertical shades/blinds, panel blinds, venetian blinds, pleated shades, and others), fabric (natural blinds & shades and synthetic blinds & shades), application (residential and commercial) and distribution channel (online and offline) across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, and the Middle East and Africa).

