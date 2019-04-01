Global Blood Cancer Therapeutics Market Report 2019-2023 with Market Positioning of Key Vendors - Bristol-Myers Squibb, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, & Takeda Pharmaceutical
Apr 01, 2019, 11:30 ET
DUBLIN, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Blood Cancer Therapeutics Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The blood cancer therapeutics market will register CAGR of over 8% by 2023.
Leukemia is the most common type of cancer in children and also accounts for the highest mortality rate among cancers in pediatric patients. The prevalence of leukemia has been increasing at a significantly high rate.
The incidence of other types of blood cancer such as lymphomas is also another factor driving the growth of the market, as it is leading to vendors conducting research on new areas. Most of the drugs are being developed for both lymphoma and leukemia, thus leading to more vendors entering the market to research on novel therapies. The high incidence of various types of leukemia in pediatric patients is expected to be one of the major drivers of the global blood cancer therapeutics market during the forecast period.
Market Overview
Growing adoption of therapeutics
The increasing awareness about the disease, along with the increasing global incidence, is leading to more patients undergoing diagnosis and opting for treatment during the early stages of the disease. This is leading to the increasing adoption of therapeutics for the treatment. These factors are expected to result in the growth of the global blood cancer therapeutics market during the forecast period.
Adverse effects of stem cell transplantation
Bone marrow and stem cell transplantations are some of the most effective treatment options for the treatment of blood cancer types such as leukemia, multiple myeloma, and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Although the treatment using stem cells is highly effective for the treatment of cancer, the side effects associated with the treatment are often high. The threat of side effects of stem cell transplant is expected to continue posing a challenge to the market growth during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fairly fragmented and with the presence of several vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: PIPELINE
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Market segmentation by type
- Comparison by type
- Leukemia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Lymphoma - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Myeloma - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by type
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
