Global Blood Collection Market 2018-2022 with Focus on Key Vendors - BD, Haemonetics, Quest Diagnostics & Thermo Fisher Scientific

The global blood collection market to grow at a CAGR of 6.47% during the period 2017-2022.

Global Blood Collection Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global blood collection market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the retail sale of blood collection products, such as vials, vacuum tubes, needles, lancets, and devices, among end-users such as hospitals and diagnostic centers, blood banks, and others in the Americas; EMEA; and APAC. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver that is affecting the market is rising aging population. One trend that is affecting the market is increasing cases of cancer. Further, the report states that one challenge that is affecting the market is lack of trained laboratory personnel.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the Key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Key vendors

BD

Haemonetics

Quest Diagnostics

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis



PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022



PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Hospitals and diagnostic centers

Blood banks

Others

Market opportunity by end-user



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Market opportunity



PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing cases of cancer

Increase in awareness about blood donation

Advances in blood collection products



PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



