Global Blood Collection & Processing Supplies Market Projections to 2024 - Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market Heads for Impressive Gains

DUBLIN, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Blood Collection and Processing Supplies: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Blood Collection and Processing Supplies in US$ by the following Product Segments: Blood Administration Sets, Blood Collection Needles, Blood Collection Tubes & Micro Collectors, Blood Lancets, Blood Bags, Blood Grouping Reagents, Coagulation Reagents, Hematology Reagents, Microscopic Slides, Slide Stainers, Test Tube Racks, and Vials.

The report profiles 127 companies including many key and niche players such as:

AdvaCare Pharma ( USA )

) Beckman Coulter , Inc. ( USA )

, Inc. ( ) Becton, Dickinson and Company ( USA )

) Fresenius Kabi AG ( Germany )

) Grifols International S.A. ( Spain )

) Haemonetics Corporation ( USA )

) Immucor, Inc. ( USA )

) JMS Co. Ltd. ( Japan )

) Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc. ( Japan )

) MacoPharma SA ( France )

) Shanghai Transfusion Technology Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Stago ( France )

) Terumo Corporation ( Japan )

) Terumo BCT, Inc. ( USA )

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS

Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Blood Administration Sets

Blood Collection Needles

Blood Collection Tubes and Micro Collectors

Blood Lancets

Blood Bags

Blood Grouping Reagents

Coagulation Reagents

Hematology Reagents

Microscopic Slides

Slide Stainers

Test Tube Racks

Vials



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

A Prelude

Blood Collection and Processing Supplies Market to Witness Growth, Despite Challenges

Developed Regions Dominate, Emerging Markets Drive Growth

Blood Administration Sets Lead the Market, Reagents Drive Growth

Sustained Growth in Blood Donations and Collections

Rising Aging Population and Surgeries Drive Market Growth

Market Outlook

Market Restraints

Blood Transfusion Rates Plunges - A Major Concern

Increasing Management of Pre and Post-Operative Blood Needs - A Major cause for Decline in Demand



3. MARKET DYNAMICS

Blood Conservation Takes Center Stage

Industry Grappling with Blood Safety & Availability Issues

Steps to Overcome Blood Shortage Problems

Synthetic Substitutes to Meet Demand-Supply Gap in Blood

Technological Advancements Continue to Sustain Growth

Google's Parent, Alphabet, Designing Microneedle-Based Wearable Blood Collection Technology

Loop Medical Developing Needle-Free Blood Collection Device

Manufacturing Companies form Strategic Alliances to Drive Innovation

Automation Taps into Blood Market

Automated Blood Processing Systems in Open Heart Surgeries

Automated Systems in Cancer

Disposable Blood Bags Market to Register Considerable Growth

Focus on Blood Transfusion Risks Drive the Demand for Blood Bags

Increasing Competition in the Blood Bags Market

RFID Technology with Potential to Drastically Reduce Issues in Blood Bag Logistics

Blood Collection Tubes Market Witnesses Growth

Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market Heads for Impressive Gains

Competitive Landscape

Blood Group Typing Segment to Remain Buoyant

Snapshot of Slide Stainer Market

An Insight into Global Blood Lancets Market

Increasing Focus on Diagnostics to Benefit Safety Lancets Market

Blood-Collection Grows Needle-Free

Reagents - Key to Functionality of Hematology Analyzers

Coagulation Reagents Market to Witness Steady Growth

Overview of the World Blood Grouping Reagents Market

Increasing Cancer Incidence Drives Use of Apheresis Equipment and Supplies

New Technological Advances Emerge for Pain-Free Blood Draws



4. BLOOD COLLECTION MARKET - A QUICK PRIMER

Blood Supply and Demand Worldwide - A Fact Sheet

Blood Squeeze Gets Tighter

Transfusable Products: Core Component of Blood Products & Services Industry

Source Plasma Market: An Insight

Hemoglobin Disorders Continue to Drive the Need for Blood Collection

Prevalence of Blood Disorders: An Opportunity Indicator

Aging Global Population to Drive Growth

Increasing Healthcare Spending in Emerging Markets: Opportunities in Store



5. BLOOD COMPONENTS & DERIVATIVES

Introduction

Blood Component Summary

Red Blood Cells (RBCs)

White Blood Cells (WBCs)

Platelets

Plasma Derivates

Albumin

Blood Coagulation Factors

Immunoglobulin

Ionic Composition of Blood

Types of Blood

General Facts about Blood

General Uses of Blood



6. BLOOD BANKING

Blood Banks

Blood Collection and Processing

Blood Processing - A Brief Explanation

History of Blood Processing

Blood Collection Process - A Quick Primer

Auto Transfusion

A Glance at Most Commonly Cited Reasons for Whole Blood Discard

Blood Typing Techniques

ABO/Rh Testing

Continuous Flow Techniques

Cuvette-Based Techniques

Re-Suspension Technique

Groupamatic Instruments

Micro Plate Instruments

Streaming Technique

Solid-Phase Technique

Procedures for Blood Storage and Usage

Cost of Blood

Blood Grouping

Tests for Groups A, B, AB, O and Rh factors

Blood Screening

Antibody Screening

Infectious Disease Testing

Apheresis

Cord Blood Banking



7. AUTOLOGOUS BLOOD TRANSFUSIONS VIS-A-VIS ALLOGENIC BLOOD TRANSFUSIONS

Donation Prior to Surgery

Hemodilution (Blood Dilution)

Intraoperative Blood Collection

Post-Operative Blood Collection



8. AUTOLOGOUS TRANSFUSIONS: MINIMIZING RISK OF BLOOD-BORNE DISEASES

Risks Associated with Blood Donation and Transfusion

Hazards Involved in Blood Donations

Blood Transfusion Risks

Infectious Agents Transmitted by Blood Transfusions

Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV)

Human T Lymphotropic Virus I, -II (HTLV-I, -II)

Cytomegalovirus (CMV)

Parasitic Infections

Malaria

Babesiosis

Toxoplasmosis

Chagas Disease

Lyme Disease

Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease

Viral Hepatitis

Background

Hepatitis A Virus (HAV)

Hepatitis B Virus (HBV)

Hepatitis C Virus (HCV)

Hepatitis G Virus (HGV)

Other Hepatitis Virii



9. BLOOD COLLECTION AND PROCESSING SUPPLIES: AN OVERVIEW

Blood Analysis Equipment: Significant Changes in Type and Manner of Deployment

Blood Collection and Processing Supplies

Blood Administration Sets

Straight Type Blood Administration Sets

Y Type Blood/Solution Administration Sets

Blood Component Recipient Sets

Blood Collection Needles

Blood Collection Tubes and Micro Collectors

Blood Lancets

Blood Bags

Blood Grouping Reagents

Coagulation Reagents

Hematology Reagents

Microscopic Slides

Slide Stainer

Test Tube Racks

Vials



10. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



10.1 Focus on Select Players



10.2 Product Innovations/Introductions

Grifols Adds Antisera Reagents to its Blood Typing Offerings in the US

Torax Introduces B2B IVD Bulk Reagents for Latex Serology and Blood Grouping Assays

HORIBA Medical Launches Comprehensive Range of Hemostasis Solutions

DBS System Introduces the HemaXis DB Micro Blood Collection Device in the US

Greiner Bio-One Introduces New Safety Blood Collection Set

BD Introduces Circulating Cell-Free DNA Blood Collection Tube for Cancer and Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Applications

Sintez Introduces 4 New Plastic Blood Bags

Streck Introduces Fusion2 Hybrid Plastic Blood Collection Tubes

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Receives FDA Licenses for Blood Grouping Reagents to Use in Extended Phenotype Testing

Qiagen Introduces Paxgene Blood ccfDNA Tube

Seventh Sense Introduces Pivotal Trial for Tap100 Blood Draw Device

ACON Launches New OptiLance Push-Button Safety Lancets

BD Obtains FDA and CE Clearance for New Blood Collection Set



10.3 Recent Industry Activity

Quotient Receives Approval from FDA Approval for Seven Blood Bank Reagents, Including Two Market Firsts

Grifols Opens a New Plant in Brazil to Manufacture Storage and Collection Bags for Blood Components

Novilytic Develops Noviplex Plasma Collection Card

Seventh Sense Biosystems Receives FDA Clearance for TAP, A New Blood Collection Device

BD's Innovative Next Generation Blood Collection and Separation Technology Gets Clearance from FDA

BD Receives FDA Clearance for New Blood Collection Device



11. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 127 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 139)

The United States (48)

(48) Canada (3)

(3) Japan (5)

(5) Europe (62)

(62) France (3)

(3)

Germany (12)

(12)

The United Kingdom (12)

(12)

Italy (4)

(4)

Spain (1)

(1)

Rest of Europe (30)

(30) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (13)

(Excluding Japan) (13) Middle East (3)

(3) Latin America (1)

(1) Africa (4)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nyxc44

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

