Global Blockchain AI Market (2020 to 2025) - Enhancement in the Acceptance of Cloud-Based Security Solutions Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Blockchain AI Market by Technology (ML & NLP), Component (Platform/Tools & Services), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Application (Smart Contracts, Payments, & Asset Tracking), Vertical (BFSI, Automotive, & Media), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global blockchain AI market size is projected to grow from USD 228 Million in 2020 to USD 703 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 25.3% during the Forecast Period.

By component, services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The services segment includes various services required to deploy, execute, and maintain the blockchain AI platform in an organization. These services include technology advisory and consulting, system integration and deployment, and support and maintenance. As the blockchain AI platform's adoption increases, the demand for these services is expected to grow. The Infosys High Tech practice enables manufacturers, microprocessors, and system-on-chip products to achieve operational efficiencies by leveraging the synergies between AI and blockchain technologies. The services segment has witnessed tremendous growth in recent years. Therefore, the services segment registers the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

By application, the data security segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Merging AI with blockchain can not only increase operational efficiency but also ensures a more secure environment. AI helps users understand and analyze the voluminous data; however, there are chances of data hacking or leakage. The AI technology powered by blockchain provides a decentralized database that protects data related to AI, which results in enhanced security and quick and transparent operations. The rapid advancements in technologies have given organizations challenges that are related to data security. Hence, there is significant adoption of data security applications across the globe.

The Asia Pacific to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Asia Pacific (APAC) has witnessed an advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies and is expected to record the highest CAGR in the global Blockchain AI market during the forecast period. APAC constitutes major economies, such as China, Japan, and Singapore, which are expected to register high growth rates in the Blockchain AI market. Industries such as financial institutions, healthcare & life sciences, telecom and IT, manufacturing, automotive, media, and entertainment are expected to adopt blockchain AI solutions at the region's highest rate. Companies operating in APAC would benefit from flexible economic conditions, industrialization-motivated policies, political transformation, and the growing digitalization, which is expected to impact the business community significantly.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Blockchain AI Market

4.2 Market, by Technology, 2020 Vs. 2025

4.3 Market, by Component, 2020 Vs. 2025

4.4 Market, by Service, 2020 Vs. 2025

4.5 Blockchain AI Market, by Deployment Mode, 2020 Vs. 2025

4.6 Market, by Organization Size, 2020 Vs. 2025

4.7 Market, by Application, 2020 Vs. 2025

4.8 Market, by Vertical, 2020-2025

4.9 Market Investment Scenario



5 Market Overview

5.1 Market Dynamics

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Blockchain AI Technologies Enable Data Monetization

5.1.1.2 Increasing Demand for Intelligent Virtual Assistants

5.1.1.3 Simplification of Processes Along with Transparency, Responsibility, and Immutability

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Limited Number of Blockchain AI Experts

5.1.2.2 Uncertain Regulatory and Compliance Environment

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Enhancement in the Acceptance of Cloud-Based Security Solutions

5.1.3.2 Increasing Demand for Real-Time Data Analysis, Enhanced Visibility, and Proactive Maintenance

5.1.3.3 Growing Number of Partnerships and Acquisitions in the Market

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Decentralization and Data Control to Obstruct the Violation of Privacy

5.1.4.2 Improving Operational Efficiency in the Manufacturing Industry

5.2 COVID-19-Driven Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers and Opportunities

5.2.2 Restraints and Challenges

5.3 Industry Trends

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Blockchain AI Ecosystem

5.6 Blockchain Associations and Consortiums

5.6.1 Enterprise Ethereum Alliance

5.6.2 Hyperledger Consortium

5.6.3 Global Blockchain Business Council

5.6.4 Blockchain Collaborative Consortium

5.6.5 R3Cev Blockchain Consortium

5.6.6 Continuous Linked Settlement Group

5.6.7 Global Payments Steering Group

5.6.8 Financial Blockchain Shenzhen Consortium

5.6.9 Culedger

5.6.10 Wall Street Blockchain Alliance

5.6.11 Other Blockchain Associations

5.7 Steps Involved in the Implementation of Blockchain Technology

5.8 Technology Analysis

5.8.1 Big Data Analytics

5.8.2 Internet of Things

5.8.3 Cloud

5.8.4 Other Technologies

5.9 Patent Analysis

5.9.1 Blockchain AI Patents

5.10 Use Cases

5.11 Adjacent Markets



6 Blockchain AI Market, by Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Machine Learning

6.2.1 Machine Learning: Market Drivers

6.2.2 Deep Learning

6.2.3 Supervised Learning

6.2.4 Unsupervised Learning

6.2.5 Reinforcement Learning

6.2.6 Generative Adversarial Networks

6.2.7 Other Machine Learning Technologies

6.3 Natural Language Processing

6.3.1 Natural Language Processing: Blockchain AI Market Drivers

6.4 Context-Aware Computing

6.4.1 Context Aware Computing: Market Drivers

6.5 Computer Vision

6.5.1 Computer Vision: Market Drivers



7 Blockchain AI Market, by Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Platform/Tools

7.2.1 Platform/Tools: Market Drivers

7.3 Services

7.3.1 Services: Market Drivers

7.3.2 Consulting

7.3.3 System Integration and Deployment

7.3.4 Support and Maintenance



8 Blockchain AI Market, by Deployment Mode

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cloud

8.2.1 Cloud: Market Drivers

8.3 On-Premises

8.3.1 On-Premises: Market Drivers



9 Blockchain AI Market, by Organization Size

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Large Enterprises

9.2.1 Large Enterprises: Market Drivers

9.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

9.3.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Market Drivers



10 Blockchain AI Market, by Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Smart Contracts

10.2.1 Smart Contracts: Market Drivers

10.3 Payment and Settlement

10.3.1 Payments and Settlement: Market Drivers

10.4 Data Security

10.4.1 Data Security: Blockchain AI Market Drivers

10.5 Data Sharing/Communication

10.5.1 Data Sharing/Communication: Market Drivers

10.6 Asset Tracking and Management

10.6.1 Asset Tracking and Management: Market Drivers

10.7 Logistics and Supply Chain Management

10.7.1 Logistics and Supply Chain Management: Market Drivers

10.8 Business Process Optimization

10.8.1 Business Process Optimization: Market Drivers

10.9 Other Applications



11 Blockchain AI Market, by Vertical

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

11.2.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance: Market Drivers

11.3 Telecommunications and It

11.3.1 Telecommunications and It: Market Drivers

11.4 Healthcare and Life Sciences

11.4.1 Healthcare and Lifesciences: Blockchain AI Market Drivers

11.5 Manufacturing

11.5.1 Manufacturing: Market Drivers

11.6 Media and Entertainment

11.6.1 Media and Entertainment: Market Drivers

11.7 Automotive

11.7.1 Automotive: Market Drivers

11.8 Other Verticals



12 Blockchain AI Market by Region

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.3 Europe

12.4 Asia-Pacific

12.5 Rest of the World



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Market Evaluation Framework

13.3 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

13.3.1 Overview of Strategies Deployed by Key Blockchain AI Vendors

13.4 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix, 2020

13.4.1 Progressive Companies

13.4.2 Responsive Companies

13.4.3 Dynamic Companies

13.4.4 Starting Blocks

13.5 Ranking of Key Startups in the Blockchain AI Market, 2020



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Introduction

14.2 AI-Blockchain

14.3 Alphanetworks

14.4 Bext360

14.5 Burstiq

14.6 Coingenius

14.7 Core Scientific

14.8 Cyware Labs

14.9 Fetch.AI

14.10 Figure

14.11 Finalze

14.12 Netobjex

14.13 Neurochain Tech

14.14 Singularitynet

14.15 Synapse AI

14.16 Via

14.17 Wealthblock.AI

14.18 Blackbird.AI

14.19 Chainhaus

14.20 Computable

14.21 Liveedu

14.22 Gainfy

14.23 Hannah Systems

14.24 Mobs

14.25 Numerai

14.26 Stowk

14.27 Talla

14.28 Verisart

14.29 Vytalyx

14.30 Workdone



15 Adjacent Market



16 Appendix

16.1 Discussion Guide

16.2 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal

16.3 Available Customizations

