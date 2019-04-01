Global Blood Cancer Therapeutics Market Report 2019-2023 with Market Positioning of Key Vendors - Bristol-Myers Squibb, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, & Takeda Pharmaceutical

DUBLIN, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Blood Cancer Therapeutics Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The blood cancer therapeutics market will register CAGR of over 8% by 2023.

Leukemia is the most common type of cancer in children and also accounts for the highest mortality rate among cancers in pediatric patients. The prevalence of leukemia has been increasing at a significantly high rate.

The incidence of other types of blood cancer such as lymphomas is also another factor driving the growth of the market, as it is leading to vendors conducting research on new areas. Most of the drugs are being developed for both lymphoma and leukemia, thus leading to more vendors entering the market to research on novel therapies. The high incidence of various types of leukemia in pediatric patients is expected to be one of the major drivers of the global blood cancer therapeutics market during the forecast period.

Market Overview



Growing adoption of therapeutics



The increasing awareness about the disease, along with the increasing global incidence, is leading to more patients undergoing diagnosis and opting for treatment during the early stages of the disease. This is leading to the increasing adoption of therapeutics for the treatment. These factors are expected to result in the growth of the global blood cancer therapeutics market during the forecast period.



Adverse effects of stem cell transplantation



Bone marrow and stem cell transplantations are some of the most effective treatment options for the treatment of blood cancer types such as leukemia, multiple myeloma, and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Although the treatment using stem cells is highly effective for the treatment of cancer, the side effects associated with the treatment are often high. The threat of side effects of stem cell transplant is expected to continue posing a challenge to the market growth during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be fairly fragmented and with the presence of several vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: PIPELINE



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Market segmentation by type

Comparison by type

Leukemia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Lymphoma - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Myeloma - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by type

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 ROW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS



PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Novartis AG

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

