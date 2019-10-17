Global Blockchain for Oil & Gas Industry Report 2019: Vendors and Adoption Trends, Regulatory Matters, Patents, Key Industry Influencers

DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Blockchain for Oil & Gas Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service discusses blockchain technology along with its implementation in the oil and gas industry. The capabilities of blockchain, such as efficiency improvement in the trading process and many others are also addressed in this research service.



Blockchain is predicted to disrupt the majority, if not all, of industries in the medium term. At the moment, the development of blockchain technology is already gaining momentum and it is already advancing in the number of industries, oil and gas included.

The core technology that blockchain can provide, which is distributed ledger, is seen as a medium to improve a number of processes within the oil and gas industry that are identified as less efficient and prone to contribute a huge portion of expenses to the overall costs. Furthermore, oil and gas operation is complex in nature due to its supply chain that covers the entire continents on the globe.



This massive supply chain footprint tends to slow down the operation such as transaction approval since it involves multiple stakeholders with a different time zone.



Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Research Methodology Explained

1.4 Key Findings - Blockchain for the Oil and Gas Industry



2.0 Introduction to Blockchain

2.1 Different Types of Blockchain

2.2 Use of Blockchain in Supply Chain Management

2.2.1 Simplification of Land Rights Process Through Blockchain

2.2.2 Smart Contracts Reduces Time Needed to Align Stakeholders

2.2.3 Improvement of Reconciliation Process

2.2.4 Distributed Ledger Enhances Sharing Activities Between Stakeholders

2.2.5 Instant Payment Enabled by Smart Contracts



3.0 Other Blockchain Applications in Oil and Gas Sector

3.1 Use of Blockchain in Other Applications

3.1.1 Blockchain Offers Greater Visibility in Maritime Sector

3.1.2 Blockchain Has Wide Applications Across the Industry

3.2 Blockchain in Oil and Gas Trading



4.0 Blockchain's Vendors and Adoption Trends

4.1 Peer-to-peer Trading Between Energy Groups is Possible

4.2 Companies Implement Blockchain to Reduce Costs

4.3 Global Adoption Trends of Blockchain Technology



5.0 Regulatory Matters

5.1 Authorities' Views on Distributed Ledgers Globally

5.2 Current Legal Challenges

5.3 Other Challenges on Blockchain Implementation



6.0 Patents

6.1 The US Leads the Patent Filing Activity with Half of Total Patents

6.2 The US Dominates the Patent Landscape with Contributions from IT, Data Analytics, Engineering, and Core Oil and Gas Companies

6.3 Key Patents



7.0 Key Contacts

7.1 Key Industry Influencers



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wnf224



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

