Global Blockchain Identity Management Market to Reach $19.8 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Blockchain Identity Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global blockchain identity management market reached a value of US$ 420.74 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 19,800.45 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 90.01% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Blockchain identity management is a process of providing a decentralized and secure solution that offers real-time information about a person or an entity via a distributed trust paradigm. It enables decentralized public key infrastructure (DPKI), which creates a tamper-proof and trusted medium to distribute the asymmetric verification and encryption keys of the identity holders. It simplifies processes for users by reducing the time and manual efforts required for issuing identities. Apart from this, it ensures the security, reliability, and authenticity of the data of users with its cryptographic security. As a result, it finds extensive applications in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), government, healthcare, automotive, transportation, retail, information and technology (IT), and telecom sectors.



Blockchain Identity Management Market Trends:

At present, there is a surge in cyber-attacks and data breaches to steal confidential data of private companies and government organizations across the globe. This, along with the growing demand for effective identity management models in various organizations to help in regulatory compliance and keep track of employee activities, represents one of the key factors driving the market. Moreover, the escalating demand for self-sovereign identification technology in various industries to store minimum personal data of users while also increasing the efficiency of the identification process is propelling the market growth.

In addition, the rising utilization of blockchain identity management for building trust and transaction transparency between two or more businesses to ensure the authenticity of the data is positively influencing the market. Additionally, governments of several countries are taking initiatives to promote the employment of blockchain identity management for enhanced scalability and transaction speed. Other growth-inducing factors are the growing sales of smartphones, especially in developing economies, and the increasing proliferation of the internet worldwide.



Key Market Segmentation



Breakup by Component:

Platform

Services

Breakup by Provider:

Application Providers

Middleware Providers

Infrastructure Providers

Breakup by Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

BFSI

Government

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Telecom and IT

Retail and E-Commerce

Transport and Logistics

Real Estate

Media and Entertainment

Travel and Hospitality

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Blockchain Identity Management Market



6 Market Breakup by Component



7 Market Breakup by Provider



8 Market Breakup by Organization Size



9 Market Breakup by Industry Vertical



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned

Amazon Web Services Inc. (Amazon.com Inc.)

Bitfury Group Limited

Blockchains Inc.

Civic Technologies Inc.

Cognizant

Evernym Inc. (Avast Software s.r.o.)

Infosys Limited

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Tata Consultancy Services Limited (Tata Group).

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yrne6h

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets