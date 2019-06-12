Global Blood Collection & Processing Supplies Market Projections to 2024 - Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market Heads for Impressive Gains
DUBLIN, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Blood Collection and Processing Supplies: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Blood Collection and Processing Supplies in US$ by the following Product Segments: Blood Administration Sets, Blood Collection Needles, Blood Collection Tubes & Micro Collectors, Blood Lancets, Blood Bags, Blood Grouping Reagents, Coagulation Reagents, Hematology Reagents, Microscopic Slides, Slide Stainers, Test Tube Racks, and Vials.
The report profiles 127 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- AdvaCare Pharma (USA)
- Beckman Coulter, Inc. (USA)
- Becton, Dickinson and Company (USA)
- Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany)
- Grifols International S.A. (Spain)
- Haemonetics Corporation (USA)
- Immucor, Inc. (USA)
- JMS Co. Ltd. (Japan)
- Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc. (Japan)
- MacoPharma SA (France)
- Shanghai Transfusion Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
- Stago (France)
- Terumo Corporation (Japan)
- Terumo BCT, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
Blood Administration Sets
Blood Collection Needles
Blood Collection Tubes and Micro Collectors
Blood Lancets
Blood Bags
Blood Grouping Reagents
Coagulation Reagents
Hematology Reagents
Microscopic Slides
Slide Stainers
Test Tube Racks
Vials
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
A Prelude
Blood Collection and Processing Supplies Market to Witness Growth, Despite Challenges
Developed Regions Dominate, Emerging Markets Drive Growth
Blood Administration Sets Lead the Market, Reagents Drive Growth
Sustained Growth in Blood Donations and Collections
Rising Aging Population and Surgeries Drive Market Growth
Market Outlook
Market Restraints
Blood Transfusion Rates Plunges - A Major Concern
Increasing Management of Pre and Post-Operative Blood Needs - A Major cause for Decline in Demand
3. MARKET DYNAMICS
Blood Conservation Takes Center Stage
Industry Grappling with Blood Safety & Availability Issues
Steps to Overcome Blood Shortage Problems
Synthetic Substitutes to Meet Demand-Supply Gap in Blood
Technological Advancements Continue to Sustain Growth
Google's Parent, Alphabet, Designing Microneedle-Based Wearable Blood Collection Technology
Loop Medical Developing Needle-Free Blood Collection Device
Manufacturing Companies form Strategic Alliances to Drive Innovation
Automation Taps into Blood Market
Automated Blood Processing Systems in Open Heart Surgeries
Automated Systems in Cancer
Disposable Blood Bags Market to Register Considerable Growth
Focus on Blood Transfusion Risks Drive the Demand for Blood Bags
Increasing Competition in the Blood Bags Market
RFID Technology with Potential to Drastically Reduce Issues in Blood Bag Logistics
Blood Collection Tubes Market Witnesses Growth
Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market Heads for Impressive Gains
Competitive Landscape
Blood Group Typing Segment to Remain Buoyant
Snapshot of Slide Stainer Market
An Insight into Global Blood Lancets Market
Increasing Focus on Diagnostics to Benefit Safety Lancets Market
Blood-Collection Grows Needle-Free
Reagents - Key to Functionality of Hematology Analyzers
Coagulation Reagents Market to Witness Steady Growth
Overview of the World Blood Grouping Reagents Market
Increasing Cancer Incidence Drives Use of Apheresis Equipment and Supplies
New Technological Advances Emerge for Pain-Free Blood Draws
4. BLOOD COLLECTION MARKET - A QUICK PRIMER
Blood Supply and Demand Worldwide - A Fact Sheet
Blood Squeeze Gets Tighter
Transfusable Products: Core Component of Blood Products & Services Industry
Source Plasma Market: An Insight
Hemoglobin Disorders Continue to Drive the Need for Blood Collection
Prevalence of Blood Disorders: An Opportunity Indicator
Aging Global Population to Drive Growth
Increasing Healthcare Spending in Emerging Markets: Opportunities in Store
5. BLOOD COMPONENTS & DERIVATIVES
Introduction
Blood Component Summary
Red Blood Cells (RBCs)
White Blood Cells (WBCs)
Platelets
Plasma Derivates
Albumin
Blood Coagulation Factors
Immunoglobulin
Ionic Composition of Blood
Types of Blood
General Facts about Blood
General Uses of Blood
6. BLOOD BANKING
Blood Banks
Blood Collection and Processing
Blood Processing - A Brief Explanation
History of Blood Processing
Blood Collection Process - A Quick Primer
Auto Transfusion
A Glance at Most Commonly Cited Reasons for Whole Blood Discard
Blood Typing Techniques
ABO/Rh Testing
Continuous Flow Techniques
Cuvette-Based Techniques
Re-Suspension Technique
Groupamatic Instruments
Micro Plate Instruments
Streaming Technique
Solid-Phase Technique
Procedures for Blood Storage and Usage
Cost of Blood
Blood Grouping
Tests for Groups A, B, AB, O and Rh factors
Blood Screening
Antibody Screening
Infectious Disease Testing
Apheresis
Cord Blood Banking
7. AUTOLOGOUS BLOOD TRANSFUSIONS VIS-A-VIS ALLOGENIC BLOOD TRANSFUSIONS
Donation Prior to Surgery
Hemodilution (Blood Dilution)
Intraoperative Blood Collection
Post-Operative Blood Collection
8. AUTOLOGOUS TRANSFUSIONS: MINIMIZING RISK OF BLOOD-BORNE DISEASES
Risks Associated with Blood Donation and Transfusion
Hazards Involved in Blood Donations
Blood Transfusion Risks
Infectious Agents Transmitted by Blood Transfusions
Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV)
Human T Lymphotropic Virus I, -II (HTLV-I, -II)
Cytomegalovirus (CMV)
Parasitic Infections
Malaria
Babesiosis
Toxoplasmosis
Chagas Disease
Lyme Disease
Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease
Viral Hepatitis
Background
Hepatitis A Virus (HAV)
Hepatitis B Virus (HBV)
Hepatitis C Virus (HCV)
Hepatitis G Virus (HGV)
Other Hepatitis Virii
9. BLOOD COLLECTION AND PROCESSING SUPPLIES: AN OVERVIEW
Blood Analysis Equipment: Significant Changes in Type and Manner of Deployment
Blood Collection and Processing Supplies
Blood Administration Sets
Straight Type Blood Administration Sets
Y Type Blood/Solution Administration Sets
Blood Component Recipient Sets
Blood Collection Needles
Blood Collection Tubes and Micro Collectors
Blood Lancets
Blood Bags
Blood Grouping Reagents
Coagulation Reagents
Hematology Reagents
Microscopic Slides
Slide Stainer
Test Tube Racks
Vials
10. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
10.1 Focus on Select Players
10.2 Product Innovations/Introductions
Grifols Adds Antisera Reagents to its Blood Typing Offerings in the US
Torax Introduces B2B IVD Bulk Reagents for Latex Serology and Blood Grouping Assays
HORIBA Medical Launches Comprehensive Range of Hemostasis Solutions
DBS System Introduces the HemaXis DB Micro Blood Collection Device in the US
Greiner Bio-One Introduces New Safety Blood Collection Set
BD Introduces Circulating Cell-Free DNA Blood Collection Tube for Cancer and Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Applications
Sintez Introduces 4 New Plastic Blood Bags
Streck Introduces Fusion2 Hybrid Plastic Blood Collection Tubes
Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Receives FDA Licenses for Blood Grouping Reagents to Use in Extended Phenotype Testing
Qiagen Introduces Paxgene Blood ccfDNA Tube
Seventh Sense Introduces Pivotal Trial for Tap100 Blood Draw Device
ACON Launches New OptiLance Push-Button Safety Lancets
BD Obtains FDA and CE Clearance for New Blood Collection Set
10.3 Recent Industry Activity
Quotient Receives Approval from FDA Approval for Seven Blood Bank Reagents, Including Two Market Firsts
Grifols Opens a New Plant in Brazil to Manufacture Storage and Collection Bags for Blood Components
Novilytic Develops Noviplex Plasma Collection Card
Seventh Sense Biosystems Receives FDA Clearance for TAP, A New Blood Collection Device
BD's Innovative Next Generation Blood Collection and Separation Technology Gets Clearance from FDA
BD Receives FDA Clearance for New Blood Collection Device
11. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 127 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 139)
- The United States (48)
- Canada (3)
- Japan (5)
- Europe (62)
- France (3)
- Germany (12)
- The United Kingdom (12)
- Italy (4)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (30)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (13)
- Middle East (3)
- Latin America (1)
- Africa (4)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nyxc44
