Global Blockchain Technology and Solutions Market 2018-2023: Detailed Forecasts by Use Case, Applications, and Industry Verticals

This research examines the technology, leading companies, and solutions in the evolving Blockchain ecosystem. The report evaluates current and anticipated use cases for Blockchain and assesses the market potential globally, regionally, and segmented by deployment type and industry vertical for the period 2018 to 2023.

Blockchain and related distributed authentication and accounting technologies are poised to transform ICT, and is so doing, cause substantial disintermediation across a wide variety of industry verticals. Lessons learned in FinTech and traditional banking from the deployment and operation of decentralized authentication, clearing and settlement will be applied towards many telecom and computing problems for the benefit of many industry verticals. The impact will be wide-ranging, including everything from investing/trading to the legal cannabis industry, and very deep in terms of changes to supply chains and relationships between vendors, customers, and peers.

Integration and operation of Blockchain technology will redefine how various industries operate, dramatically improving efficiencies, and reduce the cost of doing business. One important example is the Internet of Things (IoT), which is a very promising area as Mind Commerce anticipates that the use of Blockchain in IoT networks/systems will be one of the key means for authenticating and authorizing transactions. We see Blockchain as a Service representing a key service offering for many market segments as a mean of solution introduction and scalability via a cloud services model.

The report evaluates key players, solutions, and use cases. The report also assesses the prospect of integrating Blockchain with other technologies including IoT and artificial intelligence. The report includes detailed forecasts by use case, application, and industry verticals from 2018 to 2023.

Target Audience:

Systems integrators

Data services companies

Banking and FinTech industries

Network operators and service providers

Managed communication services companies

Telecom and computing infrastructure providers

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Evolution of Payment Industry

1.2 Payments Value Chain and Blockchain

1.3 Blockchain Technology

1.3.1 Blockchain Feature/Functionality

1.3.2 Objectives of Blockchain

1.3.3 Blockchain Benefits

1.3.4 Blockchain Technology Challenges

1.4 Early Blockchain Implementations

1.5 Blockchain Technology SWOT Analysis



2 Blockchain Ecosystem and Marketplace

2.1 Types of Blockchain and Blockchain Stakeholders

2.2 Blockchain Applications

2.2.1 Financial Services

2.2.2 Non-Financial Services

2.3 Blockchain Application in Industry Vertical and Patent Analysis

2.3.1 Financial Industries

2.3.2 Manufacturing and FMCG

2.3.3 Government and Public Sectors

2.3.4 Healthcare and Life Science

2.3.5 Telecommunication, Media, and IT

2.3.6 Automotive Vehicles and Transportation

2.3.7 Retail and E-Commerce

2.3.8 Other Sectors

2.4 Blockchain in Internet of Things

2.5 Blockchain as a Service (BaaS)

2.6 Blockchain Stakeholders in ICT

2.7 Blockchain to Improve Cloud Security, AI Application, and Cybersecurity

2.8 Blockchain Investment Analysis

2.9 Important Blockchain Consortia and Associations

2.9.1 R3cev Blockchain Consortium

2.9.2 Post Trade Distributed Ledger (PTDL) Group

2.9.3 Hyperledger Project

2.9.4 Global Payments Steering Group (GPSG)

2.9.5 Financial Blockchain Shenzhen Consortium (FBSC)

2.9.6 Cu Ledger

2.9.7 Blockchain Collaborative Consortium (BCCC)

2.9.8 Wall Street Blockchain Alliance (WSBA)

2.9.9 Japan Blockchain Association (JBA)

2.9.10 Korea Financial Investment Association (KFIA)

2.9.11 Nimbrix Consortium

2.9.12 B3i

2.10 Blockchain Industry Developments

2.10.1 Japan Exchange Group (JPX) Plans for Blockchain Consortium

2.10.2 Walmart to Use Blockchain for Food Safety

2.10.3 Ubitquity to test Blockchain in Real Estate

2.10.4 HYPR to Improve Blockchain Biometrics

2.10.5 Whaleclub Trading Volume Crosses $1Billion

2.10.6 EasyBit Expands Bitcoin ATM Network to Vietnam

2.10.7 Blockchain Technology as Medium to Declare Love and Marriage

2.10.8 Bitcoin to Help Boost Solar Energy Industry

2.10.9 LO3 Energy and Siemens to Test Blockchain for Microgrid

2.10.1 0MasterCard to Launch Blockchain APIs

2.10.11 ConsenSys and UAE Partnership for Blockchain Projects

2.10.12 People's Bank of China (PBOC) to Launch Own Digital Currency

2.10.13 China Halts Withdrawals of Bitcoin

2.10.14 Huiyin Group Launched HBV to support $20 Million Bitcoin Fund

2.10.15 BitFury Group raised Investment of $30 million

2.10.16 Reserve Bank of India to Test Blockchain Technology for Trade Application

2.10.17 YES Bank to Multi-nodal Blockchain Solution for Bajaj Electricals

2.10.18 European Bank to Form Digital Trade Chain (DTC)

2.10.19 BTL Group to Test Interbit Platform with Energy Companies

2.10.20 BNP Paribas Test Blockchain Based Real-Time Corporate Payments

2.10.21 WISeKey to Establish IoT Blockchain Centre of Excellence

2.10.22 ARK Crew to Launch Alpha Testnet for Blockchain

2.10.23 ICICI Bank and NBD to Develop Blockchain Based Transaction

2.10.24 PAXOS to Launch Blockchain for Gold Settlement with Euroclear

2.10.25 Microsoft and BAML Blockchain to Improve Trade Finance

2.10.26 Mahindra Group to Develop Blockchain Solution with IBM

2.10.27 Chitkara University to use Blockchain for E-Documents

2.10.28 UBS to Expand Blockchain in China

2.10.29 IBM China and UnionPay Permissioned Blockchain Network

2.10.30 IBM and Beijing Energy-Blockchain Labs to Use Blockchain for Carbon trading

2.10.31 European Central Bank and Japan Central Bank to Explore Blockchain

2.10.32 OneCoin Enhanced Blockchain

2.10.33 Sompo Japan to Use Blockchain for Catastrophe and Weather Derivatives

2.10.34 Tech Bureau raised $6.6 million to fund Zaif Bitcoin Exchange & Mijin

2.10.35 Hitachi and BTMU to Utilize Blockchain to Bank Check

2.10.36 Senegal to Issue National Digital Currency

2.10.37 Singapore to Test Blockchain for Electronic Payment System

2.10.38 Accenture and Digital Asset Holdings to Initiate Blockchain Practice

2.10.39 RISE Financial Technologies to Test Post-Trade Blockchain Technology

2.10.40 VISA to Introduce Blockchain Based Solution for Payment Services

2.10.41 Chain Inc. Released Open Source Blockchain Protocol

2.10.42 Colu Raised $9.6 million to Promote Blockchain Based Currencies

2.10.43 DigitalX Partnered with Telefonica to Launch AirPocket

2.10.44 Eris Industries Partners with Ledger to Improve Blockchain Hardware Security

2.10.45 Monax Industries Partners with Ledger for Blockchain Hardware Security

2.10.46 German Central Bank, Deutsche Bundesbank to Test Blockchain Trading Prototype

2.10.47 UK Trials Blockchain Welfare Payment System

2.10.48 Santander to Use Blockchain for International payments

2.10.49 Electron to Use Etherreum Blockchain in UK Energy Sector

2.10.50 Bank of Russia Tests Masterchain

2.10.51 GoCoin Merges with Ziftr

2.10.52 Tunisia to Develop National Payment Platform

2.10.53 Digital Asset Acquired Elevence

2.10.54 NASDAQ brings Blockchain to Private Market with Chain Inc.

2.10.55 AlphaPoint Developed Blockchain Tool for Banks



3 Blockchain Market Outlook and Forecasts 2018 - 2023

3.1 Global Market Forecast 2018 - 2023

3.1.1 Total Blockchain Technology Market

3.1.2 Blockchain Technology Market by Solution

3.1.3 Blockchain Technology Market Enabled by AI Technology

3.1.4 Blockchain Technology Market by IoT Sector

3.1.5 Blockchain Technology Market by Blockchain Type

3.1.6 Blockchain Technology Market by Organization Type

3.1.7 Blockchain Technology Market by Industry Vertical

3.2 Regional Market Forecast 2018 - 2023

3.2.1 Blockchain Technology Market by Region

3.2.2 North America Blockchain Technology Market by Solution Type, AI Technology, IoT Sector, Blockchain Type, Organisation, Industry Vertical and Country

3.2.3 Europe Blockchain Technology Market by Solution Type, AI Technology, IoT Sector, Blockchain Type, Organisation, Industry Vertical and Country

3.2.4 APAC Blockchain Technology Market by Solution Type, AI Technology, IoT Sector, Blockchain Type, Organisation, Industry Vertical and Country

3.2.5 MEA Blockchain Technology Market by Solution Type, AI Technology, IoT Sector, Blockchain Type, Organisation, Industry Vertical and Country

3.2.6 Latin America Blockchain Technology Market by Solution Type, AI Technology, IoT Sector, Blockchain Type, Organisation, Industry Vertical and Country

3.2.7 Top Ten Blockchain Technology Market



4 Blockchain Vendors

4.1 21, Inc.

4.2 Accenture

4.3 Abra, Inc.

4.4 Alphaphoint Corporation

4.5 Amazon

4.6 Baidu

4.7 Bitfury Group

4.8 Blockchain Global Limited

4.9 BlockCypher, Inc.

4.10 Bloq

4.11 BTL Group (Blockchain Tech Ltd.)

4.12 Chain, Inc.

4.13 Circle Internet Financial Limited

4.14 Coinbase

4.15 Coinfirm Ltd.

4.16 ConsenSys Systems (ConsenSys)

4.17 Credits

4.18 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu

4.19 Digital Asset Holdings

4.20 Digitalx Ltd. (Digital Cc Ltd.)

4.21 DMG Blockchain Solutions

4.22 Earthport

4.23 Factom Inc.

4.24 Fidelity Investments

4.25 Global Arena Holding, Inc. (GAHC)

4.26 HP

4.27 Holo

4.28 HyperLedger

4.29 IBM Corporation

4.30 Intelygenz

4.31 IOTA

4.32 Libra Services, Inc.

4.33 Linux Foundation

4.34 Microsoft Corporation

4.35 Monax

4.36 NASDAQ

4.37 Overstock

4.38 R3

4.39 Ripple

4.40 ShoCard

4.41 Tecent



5 Conclusions and Recommendations



6 Appendix

6.1 Connected IoT Device Deployment 2018 - 2023

6.1.1 Global Connected Device Deployment

6.1.2 Connected IoT Device Deployment by Industry Segment

6.1.3 Consumer IoT Connected Device Deployment

6.1.4 Enterprise IoT Connected Device Deployment

6.1.5 Industrial IoT Connected Device Deployment

6.1.6 Government IoT Connected Device Deployment



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/khzx6x/global_blockchain?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-blockchain-technology-and-solutions-market-2018-2023-detailed-forecasts-by-use-case-applications-and-industry-verticals-300636512.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

